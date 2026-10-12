Bucky Irving Drives Explosive Rushing Attack | Data Crunch

The biggest play for Irving was a dazzling 72-yard breakaway on the first play of the second half. That is the eighth-longest rushing play in team history and the fourth longest non-scoring run.

Longest Runs, Buccaneers History

1. 98t by Ronald Jones, at Carolina, Nov. 15, 2020

2. 84 by Doug Martin, at Philadelphia, Nov. 22, 2015

3. 80t by Bobby Rainey, vs. Buffalo, Dec. 8, 2013

4. 78t by Michael Pittman, vs. Kansas City, Nov. 11, 2004

5. 76 by Warrick Dunn, vs. Chicago, Dec. 21, 1997

6t. 75 by Jerry Ellison, vs. Detroit, Dec. 23, 1995

6t. 75t by James Wilder, at Minnesota, Nov. 6, 1983

8. 72 by Bucky Irving, at Dallas, Oct. 8, 2026

9. 71t by Cadillac Williams, at Minnesota, Sept. 11, 2005

10t. 70t by Doug Martin, at Oakland, Nov. 4, 2012

10t. 70t by Warrick Dunn, vs. Dallas, Dec. 3, 2000

In addition to the touchdown catch mentioned above, Irving also scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter, capping a drive that got most of its distance from a 64-yard pass from Daniels to second-year wide receiver Tez Johnson. That marked the first time in Irving's career that he has scored both on the ground and through the air in a single game. For Johnson, his catch was the longest of his young career so far and the longest pass play this year for the Buccaneers. Johnson has the two longest receptions by a Buccaneer this year, with the one in Dallas coupled with a 49-yarder against Cleveland in Week Two.

Irving's 165 yards on the ground increased his career total to 2,116 yards, making him the 13th player in franchise history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards. Irving got their in the fourth fewest games played among those 13. Those 165 rushing yards are the most the Cowboys have allowed to an individual opponent in Dallas since 2012.

Fewest Games to 2,000 Rushing Yards, Buccaneers History

1. Doug Martin: 25

2t. Errict Rhett: 29

2t. Cadillac Williams: 29

4. Bucky Irving: 32

The Buccaneers' other touchdown in the game was scored by wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who took an end around 14 yards to the end zone one play after the aforementioned 72-yard jaunt by Irving. That marked the first rushing touchdown of Egbuka's career, and he also led the team with six receptions.

As a team, the Buccaneers ran for 241 yards, the eighth most in a game in franchise history and their most since racking up 277 rushing yards at New Orleans on Oct. 13, 2024. The Bucs have now rushed for 200 or more yards in a game 34 times and have a 29-5 record in those contests.

Once again, the Buccaneers won the rushing yardage battle by a wide margin, as their defense held Dallas to just 50 yards on 13 carries. That is the second time this season that the Bucs have held an opponent to 50 or fewer rushing yards, after giving up just 44 to Cleveland in Week Two. Prior to the playing of the Monday night clash between the Bills and Rams, the Buccaneers rank second in the league in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry.

Fewest Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game, NFL, 2026

1. Jaguars: 63.8

2. Buccaneers: 72.8

3. Texans: 78.4

4. Falcons: 80.2

5. Vikings: 86.6

Fewest Yards Allowed Per Carry, NFL, 2026

1. Jaguars: 2.93

2. Buccaneers: 3.28

3. Texans: 3.32

4. Titans: 3.54

5. Chiefs: 3.57

Overall, the Buccaneers allowed 366 yards of offense, and while Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 316 the defense also broke up 10 passes. That tied for the 16th most passes defensed by a Buccaneers' defense since the statistic began being tracked in 1994. It was the first time the Bucs broke up 10 or more passes in a game since Nov. 24, 2019 against Atlanta.

Starting outside corners Jacob Parrish (4) and Zyon McCollum (2) accounted for more than half of those 10 pass deflections. Parrish has seven passes defensed through five weeks, tying for second in the NFL in that category with Monday night's Bills-Rams game still to go. McCollum is only one behind.

Most Passes Defensed, NFL, 2026

1. Amik Robertson, Commanders: 8

2t. Jacob Parrish, Buccaneers: 7

2t. Deonte Banks, Giants: 7

2t. Quentin Lake, Rams: 7

2t. Trent McDuffie, Rams: 7

2t. Roger McCreary, Lions: 7

2t. Asante Samuel, Steelers: 7

8t. Zyon McCollum, Buccaneers: 6

8t. C.J. Henderson, Falcons: 6

8t. Hezekiah Masses, Raiders: 6

McCollum spent much of his evening lined up across from the Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, who came into the game as the NFL's leader in both receptions and receiving yards. McCollum played 42 snaps in coverage in the game overall and did not allow a single reception, getting targeted just twice. The Bucs' defense as a whole held Lamb to two catches for nine yards. That is the fourth fewest receiving yards in a single game for Lamb, who had averaged 124.5 yards per game through the first month of the season.