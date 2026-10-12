Bucky Irving Drives Explosive Rushing Attack | Data Crunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured their first victory of the 2026 on Thursday Night Football, shocking the heavily-favored Cowboys in Dallas, 24-16. Running back Bucky Irving amassed 175 yards from scrimmage and helped rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels get his first win in just his second NFL start. Tampa Bay's defense had its first multi-turnover game of the season, as the Bucs won the turnover battle 3-0 and scored a decisive 10 points off their takeaways.
The win was a milestone in the career of Jason Licht, who was hired as Tampa Bay's general manager in 2014. It was the 100th win by the Buccaneers since then, playoff included, making Licht the first general manager in franchise history to log 100 or more victories.
Daniels was notably poised and efficient in his first NFL road game, completing 19 of 25 passes (76.0%) for 189 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 110.2 passer rating. He was sacked only once and added 23 yards on scrambles. The Buccaneers racked up a season-high 416 yards of offense and converted seven of 13 third-down tries.
All of which made Daniels:
- The third undrafted rookie quarterback since 1950 to win in primetime in either his first or second career start, joining Pittsburgh's Devlin Hodges on Oct. 13, 2019 and the Boston Patriots' Tom Greene in the AFL on Sept. 17, 1960.
- The fifth undrafted rookie quarterback in the common draft era to do win a primetime game in any start.
- The ninth undrafted rookie quarterback to lead his team to 400+ total yards of offense in a game and the first since the New York Giants' Tommy DeVito Dec. 11, 2023.
- The first undrafted rookie quarterback to ever defeat the Dallas Cowboys.
After Dallas found the end zone on the game's opening possession, Daniels helped the Bucs launch an impressive response to tie the game. The drive required 15 plays, ate up 73 yards and took 10:58 off the clock leading to Daniels' five-yard touchdown pass to Irving early in the second quarter. Daniels completed all eight of his pass attempts on the drive, becoming the first undrafted rookie quarterback to complete his first eight passes in a game since 1967. According to internal team records, that drive fell just one second short of being the longest touchdown drive in terms of time in franchise history. The longest drive remains one that lasted 10:59 against New Orleans on Sept. 18, 1994, which ended in a touchdown pass from Craig Erickson to Jackie Harris.
Irving's 175 yards included a career-high 165 on the ground, as he averaged 7.9 yards per carry on 21 handoffs. That marked the fifth-highest yards-per-carry figure in a single game by a player with at least 20 carries in Bucs history.
Most Yards Per Carry, Buccaneers, Single Game (minimum 20 carries)
|Player
|Opponent
|Date
|No.
|Yards.
|Avg.
|Doug Martin
|Raiders
|11/4/12
|25
|251
|10.0
|Warrick Dunn
|Cowboys
|12/3/00
|22
|210
|9.5
|Doug Martin
|Eagles
|11/22/15
|27
|235
|8.7
|Ronald Jones
|Panthers
|11/15/20
|23
|192
|8.3
|Bucky Irving
|Cowboys
|10/8/26
|21
|165
|7.9
View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, October 8, 2026
The biggest play for Irving was a dazzling 72-yard breakaway on the first play of the second half. That is the eighth-longest rushing play in team history and the fourth longest non-scoring run.
Longest Runs, Buccaneers History
1. 98t by Ronald Jones, at Carolina, Nov. 15, 2020
2. 84 by Doug Martin, at Philadelphia, Nov. 22, 2015
3. 80t by Bobby Rainey, vs. Buffalo, Dec. 8, 2013
4. 78t by Michael Pittman, vs. Kansas City, Nov. 11, 2004
5. 76 by Warrick Dunn, vs. Chicago, Dec. 21, 1997
6t. 75 by Jerry Ellison, vs. Detroit, Dec. 23, 1995
6t. 75t by James Wilder, at Minnesota, Nov. 6, 1983
8. 72 by Bucky Irving, at Dallas, Oct. 8, 2026
9. 71t by Cadillac Williams, at Minnesota, Sept. 11, 2005
10t. 70t by Doug Martin, at Oakland, Nov. 4, 2012
10t. 70t by Warrick Dunn, vs. Dallas, Dec. 3, 2000
In addition to the touchdown catch mentioned above, Irving also scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter, capping a drive that got most of its distance from a 64-yard pass from Daniels to second-year wide receiver Tez Johnson. That marked the first time in Irving's career that he has scored both on the ground and through the air in a single game. For Johnson, his catch was the longest of his young career so far and the longest pass play this year for the Buccaneers. Johnson has the two longest receptions by a Buccaneer this year, with the one in Dallas coupled with a 49-yarder against Cleveland in Week Two.
Irving's 165 yards on the ground increased his career total to 2,116 yards, making him the 13th player in franchise history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards. Irving got their in the fourth fewest games played among those 13. Those 165 rushing yards are the most the Cowboys have allowed to an individual opponent in Dallas since 2012.
Fewest Games to 2,000 Rushing Yards, Buccaneers History
1. Doug Martin: 25
2t. Errict Rhett: 29
2t. Cadillac Williams: 29
4. Bucky Irving: 32
The Buccaneers' other touchdown in the game was scored by wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who took an end around 14 yards to the end zone one play after the aforementioned 72-yard jaunt by Irving. That marked the first rushing touchdown of Egbuka's career, and he also led the team with six receptions.
As a team, the Buccaneers ran for 241 yards, the eighth most in a game in franchise history and their most since racking up 277 rushing yards at New Orleans on Oct. 13, 2024. The Bucs have now rushed for 200 or more yards in a game 34 times and have a 29-5 record in those contests.
Once again, the Buccaneers won the rushing yardage battle by a wide margin, as their defense held Dallas to just 50 yards on 13 carries. That is the second time this season that the Bucs have held an opponent to 50 or fewer rushing yards, after giving up just 44 to Cleveland in Week Two. Prior to the playing of the Monday night clash between the Bills and Rams, the Buccaneers rank second in the league in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry.
Fewest Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game, NFL, 2026
1. Jaguars: 63.8
2. Buccaneers: 72.8
3. Texans: 78.4
4. Falcons: 80.2
5. Vikings: 86.6
Fewest Yards Allowed Per Carry, NFL, 2026
1. Jaguars: 2.93
2. Buccaneers: 3.28
3. Texans: 3.32
4. Titans: 3.54
5. Chiefs: 3.57
Overall, the Buccaneers allowed 366 yards of offense, and while Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 316 the defense also broke up 10 passes. That tied for the 16th most passes defensed by a Buccaneers' defense since the statistic began being tracked in 1994. It was the first time the Bucs broke up 10 or more passes in a game since Nov. 24, 2019 against Atlanta.
Starting outside corners Jacob Parrish (4) and Zyon McCollum (2) accounted for more than half of those 10 pass deflections. Parrish has seven passes defensed through five weeks, tying for second in the NFL in that category with Monday night's Bills-Rams game still to go. McCollum is only one behind.
Most Passes Defensed, NFL, 2026
1. Amik Robertson, Commanders: 8
2t. Jacob Parrish, Buccaneers: 7
2t. Deonte Banks, Giants: 7
2t. Quentin Lake, Rams: 7
2t. Trent McDuffie, Rams: 7
2t. Roger McCreary, Lions: 7
2t. Asante Samuel, Steelers: 7
8t. Zyon McCollum, Buccaneers: 6
8t. C.J. Henderson, Falcons: 6
8t. Hezekiah Masses, Raiders: 6
McCollum spent much of his evening lined up across from the Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, who came into the game as the NFL's leader in both receptions and receiving yards. McCollum played 42 snaps in coverage in the game overall and did not allow a single reception, getting targeted just twice. The Bucs' defense as a whole held Lamb to two catches for nine yards. That is the fourth fewest receiving yards in a single game for Lamb, who had averaged 124.5 yards per game through the first month of the season.
Two of the 10 passes defensed came on interceptions, as both outside linebacker Yaya Diaby and linebacker Alex Anzalone picked off Prescott passes. Diaby's takeaway put the Buccaneers in position for a touchdown drive in the third quarter, while Anzalone's ended the Cowboys' last possession and preserved the Bucs' victory. It was the first career interception for Diaby, who is in his fourth season. Anzalone got his first as a Buccaneer and now has five in his career. Anzalone entered the league as a third-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2017. Since then, he has been one of only six linebackers in the NFL who have combined 600-plus tackles with at least 35 passes defensed, at least five interceptions and 12 or more sacks. The other five are Jordan Hicks, Deion Jones, Eric Kendricks, Roquan Smith and Bobby Wagner.