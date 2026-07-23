Buccaneers' Defensive Preview, Training Camp 2026

Robinson is expected to join two-time Pro Bowler Vita Vea and 2023 first-round pick Calijah Kancey in the starting lineup. Kancey is aiming to play a full season after each of his first three campaigns have been marred by lengthy injury absences. He only played three games last year due to a pectoral injury but he has been consistently productive as a pass-rusher when he's been on the field and has proven not to be a liability against the run despite being somewhat undersized for the position. Six players is a common number for the DL position on the 53-man roster, and beyond the four already mentioned the Bucs also have 2025 draft pick Elijah Roberts, 2026 draft pick DeMonte Capehart and a couple promising nose tackle options in Jayson Jones and Elijah Simmons. Roberts saw a lot of playing time as a rookie after Kancey's injury and Capehart is a ready-made run-stopper who may have some untapped potential as a pass rusher.

The Bucs also thoroughly reshaped their off-ball linebacker group, made necessary by the retirement of franchise legend Lavonte David as well as some persistent middle-of-the-field coverage problems in 2025. There's a good chance the team will have two new starters in that level of the defense after the free agency addition of former Lion Alex Anzalone and the selection of Mizzou's Josiah Trotter in the second round of the draft. Anzalone is considered one of the league's best coverage linebackers, which explains why the Bucs targeted him amid a fairly deep group of linebackers available in free agency. Trotter is a downhill thumper who wasn't asked to do a lot in coverage for the Tigers but the Bucs believe he has the skillset to hold up just fine in that part of the game.

The Bucs also signed former Panther Christian Rozeboom, who had 122 tackles in 15 starts last season. He and fourth-year man SirVocea Dennis, who was a full-season starter for the Bucs last fall, will battle Trotter for a starting spot but also provide more experienced depth than the Bucs have carried at that position in recent years.

The secondary saw fewer changes between 2025 and 2026 but it is still a young group that has some as-yet-undefined roles that must be resolved in training camp. The only significant addition was Miami's versatile Keionte Scott, a fourth-round pick who the Bucs believe was a steal. He can play in the slot, at safety or possibly even as an outside cornerback, but it's the first role he is likely to focus on first. Scott is an aggressive defender who makes a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Two Day Two draft picks from a year ago are expected to figure into the secondary plans in a significant way but, again, exactly how is yet to be determined. Jacob Parrish spent most of his rookie season in the slot but also showed he could handle an outside corner role opposite Zyon McCollum. He could also possibly play a hybrid role, a la Rondé Barber, in which he plays on the outside in base packages and then moves into the slot in nickel. Fellow 2025 draftee Benjamin Morrison has been slowed down by injuries but was starting at the end of last season. The Bucs are looking to fill the void left by Jamel Dean, who left for Pittsburgh in free agency.

The starting safeties are intact in former All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. and rising star Tykee Smith. Bowles tabbed Smith as the team's best defensive player in 2025 before a late-season shoulder injury slowed him down. He has a nose for the football and is a hard-nosed and reliable tackler. The Bucs are also interested to see what second-year player J.J. Roberts can do; he was on track to make the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent last year before a season-ending injury in August. Veteran Miles Killebrew was added largely due to his prowess on special teams.

As noted above, Bowles is happy to bring extra rushers at the quarterback and he's considered one of the best blitz designers in the NFL. He is probably eager to take advantage of the blitzing abilities of such players as Winfield, Smith, Scott and Trotter. That said, Bowles would be happier if he didn't feel the need to send blitzes as often. With the added talent up front, the Bucs hope that in 2026 they will be able to generate more consistent pressure when just rushing four, allowing for more players in coverage and potentially more takeaways. The Buccaneers were third in the NFL in blitz percentage in 2025, sending at least five men at the quarterback on 35.0% of their pass-rush snaps.

The Bucs relied heavily on zone coverage in 2025, which makes sense for a team that blitzed a lot. Tampa Bay's defense only used man-to-man coverage on 25.7% of its snaps, which was the 17th-highest percentage in the league. Again, more consistent four-man pressure could alter this number in 2026. That said, the Bucs' success rates in man and zone last year were exactly the same: 48.5%.

The Bucs were in a single-high look 53.0% of their plays, which was almost exactly the league average, and their most common coverage look was Cover 3. This generally involves one safety and two cornerbacks splitting the deep field into thirds and the other safety joining three other defenders in underneath zones.