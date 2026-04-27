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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami Closes in on Alabama on Bucs' All-Time Draft List

After nabbing the Hurricane duo of OLB Rueben Bain Jr. and CB Keionte Scott in last weekend's draft, the Buccaneers have now selected 14 Miami players in their draft history, just one fewer than their Alabama haul

Apr 27, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

bain draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started off their 2026 NFL Draft efforts by shopping close to home, shockingly landing blue-chip edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. of the University of Miami with the 15th overall pick. Three rounds later, the Buccaneers gave Bain a potential training camp roommate by taking another Hurricane, cornerback Keionte Scott, in the fourth round.

This double-dip from Miami ended a 12-year drought for the Buccaneers, who hadn't lifted a draft pick out of Coral Gables since taking running back Mike James in the sixth round in 2013. The last time Tampa Bay used a first-round pick on a Miami player was in 1995, when future Hall of Famer Warren Sapp came aboard with the 12th-overall selection. The Buccaneers also used the very first pick in the 1987 draft to snare Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Vinny Testaverde of the Hurricanes.

With the selections of Bain and Scott, the Buccaneers have now drafted 14 players in team history from the University of Miami, counting only the annual college draft and not any supplemental or USFL dispersal draft choices. As such, Miami is now breathing down the neck of Alabama as the most prominent school in Bucs draft history. Tampa Bay's selection of outside linebacker Chris Braswell in the second round in 2024 marked the 15th time the franchise has dipped into the Alabama pool on draft weekend.

Here are the top 10 (actually 11) schools in terms of producing Buccaneer draft picks:

1. Alabama…15

2. Miami (FL)…14

3t. Florida State…12

3t. Nebraska…12

3t. Tennessee…12

3t. USC…12

7t. Florida…11

7t. Washington…11

9. Oklahoma…10

10t. Clemson…9

10t. Notre Dame…9

Some additional notes regarding the Buccaneers history of drafting players from certain colleges:

  • Wide receiver Ted Hurst, selected 84th overall in the third round on Friday night, is the first player the Buccaneers have ever selected from Georgia State. Hurst is just the fifth Georgia State product ever to be drafted and he now has the distinction of being the highest-drafted player ever from that program. The four previous Georgia State draft picks were all taken in the sixth or seventh round.
  • The Bucs drafting two players from the same school in the same draft is not all that uncommon. The Bain-Scott combination is the 19th such duo in team history, with most recent before 2026 coming in 2020 with the Minnesota pair of Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tyler Johnson. The only time the Bucs have ever used their first two picks on players from the same school was in 1977, when Head Coach John McKay grabbed a pair of his former USC players in Ricky Bell and David Lewis.
  • Tampa Bay used a fifth-round pick on Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth on Saturday, a year after tapping into the Fighting Irish pipeline for cornerback Benjamin Morrison in the second round of the 2025 draft. This is the first time the Bucs have drafted a Notre Dame player in back-to-back years.
  • Fifth-round defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart is the first player the Buccaneers have drafted from Clemson in 15 years. The most recent Clemson pick for Tampa Bay was defensive lineman Da'Quan Bowers in the second round in 2011.

Photos: Rueben Bain Jr.'s First Day in Tampa Bay

View photos of Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s first day as a part of the Krewe.

TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. meets Running Backs Coach Skip Peete of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. meets Running Backs Coach Skip Peete of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets General Manager Jason Licht during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets General Manager Jason Licht during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets General Manager Jason Licht during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets General Manager Jason Licht during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. meets Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. meets Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets Assistant General Manager Mike Greenberg during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets Assistant General Manager Mike Greenberg during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets General Manager Jason Licht during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets General Manager Jason Licht during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets General Manager Jason Licht during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets General Manager Jason Licht during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. meets Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. meets Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. meets Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. meets Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. meets Pass Game Coordinator Coach George Edwards of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. meets Pass Game Coordinator Coach George Edwards of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets with Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets with Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets with Buccaneers Legend Jimmie Giles during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meets with Buccaneers Legend Jimmie Giles during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buccaneers Legend Jimmie Giles and Team Reporter Casey Phillips during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buccaneers Legend Jimmie Giles and Team Reporter Casey Phillips during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buccaneers Legend Jimmie Giles during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buccaneers Legend Jimmie Giles during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buccaneers Legend Jimmie Giles during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buccaneers Legend Jimmie Giles during the Welcome to the Krewe event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - April 24, 2026 - 2026 First Round Draft Pick Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Detroit Lions

Bucs Thrilled to Land Relentless Pass Rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in First Round

GM Jason Licht said there were very few scenarios in which his team thought Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr. would be available at pick 15, but when he was the Bucs jumped at the chance to land a pass rusher with "a great blend of power and athleticism"

Bucs Draft Mizzou LB Josiah Trotter in Round Two, Add More Physicality to Defense

The Buccaneers used the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft to add to the defense yet again, selecting tough and physical Mizzou linebacker Josiah Trotter, who has an NFL pedigree

Bucs Draft WR Ted Hurst in Third Round, Add Intriguing Skill Set to Position of Strength

The Buccaneers selected Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, who has an impressive combination of size, speed and production, with the 84th overall selection in the 2026 draft

Bucs Nab Versatile Miami DB Keionte Scott in Fourth Round

Dipping into the Hurricanes' pool of talent for a second time this weekend, the Buccaneers drafted the position-versatile Keionte Scott, another aggressive and attacking defender who fits the mold the team has emphasized this offseason

Bucs Add Clemson DT DeMonte Capehart in Round Five, Tout Athletic Upside

Continuing to add size and talent to all levels of the defense in the 2026 draft, the Bucs used a fifth-round pick on Clemson's DeMonte Capehart, who drew comparisons to long-time Buc stalwart Will Gholston

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Notre Dame's Billy Scrauth in Round Five

Only Tampa Bay's second pick on offense in their 2026 draft, Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth is a road-grading blocker who contributed to a powerful rushing attack in South Bend

Bucs Conclude 2026 Draft with LSU TE Bauer Sharp in Round Six

After trading up 10 spots in the sixth round, the Buccaneers made LSU's Bauer Sharp, an ascending tight end with good speed and route-running skills, their seventh and final pick in the draft

Rob McCartney Highlights The Bucs 2026 Draft Class | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant General Manager Rob McCartney addressed the media after the 2026 NFL Draft. Rob McCartney discussed the high-quality players joining the Krewe, adding energy to their defense and the wonderful scouting staff that makes everything happen.

Photos: Rueben Bain Jr.'s First Day in Tampa Bay

View photos of Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s first day as a part of the Krewe.

5 Things to Know About Bucs Day Three Picks

Get to know the Buccaneers Day Three selections in Rounds Four-Six

Keionte Scott: 'Can't Wait to Start Working' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott addressed the media after being selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. DB Scott discussed his excitement to join the Krewe and bringing the energy with former Miami teammate Rueben Bain Jr to Tampa Bay.

DeMonte Capehart: Ready to 'Give My All' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT DeMonte Capehart addressed the media after being selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. DT Capehart discussed his game on the defensive line and his thoughts about joining Tampa Bay's defensive system.

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call Fifth-Round Draft Pick Billy Schrauth

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Notre Dame G Billy Schrauth in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Watch the moment Schrauth joins the Krewe.

Catch the 2026 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 23-25!

Billy Schrauth on Doing Whatever It Takes to Win | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers G Billy Schrauth addressed the media after being selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. G Schrauth discussed loving the run game, being comfortable playing wherever on the offensive line and looking forward to helping the Bucs win games.

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call Fourth-Round Draft Pick Keionte Scott

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Miami DB Keionte Scott in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Watch the moment Scott joins the Krewe.

Catch the 2026 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 23-25!

Bauer Sharp's Goal: 'Earn Respect' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Bauer Sharp addressed the media after being selected in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. TE Sharp spoke passionately about his love for the game and his commitment to doing whatever it takes to succeed.

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