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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Benjamin Chukwuma Has 'Huge Future' in the League

In his third career start, tackle Benjamin Chukwuma filled in for Luke Goedeke and helped pave the way for 258 rushing yards against Carolina.

Oct 27, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Gabriel Kahaian

Buccaneers.com Contributor

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When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the week's first injury report last Wednesday, nearly 30 percent of the active roster carried some form of designation. As the week went on, most of those players saw their practice status upgraded as they worked through minor injuries, illness or fatigue. A few key names, however, never got fully cleared and had to watch the game from the sideline. When the Bucs ruled out starting right tackle Luke Goedeke on the Friday before the game, they knew his replacement would have big shoes to fill in a must-win matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay trusted Benjamin Chukwuma to hold down the right side of the line and the second-year tackle was more than ready for the moment.

The Buccaneers bullied the Panthers to the tune of 43-13 behind a lethal ground game. Tampa Bay piled up 258 rushing yards as the running backs and offensive line marched down the field all day long. Making his third-career start, Chukwuma fit right in, helping the Bucs open division play 1-0. His performance earned high praise from Todd Bowles, who saw an offensive line that played like it had something to prove.

"I thought Chuk did a great job," said Bowles. "I mean, 258 yards rushing, all those guys up front did an outstanding job. Chuk with his first start this year coming in, did an outstanding job. He's got great size, an athlete and he's strong so the run game kind of benefits him."

Chukwuma signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2025 after taking a unique path to the NFL. In 2017, Chukwuma moved from Nigeria to the United States at 17 years old. He played just one season of high school football before eventually walking on at Georgia State. The 6-foot-6 tackle has consistently put in the work day-in and day-out, steadily earning the trust of his coaching staff. That hard work was on full display this past Sunday against the Panthers.

"It felt amazing," said Chukwuma. "Being able to be a part of a group that put those big numbers up is crazy. It's amazing. It's a blessing. After the game, I was just calling my folks, telling them how happy I was, how fulfilling it is. It's just a blessing."

During Chukwuma's rookie season, injuries to multiple starters forced the Buccaneers to shuffle their offensive line. As a result, the young tackle logged more than 150 offensive snaps, giving him valuable experience that he believes helped him grow as a player.

"Last year, I was able to get into some games," explained Chukwuma. "I was able to learn, I was able to grow from the games I had played. I feel like coming back for my second year, I came back with a lot of confidence since I've seen a little bit of what the NFL is like and I know I can be in it."

Chukwuma also credited his coaches and his teammates in the locker room, who have been an endless source of support in the early stages of his career.

"I've been in the room with those guys," continued Chukwuma. "They're so intelligent and so willing to teach you, to make you grow. Carbs [Kevin Carberry], Tristan [Wirfs], Luke, they are willing to make you grow."

The Bucs believe they can continue to rely on the ground game. Regardless of who has to play, they feel like they are ready to answer the call.

"Just keep the same energy," said Chukwuma. "Football is a dirty game. It's an up-and-down game. Now, we have momentum, just keep the momentum going. Listen to the coaches, do everything the coaches tell us to do, the right technique. Have the mindset of bad intentions, to oppose your will on the other players."

Once Goedeke is healthy, he will return to the starting lineup and continue playing at the high level the team has come to expect. In the meantime, the Bucs can take solace in knowing Chukwuma is ready to step in and rise to the occasion. If he keeps putting in the work, Todd Bowles believes the sky's the limit for the former walk-on.

"He has a huge future in this league as a full-time starter," declared Bowles.

Bucs vs. Panthers Week 7 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 25, 2026

CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Bank of America Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Bank of America Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68, Center Graham Barton #62, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68, Center Graham Barton #62, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball to a fan during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball to a fan during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Fan with Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers interception ball during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Fan with Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers interception ball during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Safety Tykee Smith #23, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Safety Tykee Smith #23, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Safety Tykee Smith #23, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Safety Tykee Smith #23, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - October 25, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game 43-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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