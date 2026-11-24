The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have spent much of this season trying to unlock their passing attack and Week 11 against the Detroit Lions offered another chance to get it back on track. The Bucs showed flashes, but could not complete a fourth-quarter comeback, falling 31-21 in the Motor City. Even in defeat, rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst III was a bright spot for Tampa Bay. He finished with five receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs.
In the Bucs' previous game against the Chicago Bears, Hurst played just one snap and was unable to complete a catch when targeted on that play. Coming out of the bye week, Todd Bowles and Zac Robinson both talked about getting the rookie more involved in the passing game. That plan showed up early at Ford Field when Baker Mayfield located Hurst twice midway through the second quarter, but both passes fell incomplete. Despite the rocky start, the Bucs kept their faith in the 6-foot-3 receiver and went right back to him in the two-minute drill before halftime.
With 10 seconds left in the first half, Mayfield dropped back and lofted a deep ball to Hurst, who had one-on-one coverage down the right side. Hurst tracked it the whole way and hauled in a 23-yard touchdown over the defender with four seconds remaining, cutting Detroit's lead to 10-7. He found the end zone again in the closing two-minute drill when Mayfield fired him a short out route near the left pylon. Hurst secured the four-yard catch for his second touchdown of the game, setting the final score at 31-21.
"There is an emphasis on getting him [Hurst] more involved in the game", said Bowles postgame. "He had a solid game today, but we've got to cut out the dropped passes… He is developing. We like what we see in him and he's got to continue to develop. He's becoming one of those guys, the more times they touch the ball, the better he is. Just got to keep working with him."
Hurst's three receiving touchdowns are tied for the most among rookies this season. He's also one of just three rookies with 200-plus receiving yards and at least three receiving touchdowns, joining Denzel Boston and Emmett Johnson. On top of that, he became the ninth player in Buccaneers history to record a two-touchdown game as a rookie.
The Bucs have some ground to make up in the NFC South, but with Hurst continuing to develop, their passing attack could turn things around fast.