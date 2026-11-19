The National Football League (NFL) has announced the eight finalists for the fourth annual NFL Latino Youth Honors, with Alonso High School flag football standout Mia Garcia representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFC South. The annual award recognizes outstanding high school seniors of every background from across NFL club markets who not only excel on the field and in the classroom but also contribute to or engage meaningfully with Latino culture and community.

Garcia is a standout flag football player at Alonso High School, serving as a captain for the Ravens and playing both wide receiver and linebacker. Proud of her Puerto Rican and Spanish heritage, she honors her family's roots through her commitment to representing the Puerto Rican community, including competing with Puerto Rico's 17U National Team. On the field, she has emerged as a dynamic two-way player, recording 94 receptions for 1,064 yards and 17 touchdowns, along with 79 solo flag pulls and five interceptions. In 2025, Garcia and the Ravens won the 4A FHSAA Flag Football State Championship at the AdventHealth Training Center, where she secured the game-winning catch in overtime.

Each finalist will receive a grant award, including $25,000 grants for both the male and female national winners and $5,000 grants for each of the six other finalists. In addition, they will participate in a variety of special events taking place in Los Angeles during Super Bowl LXI Week. During that week, a male and female national winner will be announced, with the recipients receiving an invitation to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation National Youth Awards ceremony later in 2027.

All 32 NFL teams were invited to select a male and female high school senior football player to represent their team for consideration in this year's program. From that pool, eight finalists were selected, each representing one of the eight NFL divisions. The selection criteria for the NFL Latino Youth Honors program includes: