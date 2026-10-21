 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Oct.21: McCollum, Irving and Goedeke Among Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Seven matchup

Oct 21, 2026 at 03:26 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Oct.21

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Zyon McCollum (illness),  Bucky Irving (illness), Luke Goedeke (calf), Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) and Christian Rozeboom (finger) did not participate in practice.

DNP: Did Not Participate

FP: Full Participation

LP: Limited Participation

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • P Riley Dixon (illness) - FP (Wed.)
  • WR Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) - DNP (Wed.)
  • T Luke Goedeke (calf) - DNP (Wed.)
  • RB Bucky Irving (illness) - DNP (Wed.)
  • DT Calijah Kancey (illness) - LP (Wed.)
  • G Cody Mauch (wrist) - FP (Wed.)
  • QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) - FP (Wed.)
  • CB Zyon McCollum (illness) - DNP (Wed.)
  • K Chase McLaughlin (illness) -  FP (Wed.)
  • CB Benjamin Morrison (quad) -  FP (Wed.)
  • LB Christian Rozeboom (finger) - DNP (Wed.)
  • WR David Sills V (hamstring) - FP (Wed.)
  • LB Josiah Trotter (shoulder) -  FP (Wed.)
  • RB Sean Tucker (quad) -  FP (Wed.)
  • NT Vita Vea (rest) - LP (Wed.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) - LP (Wed.)

Panthers

  • RB A.J. Dillon (ankle) - FP (Wed.)
  • T Monroe Freeling (knee) - FP (Wed.)
  • RB Chuba Hubbard (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
  • OLB Thomas Incoom (calf) - DNP (Wed.)
  • LB Devin Lloyd (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
  • LB Bam Martin-Scott (hamstring) - FP (Wed.)
  • T Taylor Moton (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
  • OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.)
  • TE Darren Waller (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
  • QB Bryce Young (knee) - FP (Wed.)

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Steelers Injury Report Oct.16: Mayfield, Winfield Jr. and Sills V Ruled Out

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week Six matchup

news

Buccaneers-Steelers Injury Report Oct.15: Mayfield, Winfield Jr. Did Not Participate

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Six matchup

news

Buccaneers-Steelers Injury Report Oct.14: Winfield Jr., Mayfield and Tucker Among Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Six matchup

news

Buccaneers-Cowboys Injury Report Oct.7: Winfield Jr., Mayfield, Morrison and Dennis Ruled Out

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 5 TNF matchup

news

Buccaneers-Cowboys Injury Report Oct.6: McLaughlin, Winfield Jr. and Morrison Among Non-Participants

A look at Tuesday's injury report ahead of the Week 5 TNF matchup

news

Buccaneers-Cowboys Injury Report Oct.5: Winfield Jr., Mayfield, Morrison Among Non-Participants

A look at Monday's injury report ahead of the Week 5 TNF matchup

news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Oct.2: Morrison, Mayfield, Bain and Kieft Ruled Out

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week 4 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Oct.1: Parrish, Bain Jr. and Dennis Among Non-Participants; Trotter, Godwin Jr. Upgrade to Full

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 4 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Sept.30: Godwin Jr., Diaby and Bain Among Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 4 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept.25: Bain Jr., Trotter Ruled Out

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week 3 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept.24: Trotter and Bain Did Not Participate

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 3 matchup

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield Makes "Encouraging" Return to Practice

QB Baker Mayfield, attempting to return to game action after missing three games due to a dislocated thumb, threw well in practice on Wednesday as the Bucs hope to have clarity on the situation by Friday

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Oct.21: McCollum, Irving and Goedeke Among Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Seven matchup

Keionte Scott: Focus on the Details | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Back Keionte Scott spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 7 practice. DB Scott discussed his first NFL sack and the importance of the upcoming divisional matchup.

Yaya Diaby Solidifies Bucs' Run Defense

On the Coaches' Room, Larry Foote gives high praise on Yaya Diaby's ability to set the edge on the perimeter against the run

Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield's Practice: Progress | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 7 practice. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's return to practice, the importance of communication and S Antoine Winfield Jr.'s recovery.

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Panthers | Week 7 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Practices in Non-Contact Jersey | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October

Division Opener: On the Road vs. Panthers | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed QB Baker Mayfield progress, takeaways from Week 5 and the upcoming NFC South matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Photos: Buccaneers Practice Week 7 2026

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Looking Ahead to Division Opener vs. Carolina | The Todd Bowles Show

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles following the Bucs' game against the Steelers. They discussed takeaways from Week Six, the growth of QB Jalon Daniels and righting the ship in this week's divisional matchup vs. the Panthers.

Buccaneers-Panthers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Seven

The Bucs hope to stress their division rivals in Charlotte on Sunday with Bucky Irving on offense and an emerging pass rush on defense, but they will have to deal with one of this season's most productive quarterbacks in Bryce Young

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Panthers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Carolina Panthers

A'Shawn Robinson's Interception vs. Steelers | Call of the Game

Tony Castricone, the Voice of the Buccaneers, calls the moment DL A'Shawn Robinson intercepted a pass from QB Aaron Rodgers against the Pittsburgh during Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

Photos: Bucs Cheerleaders from Steelers vs. Bucs | Week 6 2026

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders from the Steelers vs. Bucs' Week 6 game on October 18th, 2026.

Larry Foote: Elevating Defensive Play | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote following the Bucs' game against the Steelers. They discussed the key takeaways from Week Six, Rueben Bain Jr.'s continued development on the field and the importance of building strong relationships with players beyond football.

Top Play Breakdown: Keionte Scott's First Career Sack

A behind-the-scenes look at a moment that impacted the Bucs Week Six clash with the Steelers, building momentum for the home team

Zyon McCollum's Confident Play in 2026 Sparks Defensive Rise

On this week's episode of the Bucs' Players' Table Show, cornerback Zyon McCollum discusses his early season test, self-belief and the team's playoff mentality moving forward

Abundant Sacks, Good and Bad | By the Numbers, Week Seven

The Buccaneers' pass rush came alive in Week Six but the offense is on a record pace for sacks allowed…Bucky Irving has thrived against Carolina and Panthers QB Bryce Young has dramatically increased his output in 2026

Bucs' Release Week Seven Depth Chart: Bucs Utilize 4-3 Look with Christian Rozeboom

Christian Rozeboom joined fellow off-ball linebackers Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter on the field for 32% of the defensive snaps against Pittsburgh as the Bucs mixed up their defensive front with some new looks

Keionte Scott Developing into Bucs' Swiss-Army Knife

The fourth-round pick logged a career-best eight tackles and his first NFL sack against Pittsburgh as he continues to lock down the Bucs' nickel role

Single Game Tickets

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising