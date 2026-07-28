Assemble the Team: Bucs Veterans Report for Training Camp Wednesday

All hands are on deck as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get ready to set sail on their 2026 season. Veteran players reported to the AdventHealth Training Center, site of the team's 2026 training camp on Tuesday. The day before, the team's rookies and any players receiving treatment for injuries reported and the coaching staff returned to their offices. Players and coaches had enjoyed a roughly six-week break after the end of the Bucs' offseason workout program and the start of camp.

All veteran players are undergoing or have undergone their pre-camp physicals between 7:00 and 11:00 a.m. The whole team is then scheduled for some conditioning work, followed by the first full team meeting of camp. Additional meetings will be conducted in the afternoon, and eventually all players will retire to the nearby team hotel, with curfew at 11:00 p.m.

The Buccaneers have 91 players in camp. They are allowed to go one over the 90-man limit because tackle Paul Rubelt, a product of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program as a native German, carries an exemption.