Bucs' Pick Party Continues | Data Crunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers treated a national audience to a stirring comeback on Sunday night in Chicago before falling on a last-second field goal by Bears kicker Cairo Santos in a 27-24 decision. The Buccaneers repeated the formula that had produced lopsided wins over Carolina and Atlanta with 126 rushing yards on offense and five takeaways on defense and Baker Mayfield threw for a season-high 243 yards, but still fell in part due to their own miscues, including a pick-six and repeated procedural penalties on offense.
Four of the Buccaneers' five takeaways on defense were interceptions, with cornerback Zyon McCollum snaring two and safety Tykee Smith and linebacker Alex Anzalone getting one each. Anzalone and McCollum are both tied for third in the NFL in interceptions and they are the first Buccaneers with four interceptions in a season since Carlton Davis in 2020. Anzalone is the only non-defensive back with four-plus interceptions so far this season. McCollum, who also had picks in Week Eight at Carolina and Week Nine against the Falcons, is the first Buccaneer with four interceptions in a three-game span since Donnie Abraham in 1999.
Most Interceptions, Individual Player, NFL, 2026
1t. S Amani Hooker, Titans: 5
1t. S Xavier McKinney, Packers: 5
3t. LB Alex Anzalone, Buccaneers: 4
3t. CB Zyon McCollum, Buccaneers: 4
3t. CB Renardo Green, 49ers: 4
As a team, the Buccaneers now have 16 interceptions and 21 total takeaways on the season, both the top marks in the NFL. That interception total is already three more than the team had in all of 2025 and its most in a season since the 2021 squad picked off 17 passes.
Most Interceptions, Team, NFL, 2026
1. Tampa Bay: 16
2. Green Bay: 13
3. Jacksonville: 11
4t. four teams tied with: 8
The Buccaneers' defense is the only one in the NFL to have a game with four interceptions this season, and they have now done it twice in a row. The last team to have consecutive four-pick games was the Baltimore Ravens in the first two weeks of the 2017 campaign. This marks just the second time in 51 seasons that the Buccaneers have intercepted four or more passes in consecutive weeks since Weeks Five and Six of the 1981 season.
The Buccaneers had three interceptions in the second quarter alone off Bears passer Caleb Williams, who came into the game having thrown just one pick in 158 pass attempts. That was Tampa Bay's first three-interception quarter since Sept. 18, 2022 at New Orleans.
Tampa Bay's defense also held the Bears' second-ranked rushing attack to just 72 yards, its lowest total in a game this season. The Buccaneers have held eight straight opponents under 100 rushing yards, the longest such streak since Tampa Bay also did so in eight straight in 2024. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's offense generated 126 yards on the ground, led by Bucky Irving's 97 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. The Buccaneers continue to boast the NFL's most prolific rushing attack while Irving is individually the fourth-leading rusher in the NFL, with Monday Night Football in Week Nine still to be played. Tampa Bay is also second in yards per carry after averaging 4.5 yards per tote against the Bears.
Most Rushing Yards Per Game, NFL Teams, 2026
1. Buccaneers: 163.9
2. Bills: 148.4
3. Bears: 142.0
4. Ravens: 137.8
5. Chiefs: 137.8
NFL Rushing Leaders Through Week Eight, 2026
1. Bijan Robinson, Falcons: 880
2. Kenneth Walker, Chiefs: 872
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: 847
4. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers: 825
5. James Cook, Bills: 707
Most Yards Per Carry, NFL Teams, 2026
1. Chiefs: 5.08
2. Buccaneers: 5.02
3. Steelers: 4.89
4. Bills: 4.79
5. Falcons: 4.79
In a game that featured the top two rushing attacks in the NFL, the Buccaneers outgained the Bears on the ground by 54 yards. That only served to increase Tampa Bay's league-leading rushing yardage differential, which is more than 300 yards better than any other team.
Best Rushing Yardage Differential, NFL Teams, 2026
|Team
|Yards Gained
|Yards Allowed
|Differential
|Buccaneers
|1,349
|640
|763
|Bears
|1,278
|820
|458
|49ers
|1,082
|647
|435
|Bills
|1,039
|682
|357
|Ravens
|1,240
|899
|341
Combine the information about Tampa Bay's takeaway prowess and run-game domination over the last five weeks and an extremely flattering comparison emerges. The Buccaneers have compiled 1,051 rushing yards and forced 17 turnovers in their last five outings, dating back to a Week Five win in Dallas. The last team with at least 17 takeaways and 1,000 rushing yards in a five-game span was the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears, who eventually shuffled their way to victory in Super Bowl XX.
Mayfield's 243 passing yards included a 58-yard strike to wide receiver Tez Johnson that took the ball down to the two and set up the first of Irving's two touchdowns. Johnson now has the Buccaneers' two longest receptions of the season, including his 64-yarder at Dallas in Week Five. Johnson is averaging 23.1 yards per catch, the highest mark among all NFL players with at least 10 receptions this season.
Mayfield's yardage total moved him up a spot on the Buccaneers' all-time list, surpassing Trent Dilfer to take over fifth place.
Most Passing Yards, Buccaneers History
1. Jameis Winston, 2015-19: 19,737
2. Vinny Testaverde, 1987-92: 14,820
3. Tom Brady, 2020-22: 14,643
4. Josh Freeman, 2009-13: 13,534
5. Baker Mayfield, 2023-26: 13,159
Anzalone's interception came courtesy of a deflected pass by cornerback Jacob Parrish. That was the 14th pass defensed by Parrish this season, which continues to lead the lead, and McCollum is not far behind.
Most Passes Defensed, NFL, 2026
1. Jacob Parrish, Buccaneers: 14
2t. Quentin Lake, Rams: 11
2t. Zyon McCollum, Buccaneers: 11
4. Deonte Banks, Giants: 10
5t. 10 tied with: 9
Parrish has notched at least one pass defensed in six straight games, the longest such streak by a Buccaneer defender since Carlton Davis did it in 2019.
Kicker Chase McLaughlin provided 10 of the Buccaneers' 24 points by making all three of his field goal attempts and his only extra-point try. He continues to lead the NFL in scoring with 84 points and he has now made 22 consecutive field goal attempts. He has the most successful field goals this season among all kickers without a miss. McLaughlin's streak of 22 made field goals in a row (his final attempt of the 2025 season was blocked) is now just three shy of Connor Barth (25 in a row across the 2011-12 seasons) for the second-longest streak in Bucs history. McLaughlin already owns the longest streak with 30 in a row across the 2023-24 seasons.
Most Field Goals Without a Miss, NFL, 2026
1. Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers: 22-22
2. Tyler Bass, Bills: 16-16
3. Evan McPherson, Bengals: 12-12