The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have spent much of this season trying to unlock their passing attack and Week 11 against the Detroit Lions offered another chance to get it back on track. The Bucs showed flashes, but could not complete a fourth-quarter comeback, falling 31-21 in the Motor City. Even in defeat, rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst III was a bright spot for Tampa Bay. He finished with five receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs.

In the Bucs' previous game against the Chicago Bears, Hurst played just one snap and was unable to complete a catch when targeted on that play. Coming out of the bye week, Todd Bowles and Zac Robinson both talked about getting the rookie more involved in the passing game. That plan showed up early at Ford Field when Baker Mayfield located Hurst twice midway through the second quarter, but both passes fell incomplete. Despite the rocky start, the Bucs kept their faith in the 6-foot-3 receiver and went right back to him in the two-minute drill before halftime.