Get To Know: DeMonte Capehart

What's your favorite video game?

Capehart: I'd say Warzone.

What's your favorite movie of all time?

Capehart: All About the Benjamins, Bookem.

What's your favorite TV show of all time?

Capehart: Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Who's your favorite music artist?

Capehart: Luther Vandross.

Who's your favorite athlete of all time?

Capehart: I like KD [Kevin Durant].

What's your biggest pet peeve?

Capehart: On the way to the game, I got to have two pairs of headphones, one for the ride and one for the stadium. It's kinda crazy, but I have to have that. Whichever one I use on the bus, I can't use them at the stadium.

What was the best vacation you've ever been on?

Capehart: Probably to Miami.

Have you watched either Obsession or the Backrooms?

Capehart: Yes, I watched Obsession. I loved it. It was creepy-weird, but it was cool. You know what I'm saying? Some crazy * * * *, but yeah, I liked it.

As a kid, what was the worst thing to receive while trick-or-treating?

Capehart: Like the little hamburger little gummy things. I hated that * * * *. Like, give me some chocolate.

When are you too old to stop trick-or-treating?

Capehart: I'd say about 18. You need to cut it loose.

What's a better Christmas movie, The Grinch or Christmas Vacation?

Capehart: The Grinch, classic.

Does your house have a real Christmas tree or a fake one?

Capehart: I've never had a real one. We always had a fake little one, where you'd put the little fake thing on top of it. We ain't bringing no real tree in here. It probably has bugs on it.

Do you think that the Times Square ball drop is worth staying up for?