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Week Eight Defensive Focus: Limiting Explosive Plays by Bijan Robinson

As the Bucs approach their Week Eight matchup with the Falcons, nose tackle Vita Vea and inside linebacker Josiah Trotter discussed the importance of containing one of the best backs in the game, Bijan Robinson

Oct 29, 2026 at 04:42 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bijan Story

Two of the best rushing teams in the NFL will go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon as the 2-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs boast the third-ranked rushing unit (146.4), while the Falcons own the sixth (139.9). For Atlanta, versatile running back Bijan Robinson leads the NFL with 704 rushing yards and 907 scrimmage yards. Robinson led the league in 2025 in scrimmage yards and is continuing his dominance in this year's campaign. Spearheading their rushing attack, he is tied for the second-most games in 2026 with at least 100 scrimmage yards (five).

"It is a headache type of offense, especially when you have Bijan back there, who is one of the better, if not the best running back in the league currently," described Vita Vea. "So, it is always a struggle playing him twice a year. It is one of those things where we have to hone in on our technique and fundamentals and just looking through the gameplan that the coaches have for us."

Robinson creates havoc out of the backfield and was dubbed "this generation's Barry Sanders" by Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote. Robinson is electric with the ball in his hands and makes plays that mimic a Madden-highlight reel. He jukes defenders with ease, poetry in motion toting the rock. The way Robinson is able to manipulate cuts is otherworldly, leaving linebackers and safeties grasping at air. He runs with rare vision and contact balance, along with the ability to reset his course with ease. Robinson has inside/outside flexibility and is the focal point for the Buccaneers' defense on Sunday.

"He can be on the field for all downs and makes explosive plays," said Josiah Trotter. "I think that is his biggest thing, being able to make explosive plays for the offense and being able to flip the field position… His ability to just hit holes and once he hits the hole, after that it is just his speed."

For Tampa Bay, being disciplined in run fits and limiting his yards after catch will be pivotal. He can stack moves to create a leverage advantage and pairs instant burst with pass-catching upside. Robinson has agile feet and straight-line speed as a top-play threat and has a number of lethal tricks in his bag, including spin move, stiff-arm and stutter step. On Sunday, it will take all 11 defenders rallying to the football to limit Robinson from taking over the game.

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