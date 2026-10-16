A Tale of Two Downs | Steelers-Bucs Tale of the Tape

Advantage Buccaneers: Tampa Bay Defense on Third Down

The Buccaneers' defense allowed Cincinnati to convert eight of its 14 third-down attempts in the season opener. In four games since then, the Bucs have allowed only 13 successful conversions in 48 attempts. When opponents have thrown on Tampa Bay on third down, they've had a hard time moving the sticks, converting on just 11 of 47 attempts, or 23.4% overall. The Buccaneers are tied for eighth overall in the NFL's third-down defense rankings, at 33.9%, and the key on Sunday will be whether or not the Steelers can make their third downs manageable. While Tampa Bay opponents have moved the chains on 14 of 19 attempts that needed three or fewer yards, they are only seven of 43, or 16.7%, on anything longer than that. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's offense ranks just 28th in third-down conversion rate, finding success 32.8% of the time.

Advantage Steelers: Pittsburgh Offense on First Down

In a rather counterintuitive leap from the stats above, the Buccaneers' defense has not been particularly stingy on first downs. Tampa Bay has allowed 6.38 yards per play on first down attempts, which would seem to make it likely that their opponents would be facing a significant amount of short third downs. Somehow, the Bucs have consistently been able to bear down after first-down struggles. That might not be a sustainable way to gain success, and Pittsburgh's offense will put that notion to the test on Sunday. The Steelers are averaging 6.31 yards per play on first downs, which is fifth-best in the NFL. That's notable that given, overall, Pittsburgh is only 17th in yards per play, at 5.27.

X-Factor: Bucs' First-Down Rushing Success