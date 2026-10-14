Jalon Daniels Points to Pocket Composure for Improvement in Second Start

Similarly, Head Coach Todd Bowles' impression of Daniels' progress in start number two had more to do with operating the team rather than any numbers. Bowles said Daniels worked well with play-caller Zac Robinson, which was evident in the three touchdown drives of 73 or more yards he directed.

"Getting in and out of the huddle, taking command of the offense," said Bowles. "Zac did a good job getting him the plays, and he did a good job commanding the huddle, getting out on time, seeing everything, which slowed the game down for him.

"Again, just the knowledge of the game. He's played two games. That's not a lot in this lifetime, but he handles himself well, and he doesn't look like a rookie when he's out there. He's very mature, understanding the play calling and the situation parts of it. It's just actual game time that he has to get, but the mental part of it I think has slowed down for him after two weeks."

It has also helped Daniels, he says, that he has had Mayfield in his ear for a solid two weeks. While he's very eager to get back on the field, Mayfield has taken an active role in preparing Daniels for games and then helping him digest what he is seeing during those contests. Daniels has tried to emulate Mayfield in a number of ways.