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"Quarterback" Season 3: Top Moments of Baker Mayfield 

A look at some of the top quotes by Baker Mayfield on the third season of the Netflix series “Quarterback” 

Jul 14, 2026 at 04:12 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Mayfield top moments

The third installation of the Netflix series "Quarterback" is now streaming, showing a behind-the-scenes look at the hardest position in sports. All seven episodes dropped on July 14th and the Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield made his debut on the show, along with the Commanders' Jayden Daniels, the Titans' Cam Ward and Joe Flacco, who spent time with both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals in 2025. The Netflix crew followed Mayfield throughout this past season both on and off the field, creating a unique chronicle of the 2025 campaign through his eyes. Throughout the third season – binging recommended – here are some of the top moments from the documentary series:

1 of 32

There are 32 NFL rosters with only one starting quarterback each. Millions of athletes dream of being in those cleats but only few carry the weight of the responsibility. Mayfield, originally the first-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns, is in the rare fraternity. The signal-caller commands the Buccaneers' offense and has rallied the fanbase since his arrival. From quick processing, pinpoint precision on throws, diagnosing of coverages pre-snap and mental stamina to holding the franchise's expectations and communicating plays in the huddle, Mayfield's role and every quarterback's job comes with added pressure. In episode two, Mayfield reflected on his passion for the game and joy of playing the child's sport he was captivated by.

"When I stop and think about what I do for work it is quite crazy. It is wild to think there are only 32 starting quarterbacks in the whole world…You have to show up to work every day knowing that you are fighting to keep your job."

Maturation

Mayfield had an up and down journey before signing with the Bucs as an unrestricted free agent in March of 2023. After being traded by the Browns to the Panthers in July of 2022, he was waived by Carolina in December of 2022. A day later, he was claimed off waivers by the Rams and led an improbable 98-yard touchdown drive that helped resurrect his career. After signing with the Buccaneers and battling for the starting quarterback spot with Kyle Trask, Mayfield galvanized the team and won over the city of Tampa with his trademark moxie, underrated arm talent and heart on the field. In looking back at his career trajectory to this stop in South Florida, Mayfield dished on his maturation.

"I carry a chip on my shoulder because I have been doubted so many times…I think the lessons that I learned and how I handled myself has propelled me to where I am today."

Improbable 98-yard TD Drive

Mayfield joined his new team in L.A. and suited up for the Thursday Night Football showdown against the Raiders, studying the playbook on the plane. He had a two-day span to learn the offense and gameplan. John Wolford played a couple plays and then Mayfield's number was called up. The game revitalized his career, showcasing what he is made of. With the Rams down 16-10 with 1:45 on the clock and no timeouts, Mayfield orchestrated a 98-yard scoring drive for an otherworldly 17-16 victory over the Raiders. A shallow crosser to Ben Skowronek set up a first down at the Raiders' 23-yard line and Mayfield spiked the ball with 15 seconds on the clock. Van Jefferson ran a go route and was left one-on-one against undrafted rookie corner Sam Webb. Mayfield identified safety Duron Harmon drifting in the middle of the field and dropped a dart to Jefferson in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 10 seconds remaining. The captivating performance took the league by storm and sparked Mayfield's rise.

"Gave me the confidence again and I found the love of football again…It taught me that I was capable of a lot more things than I even know of."

Perfect Fit

During his first season with the Buccaneers in 2023, Mayfield was voted a team captain and established then-career highs in completions (364), passing yards (4,044), passing touchdowns (28) and completion percentage (64.3%). He was one of two players in the NFL in 2023 to throw 28 or more touchdown passes and 10 or fewer interceptions. That year, Mayfield became the first visiting quarterback in the history of Lambeau Field to earn a perfect 158.3 passer rating (12/17/23). In 2024, for the second season in a row, Mayfield established career highs in completions (407), passing yards (4,500), passing touchdowns (41) and completion percentage (71.4%). He also set a new career high in passer rating (106.8). He established new Buccaneers' single-season franchise records in completion percentage and passer rating in 2024. Mayfield became the fourth player in NFL history to record a season with 4,000-plus passing yards, 40-plus touchdowns and a 70% or higher completion rate, joining Drew Brees (2011), Joe Burrow (2024) and Aaron Rodgers (2020) in 2024. Mayfield took command of the offense and found stability, as well as an organization that allowed him to be himself.

"I come to Tampa post-Tom Brady era. They had just won a Super Bowl two years prior and the culture's already in place. How can I go be the best version of myself and prove that this is not a fluke and that I do belong to be a starter in this league? It wound up being the absolute perfect fit."

Grit

Mayfield endeared himself to the organization and fanbase with his high effort on the field and his determination. He is as tough as they come and does not shy away from taking a hit or extending the play using his legs for a critical first down. Known for having the mentality of an offensive lineman, Mayfield lays it all on the field. Overall, he rushed 29 times on third downs in 2025, with 21 going for first downs (72.4% success rate). He rushed for a career-high 382 rushing yards in 2025 and ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing yards among quarterbacks. Mayfield led all quarterbacks in yards per rush at 6.9 (minimum of 50 rushes) and paced all quarterbacks in first downs per rush (49.1% of his rushes went for a first down). In the series, it showed his resilience through the shoulder injury and tough disposition. His wife, Emily Mayfield, summarized his commitment to the game and voracious passion for football.

"You know how he is. You would have to amputate something to make him sit."

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