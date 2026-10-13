2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their first win of the 2026 slate with a 24-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. After a "mini-bye" weekend, the Bucs will strive to string victories together, keeping pace in the NFC South. In Week Six, Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers come into town for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on October 18 at Raymond James Stadium. Against the Cowboys, the Bucs were powered by a robust rushing onslaught with Bucky Irving rushing for a career-high 165 yards and undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels nabbed his first win during his second NFL start. Tampa Bay posted three takeaways, including a game-sealing interception by Alex Anzalone. The 3-2 Steelers will arrive in Florida coming off a 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, in which Rodgers completed 22 of 31 attempts for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Warren eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark and scored a rushing and receiving touchdown.
See the full list of power rankings from major outlets:
- Rank: 29
- NFL Top 5: 49ers, Chiefs, Vikings, Jaguars and Bills
- NFC South: Saints (26), Falcons (22), Panthers (20)
- Rank: 26
- NFL Top 5: 49ers, Chiefs, Bills, Vikings and Jaguars
- NFC South: Saints (28), Falcons (24), Panthers (15)
- Rank: 28
- NFL Top 5: 49ers, Chiefs, Bills, Seahawks and Jaguars
- NFC South: Saints (27), Falcons (19), Panthers (11)
- Rank: 23
- NFL Top 5: 49ers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Broncos and Jaguars
- NFC South: Saints (20), Falcons (14), Panthers (11)
- Rank: 27
- NFL Top 5: 49ers, Chiefs, Bills, Seahawks and Jaguars
- NFC South: Saints (26), Falcons (22), Panthers (18)
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