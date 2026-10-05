Cade Otton Rising Up Bucs' Tight End Ranks | Data Crunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Green Bay Packers, 17-14, in Week Four, in the process dropping to 0-4 in a season for the first time since 2013. Dating back to last season, the Buccaneers have played 10 straight games that have been decided by one score, which is the longest such streak in franchise history and the longest active streak of one-score games in the NFL.

The numbers in the win and loss columns are obviously the most important statistics that the Buccaneers have generated to this point, and they now have a steep challenge in their attempt to return to the playoffs in 2026. The 1992 San Diego Chargers are the only team in league history to make the playoffs after an 0-4 start. That said, there were some other numbers of interest arising from Sunday's loss, both in relation to the team and to some individual players.

For instance, quarterback Jalon Daniels made some history simply by walking onto the field for the first offensive snap. When he took that snap, he became the first undrafted rookie to start an NFL game at quarterback within the first four weeks of a season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger (excluding 1987 strike games). He was the first undrafted rookie quarterback ever to start for the Buccaneers and the first rookie passer of any draft status to start a game this season.

Daniels threw 27 passes in his debut and completed 19 of them (70.4%) for 148 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rank for 55 yards on eight carries. Those rushing yards were the most ever by a rookie quarterback in Bucs history, just surpassing the 54 gained by Parnell Dickinson against San Diego on Sept. 19, 1976, which was just the second regular-season game in franchise history. That was the most rushing yards by a Buccaneer quarterback since Baker Mayfield ran for 68 yards against the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 regular season finale. Daniels' 55 rushing yards were the second most ever by a Buccaneers quarterback making his starting debut.

Most Rushing Yards by a Quarterback, First Start as a Buccaneer

1. Steve Young, vs. Detroit, Nov. 24, 1985: 60

2. Jalon Daniels, vs. Green Bay, Oct. 4, 2026: 55

3. Josh Johnson, at Washington, Oct. 4, 2009: 41

4. Parnell Dickinson, vs. Miami, Oct. 24, 1976: 21

5. Josh Freeman, vs. Green Bay, Nov. 8, 2009: 20

Daniels' most targeted pass-catcher was wide receiver Chris Godwin, who caught six passes for 31 yards in the 124th game of his Tampa Bay career. Godwin is now tied with Donovan Smith for the 18th most games played in franchise history. Tight end Cade Otton also contributed four catches for 37 yards, in the process taking over sole possession of third place in team history for receptions by a tight end.

Most Receptions, Tight Ends, Buccaneers History

1. Jimmie Giles, 1978-86: 279

2. Cameron Brate, 2014-22: 273

3. Cade Otton: 2022-25: 221

4. Kellen Winslow Jr., 2009-11: 218

5. Ron Hall, 1987-93: 209

Tampa Bay's defense held a Packers offense that came into the game ranked 16th in the NFL in yards per game to just 283 total yards. That marked the third straight opponent that the Buccaneers have held under 300 net yards, equaling the longest such streak the team has had since 2007. This is the fourth time overall the Buccaneers' defense has accomplished that feat since 2008, three of which have occurred in the last two seasons.

Buccaneers Defense Holding Three Consecutive Opponents Under 300 Yards, 2008-26

2026, Games 2-4: vs. Browns, Vikings, Packers

2025, Games 15-17: vs. Panthers, Dolphins, Panthers

2025, Games 2-4: vs. Texans, Jets, Eagles

2008, Games 6-8: vs. Panthers, Seahawks, Cowboys

One week after allowing the Vikings to convert on just two of their 15 third-down tries, the Buccaneers held Green Bay to only two conversions in 10 attempts. That equals the third fewest third-down conversions Tampa Bay's defense has ever allowed in a two-game stretch. Overall, Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the NFL with a third-down success rate allowed of 32.69%, prior to the game on Monday night between Atlanta and New Orleans. The Buccaneers also ranks in the top five in per game rates allowed in total yards (282.8), yards per play (4.96) and first downs (16.3).

Green Bay managed to pick up 86 yards on the ground, slightly more than the Bucs had been allowing through their first three games, but it took 25 carries as the Packers only managed 3.4 yards per tote. The Bucs' run defense, the stingiest in the league since 2019, currently ranks third in yards allowed per game and second in yards allowed per carry.

Fewest Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game, NFL, 2026

1. Falcons: 47.7*

2. Jaguars: 74.3

2. Buccaneers: 78.5

4. Texans: 83.8

5. Chiefs: 92.8

* The Falcons play on Monday night against the Saints

Fewest Yards Allowed Per Carry, NFL, 2026

1. Falcons: 2.75

2. Buccaneers: 3.20

3. Jaguars: 3.26

4. Texans: 3.35

5. Chiefs: 3.57

The Buccaneers have done a good job of not letting opposing ballcarriers break tackles and gain extra yards. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Bucs have allowed the fewest yards after contact per carry to opposing ballcarriers in the entire NFL through four weeks.

Fewest Yards Allowed Per Carry After Contact, NFL Teams, 2026

1. Buccaneers: 1.7

2. Jaguars: 2.1

3. Colts: 2.3

4. Ravens: 2.3

5. Lions: 2.3

Rookie LB Josiah Trotter was a big part of the Bucs' success in limiting Green Bay's rushing attack, as he recorded a team-leading nine tackles. According to Next Gen Stats, the Packers only averaged 2.2 yards per rush attempt when he was on the field, as he played 50 of the team's 60 defensive snaps. Trotter missed the Buccaneers' Week Three game against Minnesota due to a shoulder injury, but in the three games he has played he has racked up a team-best 30 tackles. That surpasses Antoine Winfield Jr. (23) for the most tackles by a Buccaneer defender in his first three career games since that statistic has been reliably tracked, starting in 2000.

As for Winfield, he forced a fumble by Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd in the fourth quarter, though the home team was unfortunate when the loose ball caromed off Lloyd's legs and went out of bounds before it could be recovered. That was the 13th time that Winfield has forced a fumble since he entered the league in 2020, tied for the ninth most by any defender in that span. The only NFL defensive back with more forced fumbles since 2020 than Winfield is Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey.

Most Fumbles Forced by a Defensive Back, NFL, 2020-26

1. Marlon Humphrey, Ravens: 15

2. Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers: 13

3. Jessie Bates, Bengals/Falcons: 10

4t. Vonn Bell, Bengals/Panthers: 9