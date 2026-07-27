Buccaneers Initial 90-Man Roster for 2026 Training Camp

We finally did it. Football is around the corner. Today, coaches and rookies will report for the start of training camp, which will include two-joint practices with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, as the team prepares for the 2026 regular season. Everyone will be in the building on Tuesday with the first day of practice starting the next day, Wednesday, July 29th at 8:30am. There will be eight open practices, including four that will be open to the general public, which will be listed below.
- Thursday, July 30 (8:30 a.m.) – General Public
- Friday, July 31 (8:30 a.m.) – Krewe Members, General Public
- Sunday, August 7 (8:30 a.m.) – Jr. Bucs
- Monday, August 3 (8:30 a.m.) – Military Day presented by USAA
- Tuesday, August 4 (7:00 p.m.) – Krewe Members
- Thursday, August 6 (8:30 a.m.) – She is Football Day presented by AdventHealth, General Public
- Friday, August 7 (8:30 a.m.) – General Public
- Sunday, August 9 (8:30 a.m.) – Krewe Members
Here is the full 90-man roster taking part in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Training Camp:
(Notes: 90-man roster is subject to change throughout Training Camp. The Bucs currently have 91 players on their roster since Paul Rubelt is a part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, allowing the team to roster one extra player during Training Camp).
Rookies are marked with an *
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACKS (4):
No. 16 QB Connor Bazelak
No. 5 QB Jake Browning
No. 10 QB Jalon Daniels *
No. 6 QB Baker Mayfield
RUNNING BACKS (5):
No. 49 RB Kadarius Calloway *
No. 1 RB Kenny Gainwell
No. 7 RB Bucky Irving
No. 44 RB Sean Tucker
No. 18 RB Josh Williams
WIDE RECEIVERS (11):
No. 2 WR Emeka Egbuka
No. 14 WR Chris Godwin Jr.
No. 85 WR Garrett Greene
No. 89 WR Dennis Houston
No. 17 WR Ted Hurst III *
No. 19 WR Kameron Johnson
No. 15 WR Tez Johnson
No. 11 WR Jalen McMillan
No. 8 WR Dean Patterson *
No. 83 WR Eric Rivers Jr. *
No. 80 WR David Sills V
TIGHT ENDS (6):
No. 82 TE Devin Culp
No. 87 TE Payne Durham
No. 81 TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. *
No. 41 TE Ko Kieft
No. 88 TE Cade Otton
No. 84 TE Bauer Sharp
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (16):
No. 62 C Graham Barton
No. 68 G Ben Bredeson
No. 70 T Benjamin Chukwuma
No. 65 G Dan Feeney
No. 74 T Marshall Foerner
No. 67 T Luke Goedeke
No. 72 G Luke Haggard
No. 64 G Nash Hutmacher
No. 79 G Elijah Klein
No. 61 G Henry Lutovsky *
No. 69 G Cody Mauch
No. 76 T Paul Rubelt *
No. 75 G Billy Schrauth
No. 66 G Ben Scott
No. 77 T Justin Skule
No. 78 T Tristan Wirfs
View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day of 2026 Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 16, 2026.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (11):
No. 90 DL DeMonte Capehart *
No. 96 DL Josiah Green *
No. 93 DL Jayson Jones
No. 94 DL Calijah Kancey
No. 73 DL Deshawn McKnight *
No. 60 DL Haggai Ndubuisi
No. 56 DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches
No. 95 DL Elijah Roberts
No. 91 DL A'Shawn Robinson
No. 92 DL Elijah Simmons
No. 50 NT Vita Vea
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (9):
No. 3 OLB Rueben Bain Jr.
No. 43 OLB Chris Braswell
No. 0 OLB Yaya Diaby
No. 57 OLB Yasir Holmes *
No. 59 OLB Mohamed Kamara
No. 97 OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad
No. 98 OLB Anthony Nelson
No. 58 OLB Jack Pyburn *
No. 54 OLB David Walker
LINEBACKERS (8):
No. 34 LB Alex Anzalone
No. 30 LB John Bullock
No. 8 LB SirVocea Dennis
No. 46 LB Caden Fordham *
No. 53 LB Nick Jackson
No. 52 LB Christian Rozeboom
No. 45 LB Josiah Trotter
No. 48 LB Javin Wright *
CORNERBACKS (9):
No. 24 CB Ayden Garnes *
No. 37 CB Kemon Hall
No. 32 CB Josh Hayes
No. 26 CB Chase Lucas
No. 27 CB Zyon McCollum
No. 21 CB Benjamin Morrison
No. 25 CB Jacob Parrish
No. 28 CB Damarion Williams
No. 22 DB Keionte Scott
SAFETIES (7):
No. 39 S Marcus Banks
No. 35 S Ja'Qurious Conley *
No. 29 S Miles Killebrew
No. 36 S JJ Roberts
No. 23 S Tykee Smith
No. 31 S Antoine Winfield Jr.
No. 38 S Rashad Wisdom
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKERS (2):
No. 4 K Chase McLaughlin
No. 33 K B.T. Potter
PUNTER (1):
No. 9 P Riley Dixon
LONG SNAPPERS (2):
No. 71 LS Scott Daly
No. 86 LS Evan Deckers
View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second day of 2026 Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 17, 2026.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
1. When is the first Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp practice open to the public?
The first open practice is July 30 at 8:30 a.m. at the AdventHealth Training Center. It's one of four practices open to the general public this year.
2. How can fans get tickets to Buccaneers Training Camp?
Fans need digital tickets to attend. Fans can purchase tickets at Buccaneers.com/TrainingCamp/2026.
3. Does Buccaneers Training Camp allow padded practices?
Not right away. The first day is exams and meetings only with no contact allowed on the field. Days two and three stay pad-free too. After that, the Bucs can hold one padded practice per day, capped at three hours on the field and four hours of total field time.
4. Is there a night practice during Buccaneers Training Camp 2026?
Yes. The Krewe Members practice on August 4 kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and is the only night session on the schedule. Every other practice starts at 8:30 a.m. This an event only for Krewe Members (season ticket holders).
5. Where will the Buccaneers have joint practices in 2026?
Tampa Bay travels to New York for joint practices with the Jets ahead of their preseason opener on August 14. The Bucs also head to Jacksonville for joint practices with the Jaguars before the preseason finale on August 28.