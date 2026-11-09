5 Notes Against the Bears | Week 9

- Alex Anzalone recorded his fourth interception of the season, and his third over his past two outings. Anzalone and McCollum share the team lead with four each this season — tied for the third-most in the NFL in 2026. Anzalone's are the most by a non-DB.
- Tez Johnson's 76 receiving yards against the Bears established a new single game career high. He is one-of-11 players this season with multiple receptions of 50-plus yards.
- Zyon McCollum recorded his first career multi-interception performance, and now has a career best four on the season — tied for the third-most in the NFL.
- Today's game marks just the third multi-interception game of Caleb Williams' career (40 career games played), and his first since Week Three of his rookie season in 2024.
- Tampa Bay is the only team with a four-interception game this season, and the Buccaneers have done it in consecutive games (Week 8-9). The last team with 4-plus interceptions in consecutive games was the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 (9/10/17-9/17/17).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 Notes Against the Falcons | Week 8
In the Buccaneers' 16-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Panthers | Week 7
In the Buccaneers' 43-13 win over the Panthers in Week Seven, five notes stood out for the away team
5 Notes Against the Steelers | Week 6
In the Buccaneers' 26-19 loss to the Steelers in Week Six, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Cowboys | Week 5
In the Buccaneers' 24-16 win to the Cowboys in Week Five, five notes stood out for the away team.
5 Notes Against the Packers | Week 4
In the Buccaneers' 17-14 loss to the Packers in Week Four, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Vikings | Week 3
In the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Vikings in Week Three, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Browns | Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week Two, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Bengals | Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week One, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Chiefs | Preseason Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 16-15 victory over the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Preseason Week 2, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Jets | Preseason Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener, five notes stood out for the visiting team
Latest Headlines
Bucs Rally But Fall to Bears in Turnover-Riddled Prime-Time Affair
Despite intercepting MVP candidate Caleb Williams four times, winning the ground-game battle and throwing for a season-high 226 net passing yards, the Buccaneers lost on Sunday night in Chicago, 27-24 thanks in part to their own miscues
Bucs vs. Bears Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 27-24
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Baker Mayfield on Result vs. Chicago | Press Conference | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed limiting turnovers on offense, the team's fight and going on a run after the Bye Week.
Todd Bowles: We Have To Capitalize | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the defense's five turnovers, QB Baker Mayfield's play and limiting penalties.
Bucky Irving, Zyon McCollum & More on Game vs. CHI | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Alex Anzalone, RB Bucky Irving, CB Zyon McCollum & C Graham Barton spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Rapid Reaction: Bears 27, Buccaneers 24
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Chicago Bears 27-24 at Soldier Field in Week Nine during Sunday Night Football
5 Notes Against the Bears | Week 9
In the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to Chicago, five notes stood out for the visiting team
Baker Mayfield Scrambles for the 2-Point Conversion Score | Bucs vs. Bears Highlights
QB Baker Mayfield rushes for a two point conversion score against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
Bucky Irving Scores Second TD of the Game | Bucs vs. Bears Highlights
RB Bucky Irving scores his second rushing touchdown of the day against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
Ifeatu Melifonwu Recovers Key 4th Quarter Fumble | Bucs vs. Bears Highlights
S Ifeatu Melifonwu recovers a fumble forced by DB Keionte Scott against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
Bucs vs. Bears SNF Game Blog | Week 9 2026
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 9 game vs. the Chicago Bears
Alex Anzalone Intercepts Caleb Williams | Bucs vs. Bears Highlights
LB Alex Anzalone intercepts a pass that was broken up by CB Jacob Parrish against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
Bucky Irving Takes the Toss for TD | Bucs vs. Bears Highlights
RB Bucky Irving scores a 2-yard rushing touchdown against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
Baker Mayfield Launches it Deep to Tez Johnson for 58 Yards | Bucs vs. Bears Highlights
QB Baker Mayfield completes a 58-yard pass to WR Tez Johnson against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
Zyon McCollum Dives for Another INT | Bucs vs. Bears Highlights
CB Zyon McCollum intercepts a pass again against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
Zyon McCollum Picks Off Caleb Williams | Bucs vs. Bears Highlights
CB Zyon McCollum intercepts a pass against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
Tykee Smith Picks Off Caleb Williams | Bucs vs. Bears Highlights
S Tykee Smith intercepts a pass against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
Best Photos of Bucs vs. Bears | Game Action
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 9 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears
Mayfield Scrambles & Finds Gainwell for 44 Yards | Bucs vs. Bears Highlights
QB Baker Mayfield completes a pass to RB Kenny Gainwell for 44-yards against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.