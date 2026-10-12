 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucky Irving Drives Explosive Rushing Attack | Data Crunch

In their win over the Cowboys in Week Five, Bucky Irving and the Buccaneers ran the ball a lot and had one of the best per-carry games in franchise history

Oct 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

data crunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured their first victory of the 2026 on Thursday Night Football, shocking the heavily-favored Cowboys in Dallas, 24-16. Running back Bucky Irving amassed 175 yards from scrimmage and helped rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels get his first win in just his second NFL start. Tampa Bay's defense had its first multi-turnover game of the season, as the Bucs won the turnover battle 3-0 and scored a decisive 10 points off their takeaways.

The win was a milestone in the career of Jason Licht, who was hired as Tampa Bay's general manager in 2014. It was the 100th win by the Buccaneers since then, playoff included, making Licht the first general manager in franchise history to log 100 or more victories.

Daniels was notably poised and efficient in his first NFL road game, completing 19 of 25 passes (76.0%) for 189 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 110.2 passer rating. He was sacked only once and added 23 yards on scrambles. The Buccaneers racked up a season-high 416 yards of offense and converted seven of 13 third-down tries.

All of which made Daniels:

  • The third undrafted rookie quarterback since 1950 to win in primetime in either his first or second career start, joining Pittsburgh's Devlin Hodges on Oct. 13, 2019 and the Boston Patriots' Tom Greene in the AFL on Sept. 17, 1960.
  • The fifth undrafted rookie quarterback in the common draft era to do win a primetime game in any start.
  • The ninth undrafted rookie quarterback to lead his team to 400+ total yards of offense in a game and the first since the New York Giants' Tommy DeVito Dec. 11, 2023.
  • The first undrafted rookie quarterback to ever defeat the Dallas Cowboys.

After Dallas found the end zone on the game's opening possession, Daniels helped the Bucs launch an impressive response to tie the game. The drive required 15 plays, ate up 73 yards and took 10:58 off the clock leading to Daniels' five-yard touchdown pass to Irving early in the second quarter. Daniels completed all eight of his pass attempts on the drive, becoming the first undrafted rookie quarterback to complete his first eight passes in a game since 1967. According to internal team records, that drive fell just one second short of being the longest touchdown drive in terms of time in franchise history. The longest drive remains one that lasted 10:59 against New Orleans on Sept. 18, 1994, which ended in a touchdown pass from Craig Erickson to Jackie Harris.

Irving's 175 yards included a career-high 165 on the ground, as he averaged 7.9 yards per carry on 21 handoffs. That marked the fifth-highest yards-per-carry figure in a single game by a player with at least 20 carries in Bucs history.

Most Yards Per Carry, Buccaneers, Single Game (minimum 20 carries)

PlayerOpponentDateNo.Yards.Avg.
Doug MartinRaiders11/4/122525110.0
Warrick DunnCowboys12/3/00222109.5
Doug MartinEagles11/22/15272358.7
Ronald JonesPanthers11/15/20231928.3
Bucky IrvingCowboys10/8/26211657.9

Bucs vs. Cowboys Week 5 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, October 8, 2026

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23, Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety JJ Roberts #36, and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23, Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety JJ Roberts #36, and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87, Safety Tykee Smith #23 and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87, Safety Tykee Smith #23 and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Safety JJ Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Safety JJ Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72, Guard Dan Feeney #65, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72, Guard Dan Feeney #65, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Center Graham Barton #62, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Center Graham Barton #62, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Safety Tykee Smith #23, and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Safety Tykee Smith #23, and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Safety Tykee Smith #23, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Safety Tykee Smith #23, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
116 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
120 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
121 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
123 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
124 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
125 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
127 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
128 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
129 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
130 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
131 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
132 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
133 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
134 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
135 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
136 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
137 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
139 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
140 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
141 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
142 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
143 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
144 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
145 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
146 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
147 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
148 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
149 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
150 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
151 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
152 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
153 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
154 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
155 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
156 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
157 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Fans after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
158 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Fans after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Assistant Coach Todd Bowles Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
159 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Assistant Coach Todd Bowles Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
160 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
161 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
162 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
163 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
164 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
165 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
166 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
167 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
168 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
169 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
170 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
171 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
172 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
173 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
174 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
175 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
176 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
178 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
179 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Head Coach Todd Bowles, and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
180 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Head Coach Todd Bowles, and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
181 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
182 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
183 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
184 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
185 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
186 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
187 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
188 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
189 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
190 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
191 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
192 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
193 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
194 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The biggest play for Irving was a dazzling 72-yard breakaway on the first play of the second half. That is the eighth-longest rushing play in team history and the fourth longest non-scoring run.

Longest Runs, Buccaneers History

1. 98t by Ronald Jones, at Carolina, Nov. 15, 2020

2. 84 by Doug Martin, at Philadelphia, Nov. 22, 2015

3. 80t by Bobby Rainey, vs. Buffalo, Dec. 8, 2013

4. 78t by Michael Pittman, vs. Kansas City, Nov. 11, 2004

5. 76 by Warrick Dunn, vs. Chicago, Dec. 21, 1997

6t. 75 by Jerry Ellison, vs. Detroit, Dec. 23, 1995

6t. 75t by James Wilder, at Minnesota, Nov. 6, 1983

8. 72 by Bucky Irving, at Dallas, Oct. 8, 2026

9. 71t by Cadillac Williams, at Minnesota, Sept. 11, 2005

10t. 70t by Doug Martin, at Oakland, Nov. 4, 2012

10t. 70t by Warrick Dunn, vs. Dallas, Dec. 3, 2000

In addition to the touchdown catch mentioned above, Irving also scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter, capping a drive that got most of its distance from a 64-yard pass from Daniels to second-year wide receiver Tez Johnson. That marked the first time in Irving's career that he has scored both on the ground and through the air in a single game. For Johnson, his catch was the longest of his young career so far and the longest pass play this year for the Buccaneers. Johnson has the two longest receptions by a Buccaneer this year, with the one in Dallas coupled with a 49-yarder against Cleveland in Week Two.

Irving's 165 yards on the ground increased his career total to 2,116 yards, making him the 13th player in franchise history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards. Irving got their in the fourth fewest games played among those 13. Those 165 rushing yards are the most the Cowboys have allowed to an individual opponent in Dallas since 2012.

Fewest Games to 2,000 Rushing Yards, Buccaneers History

1. Doug Martin: 25

2t. Errict Rhett: 29

2t. Cadillac Williams: 29

4. Bucky Irving: 32

The Buccaneers' other touchdown in the game was scored by wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who took an end around 14 yards to the end zone one play after the aforementioned 72-yard jaunt by Irving. That marked the first rushing touchdown of Egbuka's career, and he also led the team with six receptions.

As a team, the Buccaneers ran for 241 yards, the eighth most in a game in franchise history and their most since racking up 277 rushing yards at New Orleans on Oct. 13, 2024. The Bucs have now rushed for 200 or more yards in a game 34 times and have a 29-5 record in those contests.

Once again, the Buccaneers won the rushing yardage battle by a wide margin, as their defense held Dallas to just 50 yards on 13 carries. That is the second time this season that the Bucs have held an opponent to 50 or fewer rushing yards, after giving up just 44 to Cleveland in Week Two. Prior to the playing of the Monday night clash between the Bills and Rams, the Buccaneers rank second in the league in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry.

Fewest Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game, NFL, 2026

1. Jaguars: 63.8

2. Buccaneers: 72.8

3. Texans: 78.4

4. Falcons: 80.2

5. Vikings: 86.6

Fewest Yards Allowed Per Carry, NFL, 2026

1. Jaguars: 2.93

2. Buccaneers: 3.28

3. Texans: 3.32

4. Titans: 3.54

5. Chiefs: 3.57

Overall, the Buccaneers allowed 366 yards of offense, and while Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 316 the defense also broke up 10 passes. That tied for the 16th most passes defensed by a Buccaneers' defense since the statistic began being tracked in 1994. It was the first time the Bucs broke up 10 or more passes in a game since Nov. 24, 2019 against Atlanta.

Starting outside corners Jacob Parrish (4) and Zyon McCollum (2) accounted for more than half of those 10 pass deflections. Parrish has seven passes defensed through five weeks, tying for second in the NFL in that category with Monday night's Bills-Rams game still to go. McCollum is only one behind.

Most Passes Defensed, NFL, 2026

1. Amik Robertson, Commanders: 8

2t. Jacob Parrish, Buccaneers: 7

2t. Deonte Banks, Giants: 7

2t. Quentin Lake, Rams: 7

2t. Trent McDuffie, Rams: 7

2t. Roger McCreary, Lions: 7

2t. Asante Samuel, Steelers: 7

8t. Zyon McCollum, Buccaneers: 6

8t. C.J. Henderson, Falcons: 6

8t. Hezekiah Masses, Raiders: 6

McCollum spent much of his evening lined up across from the Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, who came into the game as the NFL's leader in both receptions and receiving yards. McCollum played 42 snaps in coverage in the game overall and did not allow a single reception, getting targeted just twice. The Bucs' defense as a whole held Lamb to two catches for nine yards. That is the fourth fewest receiving yards in a single game for Lamb, who had averaged 124.5 yards per game through the first month of the season.

Two of the 10 passes defensed came on interceptions, as both outside linebacker Yaya Diaby and linebacker Alex Anzalone picked off Prescott passes. Diaby's takeaway put the Buccaneers in position for a touchdown drive in the third quarter, while Anzalone's ended the Cowboys' last possession and preserved the Bucs' victory. It was the first career interception for Diaby, who is in his fourth season. Anzalone got his first as a Buccaneer and now has five in his career. Anzalone entered the league as a third-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2017. Since then, he has been one of only six linebackers in the NFL who have combined 600-plus tackles with at least 35 passes defensed, at least five interceptions and 12 or more sacks. The other five are Jordan Hicks, Deion Jones, Eric Kendricks, Roquan Smith and Bobby Wagner.

Related Content

news

Cade Otton Rising Up Bucs' Tight End Ranks | Data Crunch

Cade Otton is now in sole possession of third place in franchise history for receptions by a tight end, while rookie LB Josiah Trotter continues to produce and S Antoine Winfield produces another big play

news

Bucs' Run Defense Continues Its Stingy Ways | Data Crunch

The Buccaneers are second in the NFL in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry… Both Baker Mayfield and Chase McLaughlin moved up franchise statistical lists and Zyon McCollum was perfect in coverage against the Vikings

news

Bucs Control Ground Game in Loss to Browns | Data Crunch

Though it didn't result in victory, the Buccaneers averaged 5.5 yards per carry against Cleveland on Sunday while allowing just 1.9 yards per tote on defense…Chase McLaughlin ranks among the NFL's scoring leaders

news

Another Rookie Debut, Another Touchdown | Data Crunch

For the fourth season in a row, Tampa Bay's opening game featured a rookie finding the end zone…Plus Baker Mayfield moves up a franchise chart, Emeka Egbuka passes 1,000 and Chase McLaughlin adds to an NFL record

news

Lavonte David in Hall of Fame Company | Data Crunch

With his final performance of the 2025 season, Lavonte David joined Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher on a short list of players with an impressive combination of career statistics

news

Mike Evans Joins Another Elite NFL Group | Data Crunch

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is now just the 10th player in NFL history to surpass 13,000 receiving yards and 100 touchdown receptions; eight of the other nine are in the Hall of Fame and the ninth will likely soon join them

news

Chase McLaughlin Sets All-Time NFL Record | Data Crunch

Buccaneers long-range ace of a kicker Chase McLaughlin is now the first player in NFL history to succeed on 11 straight field goal attempts of 50-plus yards in a single season

news

Mike Evans Returns with a Flourish | Data Crunch

In his first game back from injured reserve, WR Mike Evans recorded his 43rd career 100-yard receiving performance, which ranks third among active players…K Chase McLaughlin also ascended to the top of an impressive list

news

Vita Vea Climbing Bucs' All-Time Sacks Chart | Data Crunch

NT Vita Vea moved into eighth place in team history with his 35th career sack on Sunday, while QB Baker Mayfield continues to produce positive results with his scrambles, particularly on third downs

news

Bucs Continue to Pull Out Close Games | Data Crunch

The Buccaneers improved their 2025 record in games decided by three or fewer points to 5-0 with a 20-17 win over Arizona in Week 13, matching division-rival Carolina for the best record in such outcomes

news

Tez Johnson Making Seventh-Round History | Data Crunch

Few players drafted in the seventh round or later in NFL history have caught more touchdown passes than the Bucs' Tez Johnson has through his first 10 career games

Latest Headlines

Zyon McCollum's Stout Coverage Sparks Defensive Surge on TNF

In Week Five, cornerback Zyon McCollum's coverage prowess against esteemed receiver CeeDee Lamb kindled the Bucs defense in prime-time

Bucky Irving Drives Explosive Rushing Attack | Data Crunch

In their win over the Cowboys in Week Five, Bucky Irving and the Buccaneers ran the ball a lot and had one of the best per-carry games in franchise history

Buccaneers' Next Game: Steelers Come to Tampa in Week Six

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will visit Raymond James Stadium in Week Six on Sunday, October 18, as the Buccaneers try to string together consecutive victories

David Walker Continues to Make the Most of His Snaps

After a lost rookie season, David Walker is emerging as one of the NFL's most efficient pass rushers. Thursday Night Football is the latest example

Breaking Down Thursday Night Football vs. the Cowboys | After the Whistle

On this week's edition of "After The Whistle" Jay Recher looks back at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football for their first victory of the season. Jay breaks down the entire game, including highlights of the top plays AND interviews with Head Coach Todd Bowles, RB Bucky Irving, WR Emeka Egbuka, OLB Yaya Diaby and MORE

Jalon Daniels' First Win Comes with Big Plays, Heavy Ground Game

With 241 rushing yards and two plays of 60-plus yards, the Buccaneers were able to help rookie QB Jalon Daniels get his first NFL win in prime time at Dallas on Thursday night

Bucs Dig Deep in Dallas: Sublime on Prime-Time | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott go deep on the big win in Dallas, give props to the Bucs' cornerbacks and drift into such topics as rule changes, Willie Wonka and regional fast food chains.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Cowboys | Week 5

Top observations from the 24-16 victory over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week Five

Bucky Irving's Theatrics Spur Robust Rushing Attack Against Cowboys

Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week Five in prime-time, running back Bucky Irving spearheaded Tampa Bay's rushing attack, guiding the team to its first win of the 2026 season

Todd Bowles' Speech Following TNF Victory vs. Cowboys | Victory Sound

Watch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team in the locker room following the Bucs' 24-16 victory against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Bucs vs. Cowboys Week 5 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, October 8, 2026

Todd Bowles: Zyon McCollum 'Playing Like An All-Pro' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the Dallas Cowboys of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the excellent play of the secondary, the effort of the offensive line and the team playing for each other.

Bucs vs. Cowboys Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 24-16

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Bucs Explode for Season-Changing Win over Cowboys

With explosive plays in both the run and pass game plus three takeaways, the Buccaneers shocked Dallas on Thursday night with a 24-16 win that could be the start of a season turnaround

Todd Bowles on Jalon Daniels: 'Excellent' vs. Cowboys | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the team's performance on TNF, RB Bucky Irving's huge game and the leaders stepping up.

Jalon Daniels on Thursday Night Victory: First-Career Win | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jalon Daniels spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Daniels discussed the defense's dominance, playing with confidence and the play of the offensive line.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 24, Cowboys 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 24-16 at AT&T Stadium on Thursday Night Football

5 Notes Against the Cowboys | Week 5

In the Buccaneers' 24-16 win to the Cowboys in Week Five, five notes stood out for the away team.

Zyon McCollum on TNF Win in Dallas | Press Conferences

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerback Zyon McCollum spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season. CB McCollum discussed the secondary's resilience and the team's mindset.

Bucky Irving's Top Plays vs. Cowboys

View RB Bucky Irving's best highlights from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Single Game Tickets

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising