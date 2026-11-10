2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Chicago Bears 27-24 at Soldier Field after Cairo Santos drilled a walk-off field goal. The Bucs are still a half-game behind in the NFC South hunt with a 3-6 record and will enter their allotted rest and refresh bye week, before traveling to take on the Lions in Week 11. Tampa Bay will head to Detroit to battle the Lions in Week 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET and will enter a recharge period this week after winning two straight against the Panthers and Falcons ahead of their loss to the Bears. Following Sunday's five-takeaway, four-interception performance, the Buccaneers lead the league in both categories, with 21 and 16, respectively. Tampa Bay has generated 13 takeaways over the past three weeks alone – the most in the NFL during that span (Weeks 7-9).