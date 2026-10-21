Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Oct.21: McCollum, Irving and Goedeke Among Non-Participants

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Zyon McCollum (illness), Bucky Irving (illness), Luke Goedeke (calf), Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) and Christian Rozeboom (finger) did not participate in practice.
DNP: Did Not Participate
FP: Full Participation
LP: Limited Participation
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- P Riley Dixon (illness) - FP (Wed.)
- WR Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) - DNP (Wed.)
- T Luke Goedeke (calf) - DNP (Wed.)
- RB Bucky Irving (illness) - DNP (Wed.)
- DT Calijah Kancey (illness) - LP (Wed.)
- G Cody Mauch (wrist) - FP (Wed.)
- QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) - FP (Wed.)
- CB Zyon McCollum (illness) - DNP (Wed.)
- K Chase McLaughlin (illness) - FP (Wed.)
- CB Benjamin Morrison (quad) - FP (Wed.)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (finger) - DNP (Wed.)
- WR David Sills V (hamstring) - FP (Wed.)
- LB Josiah Trotter (shoulder) - FP (Wed.)
- RB Sean Tucker (quad) - FP (Wed.)
- NT Vita Vea (rest) - LP (Wed.)
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) - LP (Wed.)
Panthers
- RB A.J. Dillon (ankle) - FP (Wed.)
- T Monroe Freeling (knee) - FP (Wed.)
- RB Chuba Hubbard (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
- OLB Thomas Incoom (calf) - DNP (Wed.)
- LB Devin Lloyd (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
- LB Bam Martin-Scott (hamstring) - FP (Wed.)
- T Taylor Moton (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.)
- TE Darren Waller (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
- QB Bryce Young (knee) - FP (Wed.)