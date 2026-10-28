Buccaneers She Is Football Game Is This Sunday!

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Falcons vs. Bucs | November 1st at 1 p.m.
Her Gameday Package Includes:
- Game ticket*
- $25 Krewe Cash
- Postgame field access
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*Open to all fans. Minimum of 2 tickets required.
Falcons vs. Bucs | November 1st at 1 p.m.
Click here to get your ticket package!
*Open to all fans. Minimum of 2 tickets required.
Ahead of the Week Eight matchup, Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson dishes on Michael Penix Jr. and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote discusses the challenge of facing Bijan Robinson, while nose tackle Vita Vea unpacks the Bucs' defensive mentality
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week Eight of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.
A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week Eight matchup
Ahead of the Week Eight matchup, Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson dishes on Michael Penix Jr. and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote discusses the challenge of facing Bijan Robinson, while nose tackle Vita Vea unpacks the Bucs' defensive mentality
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 8 practice. HC Bowles discussed player injury updates and preparing for another division game this Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October
The national analysts are leaning towards the Falcons in Sunday's NFC South showdown at Raymond James Stadium, but some expect a motivated Baker Mayfield to swing the balance
Coming off a lopsided win in their first intra-division game in Week Seven, the Buccaneers get another NFC South foe in Week Eight with the Falcons and their loaded offense coming to town
As the Bucs approach their Week Eight matchup with the Falcons, nose tackle Vita Vea and inside linebacker Josiah Trotter discussed the importance of containing one of the best backs in the game, Bijan Robinson
Jeff and Scott talk to Tez Johnson about his play against the Panthers and his inspiring background story, and also discuss the Bucs' pass rush, trade rumors and much more
A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Eight matchup
Chris Godwin Jr. has long had a reputation as one of the league's best run-blocking receivers, and that ability, plus the desire to use it, was on full display in the Bucs' run-heavy game at Carolina in Week Seven
Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed RB Bucky Irving big day against the Carolina Panthers, the success of special teams and the importance of this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Buccaneers will face another divisional foe in Week Eight, the Atlanta Falcons, at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 8 practice. OC Robinson discussed the outstanding effort from the offense in Week Six, QB Baker Mayfield's ability to make plays and his history with the Atlanta Falcons.
Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers NT Vita Vea & C Graham Barton as they speak to the media after Thursday's Week 8 practice.
The Bucs' trio of prognosticators continues its season-long competition of predicting the star of the upcoming game, with two going for big-play makers in the secondary this week
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Run Game Coordinator Larry Foote spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 7 practice. Coordinator Foote discussed the defense's mentality and facing Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson.
Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles following the Bucs' game against the Carolina Panthers. They discussed takeaways from Week Seven, RB Bucky Irving's play and maintaining momentum in this week's divisional matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
On Wednesday, Head Coach Todd Bowles fielded a variety of questions, including Antoine Winfield Jr's potential for Sunday, along with the skillset of Falcons Bijan Robinson and Michael Penix Jr.