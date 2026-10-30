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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers to Host Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 "She is Football" Game at Raymond James Stadium

Oct 30, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium in Week 8, hosting the Atlanta Falcons in a 1:00 p.m. contest, presented by Mosaic. The game will serve as the team's annual She Is Football game, an organization-wide initiative championing the Buccaneers' mission to develop female leaders through programming designed to keep girls in sports.

The connection between sports and leadership is significant: 94% of women in executive positions played youth sports, yet girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys. Through She is Football, the Buccaneers are committed to creating opportunities that keep girls in the game.

The She Is Football mission will be integrated throughout Sunday's gameday experience, including a scholarship recognition honoring flag football athletes.  All girls attending that participate in youth sports are encouraged to wear their team uniform to the game for an in-stadium recognition. Women leaders and athletes will also be featured throughout several in-game elements, including the national anthem, the Power Design Hero of the Game, the Jabil Salute to Service honoree and Publix Pigskin Payout competition.

Prior to kickoff, Pranysqa Mishra will perform the national anthem, followed by a flyover featuring three MV-22B Ospreys. At halftime, four women's collegiate flag football teams will compete in a skills competition featuring Warner University, Florida Gateway College, the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida. The competition will include a quarterback long toss, running back challenge, wide receiver gauntlet and 40-yard dash.

As part of Sunday's gameday initiatives, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mosaic will continue their impactful joint effort, Tackling Hunger Fueled by The Mosaic Company, to help end hunger throughout the region. Together, the organizations will donate one meal to Feeding Tampa Bay for every fan expected in attendance, totaling 131,684 meals, with 65,842 contributed by each partner. Launched in 2021, the Tackling Hunger partnership drives meaningful social change and empowers Tampa Bay area youth. Through this collaboration, Feeding Tampa Bay has been able to establish and operate four school food pantries in underserved areas – aiding more than 5,500 families and providing access to nearly 800,000 meals. Both organizations will continue their work to combat food insecurity in Tampa Bay, supporting their operable school food pantry locations at Robinson Elementary/Turkey Creek Middle Schools, Lamb Elementary School, Broward Elementary School and Pinecrest Elementary School.

The latest installment of the Tampa Bay Chef Series, presented by Corona, will feature chef Jessica Cordova of Taco Riendo and their chicken tamale made with corn-based dough, filled with shredded chicken and salsa verde, then wrapped and steamed in a corn husk. The featured item will be available on the main concourse in Section 108 and on the Club Level in Sections 210 and 237.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase merchandise from the new She Is Football collection by The Wild Collective, championing the next generation of female leaders through sport. A portion of the Team Store proceeds will benefit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, helping develop leaders and programming dedicated to keeping girls in sports. Merchandise will be available for purchase online and at the Buccaneers Team Store.

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