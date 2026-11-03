Top Play Breakdown: Alex Anzalone's Two-Interception Outing

The Buccaneers' defense fielded a shutout in Week Eight against the Falcons in a 16-0 statement victory. The Bucs have established their identity in 2026: Run the ball down the opposition's throat and force the opponent to become one-dimensional through the air. In the club's dominant win on a rain-soaked afternoon at Raymond James Stadium, Alex Anzalone led the charge. He recorded two interceptions and six tackles (one for loss). Anzalone was the lone player in Week Eight with multiple interceptions in a win. In addition to limiting Atlanta to the fewest points scored by any team in Week Eight (zero), the Buccaneers led the league in interceptions (four), tied for the league lead in takeaways (four), surrendered the second-fewest total yards (224.0), the third-fewest passing yards (125.0) and were the only team across the league to not allow a third-down conversion (0-12).

Anzalone's two-interception performance marked the first time a Buccaneer has had multiple picks in a game since Jamel Dean did so in 2022 at New Orleans. He became the first linebacker with multiple picks in a game for Tampa Bay since Lavonte David accomplished the feat in Week 11 of the 2015 season against Philadelphia.

"He has a lot on his shoulders and a lot that we are asking him to do," said Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell. "He makes the calls, he wears the green dot and he is responsible for 10 guys out there and he is doing a really good job of owning it and understanding that he is the captain of the defense. He has to get guys lined up and is making plays while being the quarterback out there."

Anzalone has become more comfortable in the Bucs' system as the season has progressed, fostering production and faster play. His first interception came on the Falcons' second possession. On first down up by three, the Bucs showed a six-man front with Anzalone lined up at the line of scrimmage. After the snap, he faked like he was going to rush, and immediately dropped back. Anzalone undercut the pass intended for Drake London on a slant route. That play marked only the second interception thrown on the year by Penix. On Atlanta's third drive, Josiah Trotter faked a blitz and Anzalone backpedaled. He was patient in coverage and read Penix's eyes, diagnosed, planted, then accelerated out of his break to jump Jahan Dotson's route and snag his second interception of the day against the Falcons.

"The first one, he was on the line of scrimmage," said Caldwell. "He is in a buzz drop, so he dropped out and did a good job of looking and seeing the angle of the receiver. He gets his eyes back on the quarterback, took a peek outside and adjusted his angle to get underneath the slant route by the receiver. Then, he did a really good job of making the catch. On the second, speed trips. There were three fast guys, and he did a good job disguising early on in the down. He is responsible for this weak hook backside, and he sees the quarterback's shoulder is frontside - not looking at him - and really good vision on the quarterback, being able to plant and break in those conditions. He stuck his foot in the ground and again made a great catch and good break."