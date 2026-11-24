On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame released the results of the latest round of voting by its Selection Committee, which culled the original list of player candidates down to a pool of 52. Among those 52 candidates are seven former players with ties to the Buccaneers, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, a potential first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Gronkowski played the final two of his 11 NFL seasons with the Buccaneers after coming out of retirement and being traded by the New England Patriots to Tampa Bay in 2020. He was a member of the Buccaneers' championship team that season, memorably catching two touchdown passes against Kansas City in Super Bowl LV to help spur a 31-9 rout.

The other six candidates for the Class of 2027 with ties to the Buccaneers are wide receiver Antonio Brown, linebacker Maxie Baughan, tackle Lomas Brown, guard Logan Mankins, running back LeSean McCoy and cornerback Richard Sherman. Baughan, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 85, played linebacker in the NFL before there was even a franchise in Tampa, but he later was on Sam Wyche's coaching staff with the Buccaneers from 1992-95.

Gronkowski played in 28 regular season games for the Buccaneers and recorded 100 catches for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added another 17 receptions for 226 yards and three scores in six postseason games. A five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team Associated Press All-Pro selection, he won another three Super Bowls during nine seasons with the Patriots and finished his career with 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in the regular season. He was a consistent force in the postseason throughout his career, with another 98 grabs for 1,389 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Mankins also joined the Buccaneers in a trade from the Patriots, coming over in August of 2014 and playing his last two seasons in Tampa. He earned the last of his seven Pro Bowl selections in 2015 and started all 31 games in which he played over those two campaigns.

Brown was a reserve tackle on Tampa Bay's 2002 Super Bowl-winning team, appearing in 11 games without any starts. He played 263 career NFL games, most of them in Detroit, with 251 starts and made seven Pro Bowls.

Like Gronkowski, Brown was a member of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl-winning team in 2020 and he also found the end zone in the win over Kansas City. Brown played parts of two seasons for the Buccaneers and in 15 games had 87 catches for 1,028 yards and eight scores. His career numbers across 12 NFL seasons include 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns.