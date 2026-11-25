Josiah Trotter Status

Buccaneers' rookie inside linebacker Josiah Trotter was not out at practice on Wednesday, but Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed he is dealing with soreness.

"He is a little sore so he will probably be out there later in the week," noted Bowles.

Trotter has set the tone for Tampa Bay in 2026, serving as a disruptive force in Bowles' system. Against the Lions in Week 11, Trotter led the team with a season-high 14 tackles, bringing him to 84 on the year, which ranks third among all rookies. Trotter has spearheaded the team in tackles in seven-of-nine games played this season and surpassed Lavonte David (81 in 2012) for the most tackles by a player through his first nine career games played in franchise history. Since 2000, Trotter's 84 tackles through his first nine career games are the fifth-most by any player, trailing only Luke Kuechly (87 in 2012), Patrick Willis (88 in 2007), Kiko Alonso (89 in 2013), and Shaq Leonard (104 in 2018). Football is stamped in Trotter's veins and his instincts are evident from the snap of the ball. Trotter has solidified the run defense with his understanding of block development, ferocious strikes and urgency in pursuit. He shoots through gaps with timely blitzes and has shown his capability in coverage – something he was not asked to do in college at Missouri. Trotter has played a key role in limiting rushers this season and will look to increase his tackle total against Chuba Hubbard on Monday Night Football.

Jalen McMillan Return to Practice

Buccaneers opened the 21-day practice windows for wide receiver Jalen McMillan and linebacker Christian Rozeboom on Wednesday, meaning they are eligible to be activated off of injured reserve at any time during that window. McMillan was placed on injured reserve on September 30 after appearing in a limited capacity in Weeks One and Two. He has played in 19 career games, including 14 starts, totaling 49 receptions for 639 yards (13.0 avg.) and eight touchdowns, while adding 44 rushing yards on five carries. As a rookie in 2024, McMillan brought in eight touchdown receptions, the third-most by a rookie in franchise history and the second-most among all rookies in 2024. He is the team's top receiver at generating separation with subtle fakes and tempo-variations and adds another dimension to the playbook downfield. The field-stretcher is able to bait coverage and possesses outstanding ball-tracking skills. His reincorporation to practice on Wednesday energized the group.

"He looked good," said Mayfield on McMillan. "Obviously, he has to string a couple good days together to feel confident about going but he is a guy that we trust wholeheartedly, I definitely do, he has made a lot of plays for us so it was good to see him back out there."

Ted Hurst III Confidence Booster

Rookie receiver Ted Hurst III set season highs with five receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions. He now has three receiving touchdowns on the season, making him one of four rookies with 200-plus receiving yards and three-or-more receiving touchdowns in 2026 (Josh Cameron, Denzel Boston and Emmett Johnson). After having a couple drops early in the matchup, the rookie was able to move on and build confidence with clutch plays. On the first touchdown before the half to trim the deficit, Hurst hit his landmark and Mayfield let it rip, dropping a perfect dime for Hurst to haul in over his back shoulder.

"I had two early drops in the game but this time I had a confidence booster and I appreciate Baker giving me another opportunity," said Hurst. "They drafted me to go up and get the ball so that is my job."