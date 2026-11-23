The last time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the division-rival Carolina Panthers, in Week Seven in Charlotte, their defense held Bryce Young – at the time the NFL's leader in passing yards per game – to 163 passing yards and intercepted him twice. Tight coverage on the back end also helped Buccaneer pass-rushers break through for five sacks, nearly matching their total from the first seven games combined.

The Buccaneers and Panthers are set for a rematch in Tampa on Monday Night in Week 12, and it's a critical outing for the home team, which is now two games behind Carolina in the NFC South standings. The Bucs will hope to clamp a similarly tight vise on Young as they did five weeks ago, with the young passer coming off a productive 254-yard, two-touchdown performance in Sunday's win over Baltimore. One small problem with that plan: The Buccaneers' secondary may not be at full strength in Week 12.

Starting cornerback Jacob Parrish, who came into Sunday's game in Detroit as the NFL's leader in passes defensed, left late in the fourth quarter with a back injury and did not return. Benjamin Morrison came in to replace Parrish but was then also knocked out of the game with a hamstring injury. With rookie Ayden Garnes inactive, fellow rookie Keionte Scott already in as the slot defender and Josh Hayes still on injured reserve, the Bucs turned to second-year player Kevin Knowles, who is primarily known as one of the league's best special teams players. Knowles played his first 20 defensive snaps as a Buccaneer.

"It kind of takes you down," said Head Coach Todd Bowles of the back-to-back cornerback injuries. "Obviously, when Parrish got hurt, you try to do some different things there. 'B-Mo'gave up two touchdowns. It hurts when you go down to your third corner, so you've got to kind of twist things around a little bit but we make no excuses. You make this team for a reason. [Knowles] has got to be ready to play."

Bowles said on Monday that both Parrish and Morrison were scheduled to have MRI examinations that afternoon, which could shed some more light on how much time, if any, they are expected to miss. Parrish also sustained a back injury in this year's season opener and missed one contest before returning to action in Week Three.

The Bucs didn't have a lot of in-game options when both Parrish and Morrison went down, but they will now have a full week to prepare some different strategies for the position if either of those two is out next Monday. One would presumably be keeping Garnes active for just the fourth time this season. Another involves the possible return of Hayes from injured reserve. Hayes is in his 21-day window to return from IR and was a full participant in practice last week. Garnes made the Bucs' active roster as an undrafted rookie after making eye-catching plays on a nearly daily basis during training camp and in the preseason games.

"I'll look at both of them and see where they are, see where Josh is right now," said Bowles. "Garnes has been practicing well, so we'll see what the results of the MRIs are and kind of go from there."

The Buccaneers have also touted the versatility of Scott since they drafted him in the fourth round in April, believing he could hold his own in the NFL at slot corner, safety and outside corner. However, Bowles referred to that last option as something the Bucs would likely only do in an emergency.