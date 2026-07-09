Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 30-39

The number 34 jersey has had an interesting journey in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history. It was first prominently worn by safety Cedric Brown, one of only two players in franchise annals (along with Hall of Famer Rondé Barber), to have nine or more interceptions in a season. At one point it was also donned by safety Mike Edwards, one of only two players in franchise annals (along with Hall of Famer Rondé Barber), to have two interception return touchdowns in a single game.

Oh yeah, safety Dexter Jackson had that number on his back when he earned Super Bowl XXXVII MVP honors after spearheading a record five-interception performance with two game-altering first-half picks. Running backs have tried #34 out as well. Reggie Cobb started his career in 1990 wearing #33 but a switch to #34 suited him well as he ran for 1,171 yards and nine touchdowns in 1992. Earnest Graham, seemingly just a special-teamer and perennial training camp bubble player, came out of nowhere in 2007 with 1,222 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. Lars Tate had a moment in the late '80s. Charles Sims caught a lot of passes.

There are others, because 34 is a good number, in this writer's opinion, and it's worn a lot. But one thing #34 has never done before in Bucs history is lie on the back of a linebacker. That's about to change. When Alex Anzalone moved on from the Saints to the Lions in 2021, he was an early adopter of what at the time seemed like an off-kilter number for an off-ball linebacker. After five years wearing #34 in Honolulu Blue and silver, Anzalone signed with the Buccaneers this spring and chose the same number to wear in Tampa.

What will Anzalone bring to the storied Buccaneers history of the #34 kit? Well, that's part of what we will be discussing today in the fourth installment of our annual "Camp Goals" series. This is where we go down that 91-man roster in numerical order and suggest what might be the specific goals in training camp and the preseason for each player on it. The team goals remain the same as every year – regular-season roster construction, determining the starting lineups and absorbing the offensive and defensive playbooks – but every player's situation is a little different.

The list below actually includes two linebackers, as well as a whole lot of safeties, one of whom has earned two Pro Bowl invites and one AP first-team All-Pro selection.

#30 LB John Bullock: Bullock made the Bucs' roster in 2025 as an undrafted rookie and played extensively on special teams while taking just five defensive snaps. He was waived before the season finale to make room for the activation of Calijah Kancey from injured reserve and was promptly claimed by the Colts. When Indianapolis later waived Bullock after this year's draft, the Buccaneers reversed that transaction. The Buccaneers do have an active competition at the starting linebacker spot next to Anzalone, so Bullock would be justified in wanting to insert himself in that battle. However, it will also likely be his goal to demonstrate once again that he can be a core special teams player, since that would go a long way towards ensuring another spot on the 53-man roster.

#31 S Antoine Winfield Jr.: Winfield quietly had another strong season in 2025, it just didn't include as gaudy of counting numbers as in his 2023 All-Pro season, in which he remarkably posted 6.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and three interceptions. Winfield is now the elder statesman in the Bucs' very young secondary, so leading the way in improving that crew's production will surely be on his mind heading into training camp. In terms of individual goals, he surely would like to put himself in position to make more game-changing plays, as he did so often in 2023. Winfield famously recorded himself prior to that offseason setting his goals as becoming an All-Pro and the highest-paid safety in the NFL, and he remarkably achieved both. As such, the Buccaneers surely hope that Winfield has set lofty goals again this season.

#32 CB Josh Hayes: Hayes was by far the Buccaneers' most active special teams player last season, on the field for 365 of the snaps in that phase of the game, or 82.2% of the total. The next highest player, Anthony Nelson, logged 286 snaps. He did not play a single snap on defense. Hayes can certainly strive to change that latter fact and should be encouraged to do so, but his history would suggest that his best way to secure a roster spot for the fourth straight season would be to continue to stand out in the kick-and-coverage game. Since the Buccaneers have a new coordinator this year in the highly-respected Danny Smith and are sure to have a lot of changes in their approach to that part of the game, Hayes could focus on being one of Smith's most important charges and helping set the tone for a wide culture change.

#33 K B.T. Potter: Potter signed with the Buccaneers in early June, giving the team a second placekicker to take into training camp. It is always an uphill battle for an inexperienced kicker to unseat an established veteran, and Chase McLaughlin has emerged as both the most accurate kicker in franchise history over the past three seasons as well as one of the NFL's premier long-range threats. Obviously, it will still be Potter's goal to supplant McLaughlin, but barring that he can simply strive to put a strong showing of accuracy on tape for both the Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL. Forty different kickers made at least one field goal attempt during the 2025 season, underscoring the idea that, at some point, several teams are going to need or want replacements at the position. Potter, who set multiple program records for kickers at Clemson, played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 season and also had a good showing with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL in the spring of 2025. Now he's getting a second opportunity to get his foot in the NFL's door and is surely driven to make the most of it.

#34 LB Alex Anzalone: One of the Bucs' key free agency additions, Anzalone is slated to fill the starting spot vacated by franchise legend Lavonte David. He is also expected to wear the green dot on his helmet as the defensive play-caller, which means he has a lot to work on in training camp. He got a chance to absorb Todd Bowles' defense during the Bucs' offseason workout program, and now he's in position to take command of the middle of the defense over the course of month of August. The Buccaneers were conspicuously lacking in their middle-of-the-field pass coverage last year, and that's an area in which Anzalone has excelled in his nine-year career so far. His camp goals should include not only getting his teammates in the right position pre-snap but also leading the way in limiting the impact of opposing tight ends and running backs in the passing game.

#35 S Ja'Qurious Conley: As noted in yesterday's review of the players in the #20-29 range, undrafted free agent defensive backs making the Bucs' 53-man roster has become an annual occurrence. Conley's goal will be to keep that train rolling, and like all players in his position, demonstrating value on special teams would go a long way in producing the desired result. Conley, in fact, will likely be competing against two other players who joined the Buccaneers in that fashion in recent years in J.J. Roberts and Rashad Wisdom. Conley brings a different athletic profile to the position with his 6-0, 214-pound frame, and he was productive at Charlotte in his final collegiate season with 64 tackles and three interceptions. Also like most players in his position, Conley will surely be striving for a spot on the active roster but could also get his professional career off to a very good start by earning a spot on the practice squad.

#36 S J.J. Roberts: Roberts should have a clear goal as the Bucs' 2026 training camp opens: Regain the very good momentum he had been building up in his first NFL camp before he suffered a season-ending knee injury during a joint practice with the Steelers in Pittsburgh. In the aftermath, General Manager Jason Licht made it clear that prior to his injury Roberts had all but secured a spot on the 53-man roster with his performance in training camp and the preseason opener against Tennessee. Winfield and Tykee Smith are the obvious projected starters at safety and Miles Killebrew is a good bet to earn a third safety spot thanks to his special teams prowess, and rookie DB Keionte Scott could be classified as a safety, as well. Still, there is plenty of opportunity for Roberts to earn one of the slots on the secondary depth chart and presumably he just needs to show the same sort of work he was producing prior to his injury last summer.

#37 CB Kemon Hall: Hall has plenty of NFL experience, having first entered the league as a rookie free agent in 2019, and that could prove useful to the Buccaneers on both defense and special teams. It's the latter area where he has seen the majority of his regular-season action, though he did log 66 defensive snaps in just four games with the Titans last season. In the 28regular-season games in which he has played, Hall has been on the field for roughly 65% of his team's special teams snaps. As we have noted several times already in this series, the Buccaneers have both a relative lack of experience in their cornerback room and a focus on overhauling their special teams, so Hall has good reason to come into his eighth NFL training camp aiming for a spot on the 53-man roster.

#38 S Rashad Wisdom: Wisdom was working on some good upward career momentum early last season. After earning a spot on the Bucs' practice squad as an undrafted rookie in 2024 and maintaining that job throughout the season, he graduated to a spot on the 53-man roster out of training camp in 2025. That momentum was a bit slowed, however, by a quad injury suffered in Week Four that landed him on injured reserve for most of the rest of the season. He was able to return in late December and saw action in the season finale. Almost all of his action in his three overall games played was on special teams, and his three kick-coverage tackles in that amount of playing time were impressive. Wisdom comes into his second training camp aiming at the 53-man roster again, though he will get plenty of competition from Roberts and others. Not to be too repetitive, but output on special teams is likely to be the deciding factor in that pursuit.