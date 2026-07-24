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Tristan Wirfs Ranked 52nd on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2026 

The NFL’s unveiling of players included in this year’s Top 100 countdown continues, and Buccaneers’ left tackle Tristan Wirfs came in at No. 52

Jul 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

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Buccaneers' left tackle Tristan Wirfs garnered recognition by peers, cementing the 52nd spot on the 2026 NFL Top 100 rundown. The NFL Top 100, the NFL Films' countdown franchise, includes players being revealed on X at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET daily Monday through Friday from June 22-August 21, before one Top 10 player is unmasked each weekday from 10 a.m. ET on Monday, August 24 through Friday, September 4.

Wirfs snagged his fifth Pro Bowl nod following the 2025 season – the third-most by an offensive player in team history, trailing only Mike Alstott and Mike Evans. In 2025, Wirfs accumulated 710 offensive snaps through Week 16, and per Pro Football Focus metrics, yielded just four quarterback hits and two sacks. PFF credited Wirfs with a 92.0 offensive grade last season– the second-highest among any qualified offensive linemen. Additionally, his 91.0 run-blocking grade ranked sixth and his 84.6 pass-blocking grade ranked seventh across the league.

Wirfs sets the tone in Tampa Bay's offensive line and possesses the lateral quickness for pull, lead block and wide zone duties. He has the smooth ability to slide with top-caliber edge rushers and has solidified his case in the upper echelon at the position in the NFL. With rare explosion for his size, Wirfs elevates the unit and will assume his role as Baker Mayfield's blind-side protector in 2026.

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