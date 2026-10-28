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Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct.28: Trotter, Gainwell, Goedeke Did Not Participate

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Eight matchup

Oct 28, 2026 at 04:14 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Oct.28

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Josiah Trotter (illness), Kenny Gainwell (hip) and Luke Goedeke (calf) did not participate in practice.

DNP: Did Not Participate

FP: Full Participation

LP: Limited Participation

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • OLB Yaya Diaby (illness) - LP (Wed.)
  • WR Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) - LP (Wed.)
  • RB Kenny Gainwell (hip) - DNP (Wed.)
  • T Luke Goedeke (calf) - DNP (Wed.)
  • QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) - FP (Wed.)
  • LB Josiah Trotter (illness) -  DNP (Wed.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) - FP (Wed.)

Falcons

  • WR Beaux Collins (hip) - FP (Wed.)
  • OT Cameron Williams (ankle) -  FP (Wed.)
  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) - LP (Wed.)
  • DT LaCale London (chest) - LP (Wed.)
  • RT Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) - LP (Wed.)
  • CB Avieon Terrell (illness) - LP (Wed.)
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) - LP (Wed.)
  • DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm) - DNP (Wed.)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (not injury related – resting player) - DNP (Wed.)
  • RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.)

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