Assemble the Team: Bucs Veterans Report for Training Camp Wednesday

All hands are on deck as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get ready to set sail on their 2026 season. Veteran players reported to the AdventHealth Training Center, site of the team's 2026 training camp on Tuesday. The day before, the team's rookies and any players receiving treatment for injuries reported and the coaching staff returned to their offices. Players and coaches had enjoyed a roughly six-week break after the end of the Bucs' offseason workout program and the start of camp.
All veteran players are undergoing or have undergone their pre-camp physicals between 7:00 and 11:00 a.m. The whole team is then scheduled for some conditioning work, followed by the first full team meeting of camp. Additional meetings will be conducted in the afternoon, and eventually all players will retire to the nearby team hotel, with curfew at 11:00 p.m.
The Buccaneers have 91 players in camp. They are allowed to go one over the 90-man limit because tackle Paul Rubelt, a product of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program as a native German, carries an exemption.
The Buccaneers will hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday morning, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The first practice with fans in attendance will be the following day, with the same start time. NFL camp regulations require teams to follow a ramp-up procedure at the start of camp, with the workouts gradually increasing in length to two hours. The players will wear helmets but no pads on the first two days, don "spiders" (thinner versions of shoulder pads) for the next two practices and first put on full pads on Monday, August 3. Players must be given a day off after each three-day set of practices, which means their first day off will be this Saturday.