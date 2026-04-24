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How does Rueben Bain Jr. Fit? | Bucs Blitz 

Buccaneers’ first-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. brings his relentless motor, violent hands and immense power to Tampa to fortify the defensive line

Apr 24, 2026 at 05:06 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Blitz Apr.24

After flying into Tampa on Friday afternoon from Miami with a red and pewter jersey clasped in his hand, Buccaneers' first-round selection Rueben Bain Jr. was greeted by a sea of enthusiastic staff members inside the AdventHealth Training Center. Following the whirlwind of Round One and subsequent change of address for the 21-year-old, Bain stepped foot into the beginning of his NFL chapter. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-ACC star, joins an outside linebacker room featuring Yaya Diaby, David Walker and Anthony Nelson.

In the Buccaneers' base 3-4 system with hybrid subpackages, Bain will bring a fiery temperament to the front line. The Miami product amassed 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over 38 college games. He became a pillar in the Hurricanes' defense and took over games with his relentless motor, first-step quickness and violent hands. Bain boasts a lethal rip, bull rush and club in his bag of tricks and wins with his pad level. He can play up and down the line of scrimmage and knocks blockers back with jarring pop and outstanding body control/contact balance.

"It is beneficial that we addressed it [OLB position] with him," described Head Coach Todd Bowles. "There are a bunch of edge rushers in this class but not many can play like he plays or play with the attitude he plays with and the heavy hands he plays with and he fits the scheme that we play with as well as the people that will be down there with him working with him."

Bain creates problems for blocking schemes and opponents were forced to account for Bain on every play throughout his collegiate tenure. As NFL offenses slide protections, Bain's presence will create opportunities for teammates to feast on Sunday. In conjunction with the Bucs' calling card – an outstanding run defense – Bain controls the point of attack and maintains gap discipline. Bain made a habit of stopping blockers in their tracks and will bolster Tampa Bay's defense with his tenacious play in the trenches.

"Some [rushers] are power, some are speed, some have an arsenal, some can bend and some can't but he can do it all," noted Bowles. "He shows that up and down the line of scrimmage and plays with a no-losing mentality at all times and he fights."

Bain rushed from both a three- and four-point stance in Miami's four-man front and possesses the lateral range to attack from the interior. Bowles can weaponize his versatility to create advantageous matchups along the line. His effort is the same every snap and his backside pursuit is consistent. From a wide-nine to plunging up the B-gap inside, Bain will add a jolt of physicality.

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