Cade Otton's Blocking Prowess Sparks Dynamic Rushing Onslaught

The Buccaneers have established their identity as an offense, centering around a robust rushing attack. Tampa Bay boasts the NFL's top-ranked rushing unit entering Week Nine after record-setting outings in recent weeks. Against the Falcons on Sunday, the Bucs made history, rushing for a franchise-record 324 yards. That dominant output on a rain-soaked afternoon at Raymond James Stadium was reminiscent of the bygone days of smash-mouth football as Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell each produced career-highs in rushing yards. The performance occurred just one week after the team's 258-yard outburst in Week Seven against Carolina and a 241-yard outing in Week Five at AT&T Stadium. The Bucs offensive line, tight ends and receivers have imposed their will, creating creases for the backs and the collective unit ranks second in the NFL in rush yards before contact (430).

Bucs' tight end Cade Otton is tied with the Bears' Colston Loveland (223) for the most run block snaps this season. He ranks sixth in run blocking grade among tight ends with at least 125 run blocking snaps at 68.1. His highest run-blocking grades of the 2026 campaign came in the last two weeks per PFF, including 73.6 against Carolina and 72.2 against Atlanta. He possesses alignment versatility, moving to various spots in specific concepts, including 60% of his snaps in-line, 23% out of the slot, 9% out wide and 8% in the backfield.

"He can block on the move, and we can move him around," said Tight Ends Coach Justin Peelle. "He is one of the better space blockers that I have ever coached. He is extremely smart and understands defenses and understands how they are going to react to certain plays. Just his versatility, we can put him in the backfield, we can put him in the slot, we can put him out to block on the perimeter, and then he can also do stuff at the line of scrimmage blocking defensive ends. So, he can insert, he can pull. He is doing a really good job of in all of our counter schemes of being that first or second blocker depending on how we have him set up. It is rare for someone to be able to do all the different blocks he does."

During his collegiate tenure at Washington, Otton primarily lined up in-line in their pro-style offense. He delivered ferocious hands at the point of attack as a blocker, while showcasing his upside at separating from defenders at the break point and exploited the soft spots in zone. Otton showcased bend in his blocks, spatial awareness and sound technique. He lined up in the slot, in-line and on the outside and that versatility expanded the playbook, marrying the run and pass.

"The way that he plays the game, he is an old-fashioned kid that is stuck in some modern times," said Jordan Paopao, his former tight ends coach at Washington. "His mentality is that whatever he is tasked to do, he is going to perform to the utmost of his ability and that is how he lives life. At Washington, he played underneath guys like Will Dissly and Drew Sample who were true in-line guys and did some really, really cool things in terms of run blocking. He is a tenacious competitor, and he does not like losing and that shows up in the way that he attacks every single play.

"Any time you have a player of his physical stature out in space and get him leveraged against nickels and against safeties and you ask him to be able to block them, he does it with efficiency, and that changes everything about the scope of what kind of offense you can run and the personnels that you can jump in and out of. It gives you a safety blanket for the play-caller. He owns every play as its individual lifespan. I do not think that I have been able to coach anybody that has committed themselves to the role that they were provided on a single given play quite like he has and that is a testament to his work ethic and to his intelligence."

In 2026 for Tampa Bay, Otton's receiving numbers may not flash on paper but the technician has fortified the line, spurring the ground game. He stuns with aggressive strikes and stays square to rushers. Whether serving as a lead blocker on counter traps or delivering an impact punch on Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown in a one-on-one, Otton has paved the way for Tampa Bay's running backs. He does not solely serve as a shield blocker on chips, but has the strength and fundamentals to block defensive ends, setting the edge. Otton's competitive disposition shows up in his blocking style and he is able to stay balanced, extending his blocks. He wins with leverage and effort, elevating what Tampa Bay can do in the run game. Otton strains through the whistle, turning five-yard runs into ten-yard gains, staying connected to his target like a magnet.

"Schematically, he knows exactly what everybody is doing up front, so I think for him when it comes to finding the angles to get to his guy or his task, whoever that may be, he knows the best angle to take and how much depth he needs to get," described Quarterback Baker Mayfield. "If he is pulling around on a scheme, he knows that he needs to wrap it tight and find that guy. It is between knowing the scheme and then also, the tempo that he has throughout, he is really good at it. We are not having to change personnel, where sometimes the looks we are given with Cade, it is almost like a fullback look where he is a more athletic guy than a typical fullback, so for him to be able to do that, we can dictate what defenses are doing with him."