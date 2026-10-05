Buccaneers-Cowboys Injury Report Oct.5: Winfield Jr., Mayfield, Morrison Among Non-Participants

On this week's edition of After The Whistle, Jay Recher looks back at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers to drop their record to 0-4 on the season. The voice of the Buccaneers, Tony Castricone, joins Jay to give his thoughts on the game and to preview the Thursday night matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. We've got postgame interviews with Head Coach Todd Bowles, QB Jalon Daniels, RG Cody Mauch and TE Cade Otton - PLUS - highlights from Daniels' first career NFL touchdown & some of the top defensive plays of the game for Tampa Bay.