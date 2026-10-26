Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Carolina Panthers in all three phases in Week Seven. The Buccaneers totaled 258 yards rushing, 5.0 sacks, two interceptions, a strip sack for a touchdown and a muffed punt recovery. Tampa Bay tallied 20 points off of turnovers and its 30-point margin of victory is the 10th-largest in franchise history and the team's largest since its 34-point victory (48-14) over the Panthers in 2024.

Tampa Bay's 11 pass attempts on Sunday marked the third-fewest in a game in franchise history, trailing only two occurrences with 10 pass attempts (1977 at New Orleans and 1979 vs. Green Bay). The game plan entering Week Seven focused on a run-first approach to take advantage of the Panthers' 27th-ranked run defense entering the matchup. After being sidelined for three games with a dislocated right thumb, Mayfield completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 64 yards and a touchdown. The robust ground attack helped ease the signal-caller back into action, not forcing him to throw the football at a high frequency.

"They did a great job moving the ball," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We talked about it before the game. We had to control time of possession and keep them out there because they are very explosive on their offensive side of the ball. We cashed in. We didn't settle for too many plays, we got touchdowns. We made plays, we got turnovers, it was a full-team effort."

Offensive Overview

Tampa Bay ran for 258 yards on Sunday, the fourth-most rushing yards in a single game in franchise history. Bucky Irving totaled 24 carries for 106 yards (4.4 average) and two touchdowns, marking his first career game with multiple rushing scores and his fifth-career 100-yard rushing performance. On the game's opening drive, Irving had 11 touches for 51 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. Kenny Gainwell had a season-best 88 rushing yards across 14 carries on Sunday, marking his third-most rushing yards in any single game of his career. Additionally, Sean Tucker scored a 46-yard rushing touchdown, notching his second rushing score of the season and the 11th of his career. He finished with seven carries for 52 yards (7.4 average) and one touchdown. On the 46-yarder, tight end Payne Durham made a key block as the wrapper on the pull and created the crease for Tucker. Overall, the Bucs primarily operated out of inside zone and weakside counters (gap) to generate efficiency on the ground. The backs were patient in letting blocks develop and hit the holes with precision.

Defensive and Special Teams Outlook

The Buccaneers' defense imposed its will on Sunday. Both Zyon McCollum and Tykee Smith nabbed interceptions. A forced fumble by Al-Quadin Muhammad on a strip sack was returned 32 yards for a touchdown by Calijah Kancey in the second quarter as the Bucs eased their way to a 17-0 advantage. Yaya Diaby produced three of the team's total five sacks – two of which came off bull rushes - while Muhammad and Vita Vea accumulated one each. The Bucs held Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who had been leading the NFL with 306.8 passing yards per game, to just 163 yards on 14 passes (27 attempts). Overall, the Carolina offense was held to 266 yards on the afternoon as the Bucs unit came out firing on all cylinders.