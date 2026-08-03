 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Training Camp: Pads on, Intensity Up

Tampa Bay players practiced in full pads for the first time since the 2025 season on Monday, and as expected that raised the level of competition in an already competitive camp

Aug 03, 2026 at 12:23 PM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

padd

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers passed an important milestone in their 2026 training camp on Monday. For the first time since the 2025 season finale, Buccaneers placed walked onto the field in full sets of pads. In the eyes of many players and coaches, this is when the real football begins.

"Now it feels like it's real football," said rookie outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. "[Special Teams Coordinator] Danny Smith would always say that everything we were doing was 'football-light.' Now we're playing real football."

The Buccaneers didn't have any choice in the matter. The current CBA includes very specific rules regarding how teams can practice in the early days of a training camp, which create a ramp-up period intended to lessen the chance of injuries. The Bucs practiced twice in just helmets and shorts and then added spiders (a smaller, lighter version of shoulder pads) for the next two days. Monday brought the fifth practice of camp, which is the first time full pads were allowed. The Bucs didn't waste any time taking that next step, to the players' delight.

"It's fun," said tight end Cade Otton. "There's a lot of excitement, a lot of aggressiveness taken out. But that's what it's all about. This is real football. In OTAs and the first few days of camp you kind of get away from that a little bit, so it's good to get back to the physicality of the game."

The difference is most notable around the line of scrimmage, where the largest men on the team are now making unrestrained contact on every snap. It shows up particularly on running plays; tackling is still frowned on but running backs are now being physically stopped in their tracks rather than allowed to run free to the end zone on every handoff.

"It definitely get a little bit different for the crossing routes and some of the runs that look like they're free but now when guys come on they're not," said linebacker Alex Anzalone. "So it changes things up a bit."

With the hitting inevitably comes an uptick in the intensity of practice, which is actually the desired result. Each win by one side or the other on a particular snap was being celebrated a little bit more on Monday.

"It definitely sets the tone," said Anzalone. "You've got the juices flowing a little bit; it takes some time. We'll get better as we get going. We'll continue to grow and continue to get more physical as this training camp goes along. It's not necessarily how you play on the first day in pads, it's how you play on Day 12. That's kind of the thought process."

More intense play can lead to more mistakes as well, especially in the earliest days in pads. The Bucs had visiting NFL refs on the field on Monday and they were a bit busier than usual.

"I saw a lot of yellow flags but I saw a lot of physicality, as well," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "It's the first day in pads, it's going to happen. We'll clean up those things and evaluate the players when we watch the tape."

Each of the Bucs' next three practices will feature full pads, including Tuesday's annual night practice. Prior to the donning of pads there have been pockets of trash talking here and there on the field. Now there's more of an opportunity to back that talk up, and that brings an added element to the proceedings. But it's all in service of one goal.

"Some position have some certain numbers circled," said Otton with a smile. "It's all fun, though. There is some of that, there is a lot of competing as a team, as offense and defense. We're coming together as a team and competition inspires that."

Related Content

news

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 6

A look at key moments from practice on Monday, including a pass breakup by Zyon McCollum and Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell being featured in the passing game

news

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 4

A look at key moments from training camp on Sunday, including an interception by Antoine Winfield Jr., and touchdowns by Tez Johnson and Cade Otton

news

Tez Johnson: Being Thrown Into the Fire Led to Confidence

Second-year WR Tez Johnson played a suprisingly large role in the Bucs' passing attack as a rookie and is looking like he's ready for more as one of the early standouts in the team's 2026 training camp

news

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 3

A rundown of the Buccaneers' third day of training camp practice, including touchdowns by Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, along with Antoine Winfield Jr.'s versatile role in 2026

news

Tykee Smith Aiming to Change PBUs Into INTs

Third-year safety Tykee Smith has already emerged as one of the Bucs' top defensive playmakers, but he wants to up his takeaway game in 2026 while also stepping up as a vocal team leader

news

Alex Anzalone's Immediate Impact, Rueben Bain Jr's Disruption and Chris Godwin Jr.'s Friday Workload | Bucs Blitz

A look at Friday's training camp practice, including Alex Anzalone's blitz and coverage capability, Rueben Bain Jr. collapsing the pocket and Chris Godwin Jr.'s standout day on the grass

news

Zac Robinson's Redesigned Offense, Wide Zone Concepts and Emeka Egbuka's TD | Bucs Blitz

A rundown from Thursday's training camp practice, including Zac Robinson's reworked offense with an increase in wide zone concepts and Emeka Egbuka catching a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield

news

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 2

A look at key moments from the grass on Thursday, including touchdowns from wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Bauer Sharp, as well as Alex Anzalone's prowess in coverage

news

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 1

A look at the top takeaways from the Buccaneers first practice on Wednesday, including Zyon McCollum's interception, Josiah Trotter's incorporation with the one's and Chris Godwin Jr.'s leadership role in 2026

news

Bucs Sign Ifeatu Melifonwu and Travis Shaw

The Bucs addressed two areas with minor depth issues on Wednesday, signing veteran safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and rookie defensive lineman Travis Shaw

news

Bucky Irving Is "Full-Go," Feeling Stronger from Adversity

Third-year RB Bucky Irving is back from his 2025 shoulder injury, is unlimited to start training camp and is motivated to rediscover the incredible form of his rookie season

Latest Headlines

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 6

A look at key moments from practice on Monday, including a pass breakup by Zyon McCollum and Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell being featured in the passing game

Bucs Training Camp: Pads on, Intensity Up

Tampa Bay players practiced in full pads for the first time since the 2025 season on Monday, and as expected that raised the level of competition in an already competitive camp

Todd Bowles on Importance of Fundamentals | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Monday's Training Camp practice. HC Bowles discussed TE Cade Otton's consistency in the blocking game, physicality during the first padded practice and the importance of executing the scheme going into the preseason.

Rookie QB Jalon Daniels Able to Make "Unconventional Throws" | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout Training Camp and the Preseason

Rueben Bain Jr., Alex Anzalone & More on Team Aspirations | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Alex Anzalone, TE Cade Otton & OLB Rueben Bain Jr. as they speak to the media after Monday's Training Camp practice.

"Tampa Bain" Making an Impact: First Padded Practice | Training Camp Report

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips report on the latest news from Buccaneers' 2026 Training Camp. They discussed practicing in the rain, DB Keionte Scott logging significant snaps and WR Tez Johnson making the most of his opportunities.

Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank Introduce First-Ever Practice Jersey Patch

Multi-year partnership renewal also includes continued commitment to the community, enhanced experiences, and additional benefits exclusively for Fifth Third customers

Photos: Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp - August 2

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, August 2nd at AdventHealth Training Center.

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 4

A look at key moments from training camp on Sunday, including an interception by Antoine Winfield Jr., and touchdowns by Tez Johnson and Cade Otton

Tez Johnson: Being Thrown Into the Fire Led to Confidence

Second-year WR Tez Johnson played a suprisingly large role in the Bucs' passing attack as a rookie and is looking like he's ready for more as one of the early standouts in the team's 2026 training camp

Tez Johnson, David Walker & More on Making Plays at Camp | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey, WR Tez Johnson and OLB David Walker & as they speak to the media after Sunday's Training Camp practice.

Todd Bowles on Benjamin Morrison's Development | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Sunday's Training Camp practice. HC Bowles discussed moments from indoor practice, being very pleased with OLB Rueben Bain Jr. and looking forward to seeing players in pads next practice.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Mic'd Up at 2026 Training Camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was mic'd up for 2026 Training Camp. Hear from All-Pro as he prepares for the upcoming season and leads the defense during the first week of practice.

Week One Takeaways: Setting the Tone | Training Camp Report

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips report on the latest news from Buccaneers' 2026 Training Camp. They recapped the first week of training camp, highlighting LB Alex Anzalone's elite field awareness and S Tykee Smith's emergence as a leader.

Rueben Bain Jr. Shares Expectations for Rookie Season on NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. discusses his expectations for his rookie season and his mindset to always be ready when his number is called during the 2026 NFL season.

Emeka Egbuka Discusses Bucs Offense Entering 2026 on NFL Network

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka sits down with NFL Network's Sara Walsh and Gerald McCoy to discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense entering 2026.

From Germany to the NFL Draft Stage: A Fan's Dream Weekend | Inside the Krewe

Go behind the scenes with the Buccaneers' International Fan of the Year as he travels from Germany to Pittsburgh for the 2026 NFL Draft. Watch as he experiences draft weekend up close and steps on stage to announce the Buccaneers' third-round pick.

Photos: Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp - July 31

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 31 at AdventHealth Training Center.

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 3

A rundown of the Buccaneers' third day of training camp practice, including touchdowns by Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, along with Antoine Winfield Jr.'s versatile role in 2026

Tykee Smith Aiming to Change PBUs Into INTs

Third-year safety Tykee Smith has already emerged as one of the Bucs' top defensive playmakers, but he wants to up his takeaway game in 2026 while also stepping up as a vocal team leader

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 2

August 22

7:30 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising