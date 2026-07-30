Baker Mayfield: "It's All Ball From Here"

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is going into the final season of the three-year contract he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. He is seeking a new extension and hoped to have that bit of business done well before this point in the 2026 calendar year. Mayfield set a deadline of the start of training camp, which was on Wednesday, after which he does not plan to negotiate with the team during the season.
As Mayfield put it on Thursday, he is now focused solely on playing football.
"It's disappointing to say the least, but it's ball [from] here and I know I'm going to have a good year, he said. "I know this team, the things that we went through last year put us in a good spot for this year. Depth-wise, a lot of guys have been thrown to the fire, to be able to grow and learn fast. It didn't go the way we wanted, but it's a new season and it's going to help us in the long run this year. Added some new pieces, so I'm excited about it. It's all ball from here."
Just as team representatives have voiced on numerous occasions the desire to keep Mayfield in Tampa for many years to come, the ninth-year quarterback has never disguised his own feelings about staying put. The first-overall pick in the 2018 draft, Mayfield spent a bit of time bouncing around the league after the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and shipped him to Carolina. In 2023, he initially signed with the Buccaneers on something like a one-year prove-it deal, and has since gotten his career back on track.
"I've been pretty upfront and honest about my feelings about Tampa, it being home for our family, raising kids here," said Mayfield. We love it here. I wanted a deal done and set the deadline and told them it was going to be all ball after that, and I did mean that.
"I'm at the point in my career, understanding what I've brought to this franchise. One, I'm very thankful for the chance they gave me – do not get me wrong on that. But I also know, I really know what I've brought to this franchise, leadership-wise and even play-wise. It's been some of the best years of my career, and I think it's only going to trend upwards."
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29 at AdventHealth Training Center.
In his first three seasons as the Bucs' quarterback, Mayfield has thrown for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns and helped the team capture a pair of division championships. He ranks second in the NFL in touchdown passes and third in passing yards in that span.
"I think I'm a franchise quarterback," said Mayfield. "I've been told I'm a franchise quarterback. It's been said publicly from ownership down here, so to not have a deal done is very disappointing. But I said the deadline is the deadline. I addressed the team to let them know. It's all ball. I'm with these guys. I think all the guys that have been here know who I am. The guys who are new here I wanted to address that, because they might have had a notion prior to coming here about who I am as a person. But it's all team. It's all about winning here now and what we're going to do."
Mayfield predicted on Thursday that he was going to have a very good 2026 campaign, which would obviously be factored in to any negotiations that took place after the season was over. He is anticipating overall team success as well, after the Bucs' string of four consecutive NFC South titles was snapped last year on a tiebreaker with the Panthers. The team has a new offensive coordinator in Zac Robinson and will hopefully avoid the overwhelming string of injuries that hit Mayfield, the offensive line and the receiving corps last season.
"I'm excited," he said. "I'm in the best shape I've ever been in, in a really good place and feeling really confident with the staff that Todd's put together. We're going to have a really, really good team."
As Mayfield noted, he has experience betting on himself and that has generally worked out for him. He's doing it again, but the pursuit of a new contract – now on hold for at least five months – is not what is going to push him to new heights in 2026.
"Money should never be the motivation in football," he said. "It's how do I help this team win. It's never going to be the motivation for me, when it comes to having a chip on your shoulder and all that. For me, it just puts me in the mindset of betting on myself, and that's something I'm pretty familiar with."