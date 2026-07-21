Get to Know: Bauer Sharp

What's your favorite video game?

Sharp: I'm not too big on video games. I'd just say Fortnite. All my guys play Fortnite. Other than that MLB: The Show. I haven't played too many video games.

Did you play any college football when it came back?

Sharp: I turned it on just to see myself in the game and then turned it right back off. I don't really do video games.

What's your favorite movie of all time?

Sharp: Oh, that's Inception.

What's your favorite TV show of all time?

Sharp: Snowfall.

Who's the best Spider-Man? Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland?

Sharp: Andrew Garfield. How do we not continue with Andrew Garfield is my biggest question. You know what I'm saying? Tobey Maguire killed it, you know, but you go to Tom Holland, it's like… we'll see what this new movie's about. They need to bring him [Garfield] back. I mean, they did with all three of them, but Garfield for sure.

Who's your favorite music artist of all time?

Sharp: I'd probably go Chris Stapleton or NBA YoungBoy. NBA YoungBoy because I've had my time in Louisiana. It's a hot take, but Stapleton's up there. I like his music.

Who's your favorite athlete of all time?

Sharp: I'll go Bryce Harper. I was a huge baseball guy.

What's the craziest thing a fan has ever said to you?

Sharp: This is awesome. I got a season ticket refund on Venmo, a request for their whole season at Oklahoma cause we didn't have the best season. I had to laugh. I had to tip my cap because of how good that was, a $1,500 Venmo season ticket request. Don't remember the name, but that was funny.

What's your biggest pet peeve?

Sharp: Maybe, people taking too long to do something that should've not taken that long. Let's get a move on the thing you know? I got patience, but only a certain level of it.

What was the best vacation you've ever been on?

Sharp: I went to Hawaii in 2024. It was more of a service trip, helping kids in Maui deal with the fires. It was more of a vacation after our work. It was sick. It was awesome.

What's a hot take you have?

Sharp: Oh, hot take. I love pineapples on pizza. I have to. Pizza is not the same without.

When are you too old to stop trick-or-treating?

Sharp: As long as you have kids, you're never too old. But, if you're just wandering around, no kids, nothing. It's probably 20, 21. You're too old for sure.

What's a better Christmas movie, The Grinch or Christmas Vacation?

Sharp: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Do you think that the Times Square ball drop is worth staying up for?

Sharp: Oh… overrated, overrated. I'm out on that.

What's your favorite thing about Tampa Bay so far?