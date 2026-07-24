Get To Know: Keionte Scott

Have you watched either Obsession or the Backrooms?

Scott: No, I'm actually going to see Obsession today. So, ask me how I felt about the movie later on.

What's your favorite book?

Scott: 48 Laws of Power.

Are you a LeBron fan?

Scott: I am a Bron fan. I am not a Bron-Bron fan, but I'm a Bron fan. He is the GOAT. He is the GOAT.

Do you think you will cry when he retires?

Scott: I don't think I would cry, but I think you got to sit back and realize what he actually did. I think it will finally hit everybody.

As a kid, what was the worst thing to receive while trick-or-treating?

Scott: The candy corn. That was bad. That and also the tootsie roll. You know how you go to somebody's house and they got stray tootsie rolls? Nobody want no tootsie rolls. Where the candy at?

When are you too old to stop trick-or-treating?

Scott: I'm not gonna lie. I don't think that there should ever be an age limit on trick-or-treating. I think if you're out there with your kids and you see a little jolly rancher, or you see a little starburst like, what's up?

What's a better Christmas movie, The Grinch or Christmas Vacation?

Scott: We're gonna say Home Alone. That wasn't one there, but Home Alone is the GOAT series of Christmas movies.

Does your house have a real Christmas tree or a fake one?

Scott: The fake Christmas tree, because it's so convenient. You put it in the closet. It sits there for about a year and pull it out once a year. Fake Christmas tree, easy.

Do you think that the Times Square ball drop is worth staying up for?

Scott: I mean, last year, if you were at the Times Square ball drop and you were watching Miami. You probably had a good time.

What's your favorite thing about Tampa Bay so far?