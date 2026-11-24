The Buccaneers fell to 3-7 on the season after a 31-21 loss to the Lions in Week 11, putting them two games behind the 5-5 Panthers. Carolina defeated the Ravens 35-33, keeping them in the driver's seat of the NFC South. The Bucs will take on the Panthers on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Tampa Bay came out with a dominant victory over the divisional foe in Week Seven, 43-13, and the club will strive for a sweep of the Panthers in 2026 to keep pace in the division. After a barrage of takeaways over the previous three matchups, the Bucs were unable to generate any against the Lions and sacked Jared Goff once.