The Buccaneers fell to 3-7 on the season after a 31-21 loss to the Lions in Week 11, putting them two games behind the 5-5 Panthers. Carolina defeated the Ravens 35-33, keeping them in the driver's seat of the NFC South. The Bucs will take on the Panthers on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Tampa Bay came out with a dominant victory over the divisional foe in Week Seven, 43-13, and the club will strive for a sweep of the Panthers in 2026 to keep pace in the division. After a barrage of takeaways over the previous three matchups, the Bucs were unable to generate any against the Lions and sacked Jared Goff once.
See the full list of power rankings from major outlets:
- Rank: 20
- NFL Top 5: Bills, 49ers, Bears, Broncos and Chiefs
- NFC South: Saints (24), Falcons (22), Panthers (16)
- Rank: 20
- NFL Top 5: 49ers, Bills, Broncos, Chiefs and Bears
- NFC South: Saints (28), Falcons (24), Panthers (17)
- Rank: 20
- NFL Top 5: Bills, 49ers, Broncos, Chiefs and Bears
- NFC South: Saints (23), Falcons (24), Panthers (15)
- Rank: 16
- NFL Top 5: 49ers, Bears, Bills, Broncos and Seahawks
- NFC South: Saints (23), Falcons (22), Panthers (17)
- Rank: 21
- NFL Top 5: 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Bears and Broncos
- NFC South: Saints (27), Falcons (23), Panthers (17)
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