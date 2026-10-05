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Buccaneers-Cowboys Injury Report Oct.5: Winfield Jr., Mayfield, Morrison Among Non-Participants

A look at Monday's injury report ahead of the Week 5 TNF matchup

Oct 05, 2026 at 05:12 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Oct.5

On Monday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib), Baker Mayfield (right thumb), Benjamin Morrison (quad) and SirVocea Dennis (ankle/foot) did not participate. The Bucs conducted a walk-through, so the practice report is an estimation.

DNP: Did Not Participate

FP: Full Participation

LP: Limited Participation

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • Rueben Bain Jr. (groin/shoulder) - FP (Mon.)
  • LB SirVocea Dennis (ankle/foot) - DNP (Mon.)
  • TE Ko Kieft (elbow) - LP (Mon.)
  • QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) - DNP (Mon.)
  • CB Benjamin Morrison (quad) - DNP (Mon.)
  • LB Josiah Trotter (knee) - LP (Mon.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) - DNP (Mon.)

Cowboys

  • S Alijah Clark (ankle) - FP (Mon.)
  • CB Cobie Durant (hamstring) - DNP (Mon.)
  • RB Tyler Goodson (ankle) - FP (Mon.)
  • S Malik Hooker (forearm) -  FP (Mon.)
  • OLB James Houston (shoulder) - FP (Mon.)
  • WR CeeDee Lamb (thigh) - FP (Mon.)
  • LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) - DNP (Mon.)
  • CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) - FP (Mon.)
  • T Drew Shelton (hamstring) - DNP (Mon.)
  • G Tyler Smith (thumb) - LP (Mon.)

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