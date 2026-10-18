Steelers-Bucs Inactives | Sean Tucker Out, Josiah Trotter In

Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter popped up on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday with a knee issue, but he has been cleared to play and will likely be in the starting lineup. Another Bucs linebacker, SirVocea Dennis, will also return to action after missing one contest due to ankle and foot ailments.

Running back Sean Tucker, who is dealing with a quad injury, will not suit up against the Steelers. The Buccaneers had previously ruled out quarterback Baker Mayfield (right thumb) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib).

The Buccaneers and Steelers submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Six meeting at Raymond James Stadium. After elevating quarterback Easton Stick and running back Josh Williams from the practice squad, the Buccaneers had 55 available players and thus had to name seven inactives to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Steelers also activated wide receivers Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith and had to name seven inactive players.

The Steelers placed wide receiver Roman Wilson on injured reserve on Saturday and will also be without wide receiver Ben Skowronek on Sunday due to a calf injury. Another wideout, DK Metcalf had been on the Pittsburgh injury report but he was removed on Saturday and is good to go for Sunday's game.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

DL DeMonte Capehart

G Luke Haggard

QB Baker Mayfield

CB Benjamin Morrison

G Billy Schrauth

RB Sean Tucker

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Mayfield, Morrison, Tucker and Winfield are out due to injury.

STEELERS INACTIVES

QB Drew Allar

RB Eli Heidenreich

QB Will Howard (3rd QB)

DE Kevin Jobity

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

CB Terell Smith

WR Ben Skowronek