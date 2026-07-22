Buccaneers' Offensive Preview, Training Camp 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off training camp next week, and when they do they will begin in earnest the task of absorbing Zac Robinson's offense, continuing a process that started during the offseason workout program. Robinson was hired in January to replace Josh Grizzard, and thus Buccaneer players once again face the challenge of learning a new system. What might that offense look like, and how will the offensive depth chart shake out after al the work and competition in the month of August? Let's take a look.
In terms of personnel, the Buccaneers appear on paper to have all the pieces necessary to field a top-five offense, as they did as recently as 2024. That season, with the same starting quarterback, the same five starting offensive linemen and many of the same skill-position players on the roster as now, Tampa Bay's offense ranked third in total yards, fourth in points scored, fourth in rushing yards, third in passing yards, second in first downs, first in third-down conversion rate and fourth in red zone touchdown efficiency.
Baker Mayfield is back for a fourth season under center in Tampa. Over the span of his first three seasons with the Bucs, Mayfield has ranked third in the NFL in passing yards and second in touchdown passes and has compiled a passer rating of 97.4. In 2025, he was considered a legitimate MVP candidate during the first half of the season before injuries to both him and much of his surrounding cast sent the Bucs into a difficult second half. Mayfield is entering the final year of his current contract, so there is no lack of motivation, though that cleary has never been an issue for him anyway. Mayfield's rugged style of play and win-at-all-costs approach has made him the sort of leader that gets the similar type of effort out of his teammates.
The Buccaneers' offensive line, a top-five unit in 2024, never had a chance to gain any cohesion in 2025 and saw its overall performance dip in 2025. The expected starting five of Tristan Wirfs, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch and Luke Goedeke never played a single down together. Last season, Wirfs wasn't ready to go until Week Four due to July knee surgery and Mauch only played two games before hitting injured reserve. Bredeson later joined him on IR. All five are healthy and expected to start training camp with no limitations. There is also an expectation that this group will fit well into Robinson's scheme, as the new coordinator will lean on their athleticism and movement ability.
The Bucs saw Rachaad White depart in free agency but replaced him in the backfield with Kenneth Gainwell, who had a career year with the Steelers last year. Gainwell, a natural pass-catcher who racked up 1,023 yards from scrimmage, 73 catches and eight touchdowns for Pittsburgh, complements Bucky Irving with a similar size and running style profile. Irving dealt with multiple injuries throughout his sophomore season but with better health fortune could repeat his outstanding rookie campaign, when he was among the league leaders in forcing missed tackles. Sean Tucker led the Bucs with eight touchdowns last year and is a great goal-line weapon as well as a very capable three-down back, giving the Bucs great depth at the position.
Obviously, the Bucs' offense is down one franchise legend after Mike Evans chose to take on a new challenge in his Hall of Fame career in San Francisco. Still, the Bucs have enviable depth here, too. To continue banging the same drum, this is is a unit that should benefit from better health fortune in 2025. Chris Godwin will start this season on time after a full offseason of healthy work, Jalen McMillan is now beyond his scary neck injury and rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka should benefit from a more defined role and more help in a healthy receiving room. Egbuka is expected to play primarily the "Z" position, while Godwin is likely to go back to dominating in the slot, which makes McMillan, rookie third-rounder Ted Hurst and second-year plyaer Tez Johnson all options for the "X." More likely, Robinson will have a variety of different personnel packages with that group and not necessarily one dominant X. There is further depth beyond that with Kam Johnson, David Sills and even last year's QB-to-WR convert Garrett Greene. Training camp will be an exercise in determining which receivers make the regular-season roster and exactly how their roles are defined.
View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second day of 2026 Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 17, 2026.
The Buccaneers also have all their tight ends back from last year's team, plus an intriguing addition in sixth-round draft pick Bauer Sharp. Cade Otton, who signed a lucrative new deal in March, will surely remain the main innings-eater as he is ultra-reliable in all aspects of his position and has averaged about 50 catches a season. Payne Durham was quietly one of the best blocking tight ends in the league last season, particularly when asked to chip and then climb to the next level. Sharp adds another potential pass-catching weapon who impressed during offseason workouts and may be capable of making plays at all three levels of the defense.
As for the scheme, Robinson's play-calling tendencies and preferred personnel groupings will be revealed over time, but there are some clues from his past two season as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator. Over the 2024-25 seasons combined, Robinson's attack ranked in the top in the NFL in yards, yards per play, rushing yards, yards per carry, passing yards, yards per pass attempts, sack percentage allowed and first downs.
It seems likely that a top priority for Robinson and company will be to restore a rushing attack that dipped considerably in 2025 after its back 2024 season. Robinson obviously had a premier backfield talent to work with in Bijan Robinson (not to mention Tyler Allgeier), but Atlanta was 12th in rushes per game last year despite having a losing record and quarterbacks that did not run much. Zac Robinson was also not shy about throwing the ball to Bijan Robinson, who had 79 catches for 820 yards in 2025.
Robinson has indicated that the Bucs will still utilize the gap and duo running schemes that they did so successfully in 2024 but will likely also introduce a higher reliance on wide-zone plays. It is here in which that aforementioned athleticism of the Bucs' offensive line would seem to be an advantage, and both Irving and Gainwell have the skills to thrive in lateral, one-cut plays. Tucker, in the occasional opportunities he's had to get a higher dose of carries, has also looked at his best when running wide. Last year, the Falcons ran their backs outside the tackles a little over 20 times a game and were very successful when doing so, racking up 99.1 yards per game, 4.8 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns.
Buccaneer fans might also see more "12" personnel in 2026 under Robinson's direction. Those are packages that feature two tight ends, two receivers and one running back. Atlanta ran the second-most plays in the NFL out of 12 personnel last season with 400, roughly double what the Buccaneers did under Grizzard. The Falcons' average of 6.1 yards per play out of two-TE packages ranked third in the NFL behind Seattle and Indianapolis.
Robinson has tended to favor pre-snap motion, as well. The Falcons were in motion before the snap on 69.1% of their offensive plays last year, the sixth-highest percentage in the league, and they had a player in motion at the time the ball was snapped a league-high 59.9% of the time. Godwin and Egbuka, in particular, appear to be candidates to move around the formation a lot.
One other tendency to keep an eye on from Robinson's time with the Falcons was his heavier-than-usual usage of the "pistol" formation, in which the quarterback is not under center but he's only three to four yards behind the center, with the running back behind him. The Falcons used the pistol on a league-high 37.5% of their snaps, nearly double that of the second team on the list, but that approach may have been specifically designed to suit young quarterback Michael Penix. That said, Robinson liked the pistol because it tended to give away the play's tendency less than the shotgun and helped him get run-pass balance in the offense.
Overall, Robinson will seek to mirror the sort of run-pass marriage that the Rams featured under Sean McVay while Robinson was on their staff. However, as much as we've discussed his tendencies from the past couple seasons of play-calling, this process in training camp will be a two-way street. Robinson doesn't intend to simply lay his system and play-calling on top of whatever personnel is on hand; rather, he has said he will work to shape the offense around the specific skills of the players at his disposal. Figuring that out will be a big part of training camp and the preseason, and it will likely be a process that continues on into the early part of the regular season.