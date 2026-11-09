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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Notes Against the Bears | Week 9

In the Buccaneers’ 27-24 loss to Chicago, five notes stood out for the visiting team

Nov 08, 2026 at 11:45 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5notes
  1. Alex Anzalone recorded his fourth interception of the season, and his third over his past two outings. Anzalone and McCollum share the team lead with four each this season — tied for the third-most in the NFL in 2026. Anzalone's are the most by a non-DB.
  2. Tez Johnson's 76 receiving yards against the Bears established a new single game career high. He is one-of-11 players this season with multiple receptions of 50-plus yards.
  3. Zyon McCollum recorded his first career multi-interception performance, and now has a career best four on the season — tied for the third-most in the NFL.
  4. Today's game marks just the third multi-interception game of Caleb Williams' career (40 career games played), and his first since Week Three of his rookie season in 2024.
  5. Tampa Bay is the only team with a four-interception game this season, and the Buccaneers have done it in consecutive games (Week 8-9). The last team with 4-plus interceptions in consecutive games was the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 (9/10/17-9/17/17).

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