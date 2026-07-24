Tristan Wirfs Ranked 52nd on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2026 

Buccaneers' left tackle Tristan Wirfs garnered recognition by peers, cementing the 52nd spot on the 2026 NFL Top 100 rundown. The NFL Top 100, the NFL Films' countdown franchise, includes players being revealed on X at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET daily Monday through Friday from June 22-August 21, before one Top 10 player is unmasked each weekday from 10 a.m. ET on Monday, August 24 through Friday, September 4.

Wirfs snagged his fifth Pro Bowl nod following the 2025 season – the third-most by an offensive player in team history, trailing only Mike Alstott and Mike Evans. In 2025, Wirfs accumulated 710 offensive snaps through Week 16, and per Pro Football Focus metrics, yielded just four quarterback hits and two sacks. PFF credited Wirfs with a 92.0 offensive grade last season– the second-highest among any qualified offensive linemen. Additionally, his 91.0 run-blocking grade ranked sixth and his 84.6 pass-blocking grade ranked seventh across the league.