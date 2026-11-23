The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Detroit Lions, 31-21, on Sunday at Ford Field, falling to 3-7 on the season. The defeat was reminiscent of the Buccaneers 2023 Divisional Round playoff game in Detroit, in which the game was tied 17-17 after three quarters before the Lions strung together two straight touchdown drives to pull away for the 31-23 win. In this case, the score was 17-13 heading into the final period but the NFL's leading rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs, powered up from what had otherwise been an underwhelming game and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game well in hand for the home team.

Still, the Buccaneers rallied twice from down 10 in the game, thanks in large part to quarterback Baker Mayfield's two touchdown passes to rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst, one with four seconds left in the first half and one with eight seconds left in the game. Those two scores gave Mayfield an even 100 touchdown passes as a Buccaneer, making him just the third quarterback in franchise history to hit triple digits.

Most Touchdown Passes, Buccaneers History

1. Jameis Winston, 2015-19: 121

2. Tom Brady, 2020-22: 108

3. Baker Mayfield, 2023-26: 100

4. Josh Freeman, 2009-13: 80

5. Vinny Testaverde, 1987-92: 77

Mayfield completed 20 of 33 passes for 187 yards, those two touchdowns and no interceptions, compiling a passer rating of 96.4. With that added yardage he now has 13,346 as a Buccaneer and needs fewer than 200 more to pass Josh Freeman for fourth place in franchise history in that category.

Most Passing Yards, Buccaneers History

1. Jameis Winston, 2015-19: 19,737

2. Vinny Testaverde, 1987-92: 14,820

3. Tom Brady, 2020-22: 14,643

4. Josh Freeman, 2009-13: 13,534

5. Baker Mayfield, 2023-26: 13,346

Hurst's two end zone grabs were his second and third scores of the season and he is now tied for the NFL lead in touchdown receptions among rookies.

Most Touchdown Receptions, Rookie, NFL, 2026

1t. WR Ted Hurst, Buccaneers: 3

1t. WR Denzel Boston, Browns: 3

1t. WR Josh Cameron, Jaguars: 3

1t. RB Emmett Johnson, Chiefs: 3

2t. 7 tied with: 2

Hurst became the ninth rookie wide receiver in Bucs annals to have a game with two touchdown receptions, and nearly half of those occurrences have come in the last three seasons. Both Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson pulled off the feat last season and Jalen McMillan did it twice in 2024. The others were three times by Mike Evans in 2014, Mike Williams in 2010, Michael Clayton in 2004, twice by Horace Copeland in 1983 and once by Kevin House in 1980.

The Bucs' third touchdown in the game came courtesy of a one-yard Bucky Irving run in the third quarter. Irving hit 100 yards from scrimmage on the nose with 18 carries for 68 yards and three catches for 32 yards. He led the way as the Buccaneers rushed for 120 yards, marking the team's seventh straight game with at least 100 rushing yards. That is the longest active streak of 100-yard rushing games in the NFL and it is tied for the fourth-longest streak in Bucs history. Irving has reached 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his last four outings, the longest streak of his career.

Irving has also found paydirt on the ground in each of those four games, making him the first Buccaneer to score a rushing touchdown in four straight games since Earnest Graham in 2007. He now has eight rushing touchdowns in 2026 (plus one receiving score) and needs only two more to be the first Buc to hit double digits in that category since Doug Martin had 11 in 2012. Irving's eight rushing touchdowns are already tied for the eighth most in a season in team history.