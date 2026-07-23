Buccaneers' Defensive Preview, Training Camp 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to enter their fifth training camp with Todd Bowles as the helm, but in terms of the defense, Bowles has been running the show for going on eight years now. He arrived in Tampa in 2019 as Bruce Arians' defensive coordinator and then was elevated to head coach in 2022 when Arians elected to retire.
Defensive results in the NFL tend to be more volatile, year over year, than offensive output, and the Bucs have had their ups and downs at times just like every team. However, taking that seven-year span in total, Bowles' defenses have allowed the fewest rushing yards, collected the third-most sacks and the fifth most turnovers and have ranked ninth in third-down conversion rate allowed.
Just like the Bucs' last defensive show-runner with such a long tenure, Ring of Honor member Monte Kiffin, Bowles' stamp on the way the team operates is obvious and clear. He wants to stop the run and he wants to get after the quarterback, and he's not afraid to send extra rushers to accomplish that second goal. Under Bowles, the Bucs have annually ranked among the defenses with the highest blitz rate.
That said, the Bucs' pass rush was not as robust as Bowles would like and it particularly didn't get big numbers from the edge rush, even if that had been a point of emphasis during the 2025 offseason. The team made no secret of their plans to attack that issue again this offseason, and that's where we will start our review of the team's defensive personnel on the eve of training camp.
The Bucs actually had two intertwined main points of emphasis for their defensive front, trying to add high-impact pass-rushers and build a larger and nastier interior defensive line. To the first effort, the Buccaneers struck quickly in free agency to add Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had a breakout 11-sack season in 2025 for the Lions despite playing only 41% of the team's defensive snaps. Then, in the draft, Miami wrecking ball Rueben Bain Jr. miraculously stayed on the board until the Bucs picked at number 15 in the first round. Bain is not only enormously productive and an extremely physical defender, but he brings a serious down-to-down intensity that the Bucs' defense may have lacked last season.
Now the Bucs believe they have a potentially dangerous edge rush rotation in Bain, Muhammad, Yaya Diaby, 2025 draft pick David Walker, Anthony Nelson and Chris Braswell. Diaby heads into the final year of his rookie contract after racking up 19.0 sacks over the past three seasons, the most by any Tampa Bay defender in that span. While he hasn't cracked double digits in a season yet, his underlying pass-rush numbers suggest that potential is there; last season he ranked ninth in the entire NFL in QB pressures, and his 15.7% pressure rate was nearly identical to the numbers put by Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Hines-Allen and Jaelan Phillips. The Buccaneers hope to send pass rushers in waves at opposing quarterbacks in 2026, and more overall pressure in the backfield could lead to more of Diaby's pressures turning into sacks.
The Bucs are also very bullish on Walker, a fifth-round pick in 2025 who was turning heads as a rookie before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp. At that point, Walker had reportedly already sewn up a prominent role in the Bucs' edge rotation and now that he's healthy the Bucs are expecting him to make a significant impact in 2026.
The added size and nastiness of the down linemen comes from free agents A'Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches. The impact those two will have on the middle of the defense was already felt in offseason practices, where they set a noticeably more intense tone than the team played with in 2025. The defensive line position will actually be one of the most interesting to watch in training camp because the depth chart suddenly has quite a bit of depth.
View the best photos of OLB Yaya Diaby from the 2025 NFL Season.
Robinson is expected to join two-time Pro Bowler Vita Vea and 2023 first-round pick Calijah Kancey in the starting lineup. Kancey is aiming to play a full season after each of his first three campaigns have been marred by lengthy injury absences. He only played three games last year due to a pectoral injury but he has been consistently productive as a pass-rusher when he's been on the field and has proven not to be a liability against the run despite being somewhat undersized for the position. Six players is a common number for the DL position on the 53-man roster, and beyond the four already mentioned the Bucs also have 2025 draft pick Elijah Roberts, 2026 draft pick DeMonte Capehart and a couple promising nose tackle options in Jayson Jones and Elijah Simmons. Roberts saw a lot of playing time as a rookie after Kancey's injury and Capehart is a ready-made run-stopper who may have some untapped potential as a pass rusher.
The Bucs also thoroughly reshaped their off-ball linebacker group, made necessary by the retirement of franchise legend Lavonte David as well as some persistent middle-of-the-field coverage problems in 2025. There's a good chance the team will have two new starters in that level of the defense after the free agency addition of former Lion Alex Anzalone and the selection of Mizzou's Josiah Trotter in the second round of the draft. Anzalone is considered one of the league's best coverage linebackers, which explains why the Bucs targeted him amid a fairly deep group of linebackers available in free agency. Trotter is a downhill thumper who wasn't asked to do a lot in coverage for the Tigers but the Bucs believe he has the skillset to hold up just fine in that part of the game.
The Bucs also signed former Panther Christian Rozeboom, who had 122 tackles in 15 starts last season. He and fourth-year man SirVocea Dennis, who was a full-season starter for the Bucs last fall, will battle Trotter for a starting spot but also provide more experienced depth than the Bucs have carried at that position in recent years.
The secondary saw fewer changes between 2025 and 2026 but it is still a young group that has some as-yet-undefined roles that must be resolved in training camp. The only significant addition was Miami's versatile Keionte Scott, a fourth-round pick who the Bucs believe was a steal. He can play in the slot, at safety or possibly even as an outside cornerback, but it's the first role he is likely to focus on first. Scott is an aggressive defender who makes a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage.
Two Day Two draft picks from a year ago are expected to figure into the secondary plans in a significant way but, again, exactly how is yet to be determined. Jacob Parrish spent most of his rookie season in the slot but also showed he could handle an outside corner role opposite Zyon McCollum. He could also possibly play a hybrid role, a la Rondé Barber, in which he plays on the outside in base packages and then moves into the slot in nickel. Fellow 2025 draftee Benjamin Morrison has been slowed down by injuries but was starting at the end of last season. The Bucs are looking to fill the void left by Jamel Dean, who left for Pittsburgh in free agency.
The starting safeties are intact in former All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. and rising star Tykee Smith. Bowles tabbed Smith as the team's best defensive player in 2025 before a late-season shoulder injury slowed him down. He has a nose for the football and is a hard-nosed and reliable tackler. The Bucs are also interested to see what second-year player J.J. Roberts can do; he was on track to make the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent last year before a season-ending injury in August. Veteran Miles Killebrew was added largely due to his prowess on special teams.
As noted above, Bowles is happy to bring extra rushers at the quarterback and he's considered one of the best blitz designers in the NFL. He is probably eager to take advantage of the blitzing abilities of such players as Winfield, Smith, Scott and Trotter. That said, Bowles would be happier if he didn't feel the need to send blitzes as often. With the added talent up front, the Bucs hope that in 2026 they will be able to generate more consistent pressure when just rushing four, allowing for more players in coverage and potentially more takeaways. The Buccaneers were third in the NFL in blitz percentage in 2025, sending at least five men at the quarterback on 35.0% of their pass-rush snaps.
The Bucs relied heavily on zone coverage in 2025, which makes sense for a team that blitzed a lot. Tampa Bay's defense only used man-to-man coverage on 25.7% of its snaps, which was the 17th-highest percentage in the league. Again, more consistent four-man pressure could alter this number in 2026. That said, the Bucs' success rates in man and zone last year were exactly the same: 48.5%.
The Bucs were in a single-high look 53.0% of their plays, which was almost exactly the league average, and their most common coverage look was Cover 3. This generally involves one safety and two cornerbacks splitting the deep field into thirds and the other safety joining three other defenders in underneath zones.
In 2026, the Buccaneers want to field a bigger, more aggressive and more intense defensive unit that takes the action to its opponent. How well the new personnel fits in will determine how much they succeed in that goal.