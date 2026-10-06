2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 5

The 0-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Texas to take on the 2-2 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium for a Thursday Night Football showdown in Week Five on October 8th. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Prime Video. Thursday will mark the 21st all-time meeting between the Bucs and Cowboys, with Dallas holding the 14-6 edge in the series. The Bucs have won two of the last three regular season matchups with Dallas and Jalon Daniels will look to become the first undrafted rookie quarterback in franchise history to earn a victory as a starter. Tampa Bay will vie to bounce back after a 17-14 loss to the Packers in Week Four and the Cowboys will strive to stack another win off their thrilling 34-30 upset over the Texans with a Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb connection in the end zone in the final 40 seconds.