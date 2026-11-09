Bucs' Pick Party Continues | Data Crunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers treated a national audience to a stirring comeback on Sunday night in Chicago before falling on a last-second field goal by Bears kicker Cairo Santos in a 27-24 decision. The Buccaneers repeated the formula that had produced lopsided wins over Carolina and Atlanta with 126 rushing yards on offense and five takeaways on defense and Baker Mayfield threw for a season-high 243 yards, but still fell in part due to their own miscues, including a pick-six and repeated procedural penalties on offense.

Four of the Buccaneers' five takeaways on defense were interceptions, with cornerback Zyon McCollum snaring two and safety Tykee Smith and linebacker Alex Anzalone getting one each. Anzalone and McCollum are both tied for third in the NFL in interceptions and they are the first Buccaneers with four interceptions in a season since Carlton Davis in 2020. Anzalone is the only non-defensive back with four-plus interceptions so far this season. McCollum, who also had picks in Week Eight at Carolina and Week Nine against the Falcons, is the first Buccaneer with four interceptions in a three-game span since Donnie Abraham in 1999.

Most Interceptions, Individual Player, NFL, 2026

1t. S Amani Hooker, Titans: 5

1t. S Xavier McKinney, Packers: 5

3t. LB Alex Anzalone, Buccaneers: 4

3t. CB Zyon McCollum, Buccaneers: 4

3t. CB Renardo Green, 49ers: 4

As a team, the Buccaneers now have 16 interceptions and 21 total takeaways on the season, both the top marks in the NFL. That interception total is already three more than the team had in all of 2025 and its most in a season since the 2021 squad picked off 17 passes.

Most Interceptions, Team, NFL, 2026

1. Tampa Bay: 16

2. Green Bay: 13

3. Jacksonville: 11

4t. four teams tied with: 8

The Buccaneers' defense is the only one in the NFL to have a game with four interceptions this season, and they have now done it twice in a row. The last team to have consecutive four-pick games was the Baltimore Ravens in the first two weeks of the 2017 campaign. This marks just the second time in 51 seasons that the Buccaneers have intercepted four or more passes in consecutive weeks since Weeks Five and Six of the 1981 season.