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Cade Otton Joins 'The Insiders' to Discuss His Role in Zac Robinson's Offense 

Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton joined NFL Network’s ‘The Insiders’ to discuss the Buccaneers revitalized 2026 offense under a new coordinator and his multi-faceted duties in the system

Jul 27, 2026 at 04:35 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Cade Otton Story TC

Cade Otton enters his fifth season with the Buccaneers and will be working with his fifth offensive coordinator in that span. After the coaching carousal of Byron Leftwich, Dave Canales, Liam Coen and Josh Grizzard, Otton is learning a new system once again with Zac Robinson. With training camp quickly approaching, Otton joined NFL Network's ‘The Insiders’ show to chat on the team's reconfigured 2026 offense and his dual role.

"We have watched a lot of Falcons film from them last year and it has been a bunch of fun to watch and see the behind the scenes of what Kyle Pitts did last year and Charlie Woerner and kind of being able to do a little bit of both those things," said Otton. "There is a lot of play action involved and getting down the field, and what Kyle did, and different schemes and the run blocking game with Charlie. It looks like a lot of fun and a great offense to be in and spread the ball around and run the ball with explosive plays down the field."

Otton concluded the 2025 campaign with 59 receptions, which tied for a career high and ranked second on the team, along with 572 yards and one touchdown. He posted an absurd 993 offensive snaps and rarely came off the field, due to his proficiency as a blocker. Otton is dangerous at all three levels of the field and can run a receiver route tree featuring out-breakers/corners, wheels, digs, seams and crossers. He has a good feel for exploiting the voids in zone and can separate from coverage at the break point. Otton adjusts to catches without losing momentum and is stout at the point of attack when blocking or on chip-and-releases. Otton consistently works to the proper depth and can generate space against man. Entering 2026, Otton is focused on craft enhancement through a detail-oriented scope as his role likely expands down the field.

"It is going to come down to details really," described Otton. "It starts individually in the offseason and I want to work hard to be detailed in my blocking and route running this offseason, so it translates to early success in training camp, inspiring confidence from coaches and players. I think we have a full locker room doing that and so, I am just so excited to get to work these past few days and get everyone together and compete and I think we are going to be a lot better this year in a lot of different areas."

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