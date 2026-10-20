2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face their first divisional foe of the 2026 docket in Week Seven as the club travels to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium and will be broadcast locally on FOX. Carolina currently leads the NFC South with a 3-2 record, and the Bucs have fallen to 1-5 following a loss to the Steelers in overtime, 26-19. Tampa Bay got off to an early rousing start against Pittsburgh on Sunday but the offense stalled in the second half and four-straight scoring possessions for the Steelers in the fourth frame put the visiting team back in it. Chase McLaughlins' 53-yard field goal sent the game into overtime, but the Bucs were unable to score after the Steelers' opening possession touchdown. In Week Seven against the Panthers, the Bucs will vie to get back on track.