The Battle for Ball Control | Bucs-Bears Tale of the Tape

Advantage Buccaneers: Second-Down Rushing

Tampa Bay's rushing attack, obviously, has been good in nearly every situation this season, particularly over the last four weeks. One specific situation in which it has really shined has been on second down, as the team has averaged 5.81 yards when running on that down. That is more impressive because the Bucs have had a high volume of second down runs – 83, which also ranks second in the league. Those second-down successes have created a high number of short third downs and the Bucs rank sixth in the league in conversion rate on third-and-short (1-3 yards). And, of course, when their runs have worked on first down to the tune of four-plus yards, those second-down runs often skip third down entirely. Meanwhile, the Bears' has allowed 5.29 yards on second-down runs, the fourth-worst mark in the league.

Advantage Bears: Third Downs

The most impressive statistic generated so far by the Bears' defense is its 23.8% success rate allowed on third downs. Though that number will likely provide difficult to maintain through the entire 2026 campaign, if the Bears can do it they will have the best defensive third-down rate in a season since the 1970 merger. In opposition, Tampa Bay's third-down conversion rate on offense has been below average, coming in 19th at 38.4%. On the flip side, the Bears' offense has been very good on third downs as well, converging 44.4% of their chances to rank fifth in the NFL. At least in this regard the Buccaneers make it a strength-on-strength matchup, as they also rank fifth on defense, allowing a success rate of 32.0%, which was helped significantly by holding the Falcons to zero conversions in 12 tries.

X-Factor: Ball Control