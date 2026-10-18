 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Steelers-Bucs Inactives | Sean Tucker Out, Josiah Trotter In

RB Sean Tucker will miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh due to a quad injury, but the knee ailment that landed rookie LB Josiah Trotter on the injury report late in the week will not keep him out in Week Six

Oct 18, 2026 at 11:31 AM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

tucker

Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter popped up on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday with a knee issue, but he has been cleared to play and will likely be in the starting lineup. Another Bucs linebacker, SirVocea Dennis, will also return to action after missing one contest due to ankle and foot ailments.

Running back Sean Tucker, who is dealing with a quad injury, will not suit up against the Steelers. The Buccaneers had previously ruled out quarterback Baker Mayfield (right thumb) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib).

The Buccaneers and Steelers submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Six meeting at Raymond James Stadium. After elevating quarterback Easton Stick and running back Josh Williams from the practice squad, the Buccaneers had 55 available players and thus had to name seven inactives to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Steelers also activated wide receivers Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith and had to name seven inactive players.

The Steelers placed wide receiver Roman Wilson on injured reserve on Saturday and will also be without wide receiver Ben Skowronek on Sunday due to a calf injury. Another wideout, DK Metcalf had been on the Pittsburgh injury report but he was removed on Saturday and is good to go for Sunday's game.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL DeMonte Capehart
  • G Luke Haggard
  • QB Baker Mayfield
  • CB Benjamin Morrison
  • G Billy Schrauth
  • RB Sean Tucker
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Mayfield, Morrison, Tucker and Winfield are out due to injury.

STEELERS INACTIVES

  • QB Drew Allar
  • RB Eli Heidenreich
  • QB Will Howard (3rd QB)
  • DE Kevin Jobity
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
  • CB Terell Smith
  • WR Ben Skowronek

Skowronek is out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Bucs-Cowboys Inactives | Rueben Bain Jr., Ko Kieft Return to Action

The Buccaneers will be without QB Baker Mayfield for a second straight game and have a new issue on defense with Antoine Winfield Jr. ruled out, but rookie OLB Rueben Bain Jr. and TE Ko Kieft are back after missing time

news

Packers-Bucs Inactives | Jacob Parrish, SirVocea Dennis Cleared to Play

Considered questionable to play on Friday's injury report, CB Jacob Parrish and LB SirVocea Dennis are active on Sunday against the Packers, while QB Baker Mayfield will miss his first start as a Buccaneer

news

Vikings-Bucs Inactives | Rookies Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter Ruled Out

The Buccaneers' first two picks in this year's draft are sitting out the Vikings game due to injuries sustained last Sunday against the Browns, but second-year CB Jacob Parrish is returning to action after missing one contest

news

Browns-Bucs Inactives | Jacob Parrish Ruled Out

Second-year CB Jacob Parrish will miss the Bucs' Week Two game against Cleveland due to a back injury, but WR Jalen McMillan is set to make his 2026 debut

news

Bucs-Bengals Inactives | Christian Rozeboom Cleared to Play

LB Christian Rozeboom, the only player considered questionable on the Bucs' Friday injury report, is active on Sunday in Cincinnati but WR Jalen McMillan and RB Sean Tucker will not play

news

Panthers-Bucs Inactives | Calijah Kancey Returns to Action

After missing 14 games due to a pectoral injury, standout DL Calijah Kancey is back on the active roster and ready to suit up Saturday against the Panthers

news

Bucs-Dolphins Inactives | Benjamin Chukwuma Set for Second NFL Start

With Pro Bowl left tackle Tristan Wirfs sidelined by a toe injury, rookie Benjamin Chukwuma will draw his second career start, protecting Baker Mayfield's blind side in a critical competition

news

Bucs-Panthers Inactives | Jason Pierre-Paul Set to Play

After being elevated from the practice squad, veteran pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is active for Sunday's game and could see his first action as a Buccaneer since the 2021 playoffs

news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan Will Play

The Buccaneers' passing attack will be closer to full strength on Thursday night with WR Mike Evans returning from a shoulder injury and WR Jalen McMillan making his 2025 regular season debut

news

Saints-Bucs Inactives | Tristan Wirfs Ruled Out

The Bucs will be without All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs on Sunday against New Orleans, while the Saints will be missing their starting right tackle, Taliese Fuaga

news

Cardinals-Bucs Inactives | Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving Good to Go

QB Baker Mayfield is active for Sunday's game against Arizona after making significant progress with his injured left shoulder during the week, and RB Bucky Irving returns after missing seven games

Latest Headlines

Jalon Daniels: Loss to Steelers Doesn't Affect Bucs' Confidence

Rookie QB Jalon Daniels expects the Bucs to launch into Week Seven and a critical upcoming game against Carolina with no dip in confidence or energy despite the overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday

Steelers Rally Late to Nip Bucs in Overtime

The Buccaneers took a 16-3 lead into the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh on Sunday but ended up with a 26-19 loss in overtime after Pittsburgh scored on five straight possessions

Steelers vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 26-19 (OT)

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Todd Bowles on Final Score vs. Steelers | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the team playing 'tough', needing to finish games and the performance of QB Jalon Daniels.

Jalon Daniels in Facing Pittsburgh's Defense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jalon Daniels spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Daniels discussed needing to execute better, the importance of playing with positive energy and his mentality on the field.

Rapid Reaction: Steelers 26, Buccaneers 19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-19 at Raymond James Stadium in overtime

Buccaneers' Next Game: Bucs Dive Into Division Play with Trip to Carolina

Tampa Bay will play its first game against a division foe in Week Seven when it travels to Charlotte to take on the NFC South-leading Panthers and rising quarterback Bryce Young

Emeka Egbuka, Josiah Trotter & more on Game vs. Steelers | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB David Walker, WR Emeka Egbuka, LB Alex Anzalone, WR Ted Hurst III, DB Keionte Scott and LB Josiah Trotter spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season.

5 Notes Against the Steelers | Week 6

In the Buccaneers' 26-19 loss to the Steelers in Week Six, five notes stood out for the home team

Steelers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 6 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 6 game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Rueben Bain Jr. Sacks Aaron Rodgers | Steelers vs. Bucs Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback for a loss of 8 yards during Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

Daniels Throws TD to Egbuka | Steelers vs. Bucs Highlights

WR Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown pass from QB Jalon Daniels against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

A'Shawn Robinson Intercepts Aaron Rodgers | Steelers vs. Bucs Highlights

DL A'Shawn Robinson intercepts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

Best Photos of Steelers vs. Bucs | Game Action

View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 6 matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Steelers | Week 6 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Six of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Steelers-Bucs Inactives | Sean Tucker Out, Josiah Trotter In

RB Sean Tucker will miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh due to a quad injury, but the knee ailment that landed rookie LB Josiah Trotter on the injury report late in the week will not keep him out in Week Six

Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Photos

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers vs. Bucs Pregame | Photos

View pregame pictures from the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6 matchup

Lead by Example | Steelers vs. Bucs Game Trailer

We got our last week. It's time to do it again.

Buccaneers 16, Steelers 3 | Third Quarter Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October

Single Game Tickets

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising