Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct.28: Trotter, Gainwell, Goedeke Did Not Participate

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Josiah Trotter (illness), Kenny Gainwell (hip) and Luke Goedeke (calf) did not participate in practice.
DNP: Did Not Participate
FP: Full Participation
LP: Limited Participation
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- OLB Yaya Diaby (illness) - LP (Wed.)
- WR Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) - LP (Wed.)
- RB Kenny Gainwell (hip) - DNP (Wed.)
- T Luke Goedeke (calf) - DNP (Wed.)
- QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) - FP (Wed.)
- LB Josiah Trotter (illness) - DNP (Wed.)
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) - FP (Wed.)
Falcons
- WR Beaux Collins (hip) - FP (Wed.)
- OT Cameron Williams (ankle) - FP (Wed.)
- DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) - LP (Wed.)
- DT LaCale London (chest) - LP (Wed.)
- RT Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) - LP (Wed.)
- CB Avieon Terrell (illness) - LP (Wed.)
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) - LP (Wed.)
- DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.)
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm) - DNP (Wed.)
- DE Za'Darius Smith (not injury related – resting player) - DNP (Wed.)
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.)