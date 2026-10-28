Buccaneers Drive-In Watch Party Presented by GEICO

Event Details
Bucs at Bears
Sunday, November 8
Location
Silver Moon Drive-In Theatre
4100 New Tampa Hwy, Lakeland, FL 33815
Time
7:00 p.m. Gates Open
8:20 p.m. Kickoff
What To Expect
- Watch the Buccaneers take on the Bears during Sunday Night Football on the big screens of a historic drive-in theatre.
- Enjoy the game directly from your vehicle under the stars.
- Connect with fellow fans and cheer on the Bucs in a unique game-day atmosphere.
Parking and Arrival
- Your ticket is valid for one vehicle entry.
- Parking is first come, first served.
- Please arrive early to allow time for parking and entry before kickoff.
Tickets are only $20 per vehicle. Click here to reserve your spot today.
We look forward to seeing you at Silver Moon Drive-In Theatre for an unforgettable night of Buccaneers football!