Benjamin Chukwuma Has 'Huge Future' in the League

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the week's first injury report last Wednesday, nearly 30 percent of the active roster carried some form of designation. As the week went on, most of those players saw their practice status upgraded as they worked through minor injuries, illness or fatigue. A few key names, however, never got fully cleared and had to watch the game from the sideline. When the Bucs ruled out starting right tackle Luke Goedeke on the Friday before the game, they knew his replacement would have big shoes to fill in a must-win matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay trusted Benjamin Chukwuma to hold down the right side of the line and the second-year tackle was more than ready for the moment.

The Buccaneers bullied the Panthers to the tune of 43-13 behind a lethal ground game. Tampa Bay piled up 258 rushing yards as the running backs and offensive line marched down the field all day long. Making his third-career start, Chukwuma fit right in, helping the Bucs open division play 1-0. His performance earned high praise from Todd Bowles, who saw an offensive line that played like it had something to prove.

"I thought Chuk did a great job," said Bowles. "I mean, 258 yards rushing, all those guys up front did an outstanding job. Chuk with his first start this year coming in, did an outstanding job. He's got great size, an athlete and he's strong so the run game kind of benefits him."

Chukwuma signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2025 after taking a unique path to the NFL. In 2017, Chukwuma moved from Nigeria to the United States at 17 years old. He played just one season of high school football before eventually walking on at Georgia State. The 6-foot-6 tackle has consistently put in the work day-in and day-out, steadily earning the trust of his coaching staff. That hard work was on full display this past Sunday against the Panthers.

"It felt amazing," said Chukwuma. "Being able to be a part of a group that put those big numbers up is crazy. It's amazing. It's a blessing. After the game, I was just calling my folks, telling them how happy I was, how fulfilling it is. It's just a blessing."

During Chukwuma's rookie season, injuries to multiple starters forced the Buccaneers to shuffle their offensive line. As a result, the young tackle logged more than 150 offensive snaps, giving him valuable experience that he believes helped him grow as a player.

"Last year, I was able to get into some games," explained Chukwuma. "I was able to learn, I was able to grow from the games I had played. I feel like coming back for my second year, I came back with a lot of confidence since I've seen a little bit of what the NFL is like and I know I can be in it."

Chukwuma also credited his coaches and his teammates in the locker room, who have been an endless source of support in the early stages of his career.

"I've been in the room with those guys," continued Chukwuma. "They're so intelligent and so willing to teach you, to make you grow. Carbs [Kevin Carberry], Tristan [Wirfs], Luke, they are willing to make you grow."

The Bucs believe they can continue to rely on the ground game. Regardless of who has to play, they feel like they are ready to answer the call.

"Just keep the same energy," said Chukwuma. "Football is a dirty game. It's an up-and-down game. Now, we have momentum, just keep the momentum going. Listen to the coaches, do everything the coaches tell us to do, the right technique. Have the mindset of bad intentions, to oppose your will on the other players."

Once Goedeke is healthy, he will return to the starting lineup and continue playing at the high level the team has come to expect. In the meantime, the Bucs can take solace in knowing Chukwuma is ready to step in and rise to the occasion. If he keeps putting in the work, Todd Bowles believes the sky's the limit for the former walk-on.