The Buccaneers were able to pull within three points late in the third quarter but the visiting team was not able to keep pace with the Lions, who built a 31-14 lead following two rushing touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs. Tampa Bay lost to Detroit 31-21 and fall to 3-7 on the season. The Bucs were able to achieve a balanced offense with 154 yards through the air compared to 120 on the ground, but self-inflicted penalties, miscues and a lack of consistent pressure on Jared Goff punctuated the team's loss at Ford Field. After accumulating 13 takeaways over the previous three games, the Bucs were not able to generate any in Week 11.

"You give them credit first," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "They did a good job doing what they do best better than we did doing what we do best. And then we shot ourselves in the foot a few times. Obviously, they're a credit to that, they've got good players over there and they're well-coached. We've got to show up with intent to move forward and we've got to win every ballgame."

In Sunday's loss in Detroit, several Buccaneers exited with injuries. Both Jacob Parrish (back) and Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) left the game with injuries and did not return. Second-year cornerback Kevin Knowles played the majority of the second half opposite Zyon McCollum. No additional details were given postgame and Parrish and Morrison will undergo further testing on Monday.

Offensive Overview

Baker Mayfield fought through a foot injury to play in Week 11 and completed 20 of 33 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions, earning a 96.4 passer rating. Rookie receiver Ted Hurst III set season highs across the board with five receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs were able to get into a rhythm on the ground after a slow start in which the Lions loaded the box. Bucky Irving tallied 100 yards from scrimmage (68 rushing, 32 receiving), along with a rushing touchdown. He became the first Buccaneers player since Earnest Graham in 2007 with a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games. His 80-yard touchdown run in the third frame was negated due to a holding penalty. Irving ran with elite vision, patience, balance and cutting ability to spur the ground game. Tampa Bay's offense converted eight of 14 third down opportunities on Sunday (57.1%) – the team's second-highest third down conversion rate in a game this season. Tampa Bay's offense incurred several penalties and Mayfield was sacked four times in the clash.

Defensive Rundown