Free agent acquisition Alex Anzalone has solidified Todd Bowles defense with his leadership skills and range on the field. Anzalone leads all front seven players across the league in interceptions (four) and owns the third-lowest opponent passer rating when targeted (64.4) with a minimum of 20 defensive targets. He has the hip fluidity to turn in space with running backs/tight ends and has taken advantage of his versatile role in Tampa Bay.

"In year's past, I was always just to the boundary side, away from the three receivers," said Anzalone on the Bucs Players’ Table Show. "I would be covering the running backs and dropping into the curl and flat, and kind of away from a lot of the concept passing game. In this system, I am able to go to that side and get involved that way and I think two or three of the interceptions have come being in that position."

From dropping into coverage and jumping a slant route, to vision on the quarterback and ability to accelerate out of his plant, Anzalone has fortified the Bucs' defense with instinctual play. His understanding of angles to the football in the underneath area of the field and quick diagnosis have elevated the middle of Tampa Bay's defense, spurring the unit in 2026. Donning the green dot, Anzalone is responsible for relaying the play call to the unit, as well as keys voiced into the headset by Todd Bowles. He gets all 10 players lined up and makes checks based on motions and formations. The job requires mental fortitude, knowledge of the playbook and stellar decision-making skills, which Anzalone exemplifies.

Following a 31-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11, the Bucs have a critical division matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. At 5-5, the Panthers own a two-game lead over the Bucs in the NFC South race and Tampa Bay will vie to achieve a 2026 sweep of the rival in prime-time to keep their aspirations alive. Against the Ravens, Panthers' Bryce Young completed 22-of-30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns for a 106.8 quarterback rating. He was pressured on 54.5 percent of his dropbacks – the third-highest rate in his career – yet completed 10-of-15 passes for a career-high 173 yards when pressured according to Next Gen Stats. Chuba Hubbard totaled 120 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns against Baltimore. Anzalone emphasized limiting explosives and disputing the Panthers' RPO cadence as the ingredients for success in Week 12.