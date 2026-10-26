Bucs' Three-Headed Monster Runs Through Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week Seven knowing their divisional matchup against the Carolina Panthers would be a pivotal point in their season. Win that game, and the Bucs start 1-0 in NFC South play and gain some much needed momentum. Lose it, and they fall to 1-6, a record only one team in NFL history has overcome to make the postseason (1970 Cincinnati Bengals). Baker Mayfield resumed his starting role after being sidelined for three weeks with a thumb injury. Tampa Bay wanted to give Mayfield as much support as possible in his return to the field, so the Bucs built their game plan around the ground game and then proceeded to execute it beautifully.

When the clock hit zero, the Bucs had routed the division-leading Panthers 43-13, behind a 258-yard rushing attack. Bucky Irving led the charge, rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Kenny Gainwell had his best game as a Buccaneer, picking up 88 yards on 14 carries for the third-highest rushing total of his career. Sean Tucker got in on the action too, breaking off a 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The combined output ranks as the fourth-highest single-game rushing total in franchise history, just 25 yards shy of the team record (283 yards at Philadelphia in 2015). The Bucs dominated time of possession, holding the ball 11:54 longer than the Panthers on Sunday and that was by design. Carolina entered the game with one of the league's most productive passing attacks, so every second the Bucs pounded the rock meant the Panthers' offense was stuck on the sideline. Todd Bowles was pleased with his squad's production.

"Did a great job moving the ball," said Bowles. "We talked about it before the game. We knew we had to control time of possession and keep them out there because they're very explosive on their offensive side of the ball. We cashed in. We didn't settle for too many field goals. We got touchdowns. They made plays. We got turnovers. It was a full team effort."

Tampa Bay set the tone early, scoring a touchdown on a 14-play, 70-yard opening drive that chewed up half of the first quarter. Irving was the engine of the series, touching the ball 11 times for 51 scrimmage yards and moving the chains five times en route to his first of two touchdowns. It was his fifth-career 100-plus-yard rushing performance and his first-career game with multiple rushing scores.

When Irving was out, Gainwell and Tucker did not miss a beat, keeping the pressure on the Panthers throughout the game. Gainwell averaged 6.3 yards per carry and Tucker's 46-yard touchdown run was the longest rush of his career. Tampa Bay ended up running the ball 49 times, which was 81.6 percent of their offensive snaps. Bowles praised the trio's performance, saying it was exactly what he had in mind when the Bucs built such a talented running back room.