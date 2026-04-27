Miami Closes in on Alabama on Bucs' All-Time Draft List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started off their 2026 NFL Draft efforts by shopping close to home, shockingly landing blue-chip edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. of the University of Miami with the 15th overall pick. Three rounds later, the Buccaneers gave Bain a potential training camp roommate by taking another Hurricane, cornerback Keionte Scott, in the fourth round.

This double-dip from Miami ended a 12-year drought for the Buccaneers, who hadn't lifted a draft pick out of Coral Gables since taking running back Mike James in the sixth round in 2013. The last time Tampa Bay used a first-round pick on a Miami player was in 1995, when future Hall of Famer Warren Sapp came aboard with the 12th-overall selection. The Buccaneers also used the very first pick in the 1987 draft to snare Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Vinny Testaverde of the Hurricanes.

With the selections of Bain and Scott, the Buccaneers have now drafted 14 players in team history from the University of Miami, counting only the annual college draft and not any supplemental or USFL dispersal draft choices. As such, Miami is now breathing down the neck of Alabama as the most prominent school in Bucs draft history. Tampa Bay's selection of outside linebacker Chris Braswell in the second round in 2024 marked the 15th time the franchise has dipped into the Alabama pool on draft weekend.

Here are the top 10 (actually 11) schools in terms of producing Buccaneer draft picks:

1. Alabama…15

2. Miami (FL)…14

3t. Florida State…12

3t. Nebraska…12

3t. Tennessee…12

3t. USC…12

7t. Florida…11

7t. Washington…11

9. Oklahoma…10

10t. Clemson…9

10t. Notre Dame…9

Some additional notes regarding the Buccaneers history of drafting players from certain colleges: