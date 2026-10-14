Jalon Daniels Points to Pocket Composure for Improvement in Second Start

Jalon Daniels, who made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster as an undrafted free agent this summer, has started the last two games at quarterback while Baker Mayfield has been sidelined by a shoulder injury. In the first start, a 17-14 loss to Green Bay, he finished with a passer rating of 65.0; in his second start, a 24-16 win in Dallas, he finished with a passer rating of 110.2.
Passer rating is an imperfect statistic in many ways, but in this case it's an easy way to demonstrate how much improvement Daniels made from Game One to Game Two. He threw two interceptions to the Packers but none to the Cowboys. His completion percentage went up by five points and his yards per attempt took a big and consequential leap from 7.79 to 9.95. It's not a factor in passer rating, but Daniels also took just one sack in Dallas after the Packers got him down three times.
It's clichéd but true that rookie quarterbacks are in the NFL are almost certain to produce their share of ups and downs, whether they are first-round picks or undrafted players like Daniels. But there were far fewer downs in Daniels' second start and he says that had to do with how he handled himself in the pocket in Dallas.
"I would say composure within the pocket – trusting my eyes, trusting what the defense was giving me and taking No. 1 or No. 2 in the progression," said Daniels of his biggest game-to-game improvement. "And if you see a hole, and it's a gaping, wide-open hole [to run], probably take it because at the end of the day you're trying to move the sticks."
View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Similarly, Head Coach Todd Bowles' impression of Daniels' progress in start number two had more to do with operating the team rather than any numbers. Bowles said Daniels worked well with play-caller Zac Robinson, which was evident in the three touchdown drives of 73 or more yards he directed.
"Getting in and out of the huddle, taking command of the offense," said Bowles. "Zac did a good job getting him the plays, and he did a good job commanding the huddle, getting out on time, seeing everything, which slowed the game down for him.
"Again, just the knowledge of the game. He's played two games. That's not a lot in this lifetime, but he handles himself well, and he doesn't look like a rookie when he's out there. He's very mature, understanding the play calling and the situation parts of it. It's just actual game time that he has to get, but the mental part of it I think has slowed down for him after two weeks."
It has also helped Daniels, he says, that he has had Mayfield in his ear for a solid two weeks. While he's very eager to get back on the field, Mayfield has taken an active role in preparing Daniels for games and then helping him digest what he is seeing during those contests. Daniels has tried to emulate Mayfield in a number of ways.
"Yeah, for one, asking Baker whatever questions that I have as far as operation, as far as how he does a certain cadence, how he comes into the huddle and is able to call a different play and how he is viewing a game," said the rookie. "Obviously when we're going through film and having our protection meetings at the beginning of the week, I'm asking him those questions as far as what he sees. The more I'm able to try to pick his brain apart and be able to learn more from him, the more it's helping me get prepared for the game, [but also] the more it's helping me for any opportunities that come down the line, as well."