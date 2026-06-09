2026 Opponent Preview: Cincinnati Bengals, Week 1

2025 Results

The Bengals started the season 2-0, with close wins over the Browns and Jaguars, but quarterback Joe Burrow sustained a significant toe injury early in the Jacksonville game that would sideline him for the next nine games and essentially sink Cincinnati's season. The Bengals lost eight of those nine games Jake Browning and then midseason-acquisition Joe Flacco under center. Burrow returned in style in Week 13, throwing for 261 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 32-14 win in Baltimore, but the Ravens got revenge two weeks later with a 24-0 shutout in Cincinnati.

The Bengals lost half of Burrow's last three starts and finished 6-11, their first losing record since Burrow's 2020 rookie season. That was good for third place in the highly competitive AFC North, marking the third straight year the Bengals missed the playoffs. Burrow still finished the season with a sparkling 100.7 passer rating – almost exactly his career number – but on just 259 passes, as he tossed 17 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

The Bengals did log a win against each of their division opponents in 2025, including a 33-31 thriller against the Steelers in Week Seven in which Flacco threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in just his second start for the team. The campaign ended in desultory fashion, however, as the Bengals took a Week 18 loss to the Browns by a 20-18 score despite holding Cleveland to 200 total yards and 11 first downs. That was after Burrow and company rang up 82 total points in consecutive wins over the Dolphins and Cardinals.

When healthy, Burrow continued to enjoy one of the NFL's most dangerous wide receiver tandem in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the latter of whom had signed a lucrative four-year deal in the offseason after initially receiving the franchise tag. A year after leading the NFL with 127 receptions, Chase snagged another 125 in 2025 for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. Higgins added 59 catches and 11 touchdowns in 15 games. The Bengals also got solid production out of third-year back Chase Brown, who had his first 1,000-yard rushing season (1,019, with six touchdowns) and added 69 receptions. Mountainous right tackle Amarius Mims, a 2024 first-round draft pick, looked like an emerging star in his second season and Cincinnati's pass protection showed great improvement, up to 10th in the NFL in sacks allowed per pass play.

Cincinnati's defense, however, did not fare particularly well, ranking 30th in points allowed, 31st in yards allowed and last in rushing yards allowed. The Bengals rolled second and fourth-round draft picks Demetrius Knight and Barrett Carter, as their starting off-ball linebackers and the rookies sometimes appeared overwhelmed. Star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who tallied 17.5 sacks in each of the previous two campaigns, missed 10 games due to injury and finished with just four QB takedowns on a defense that generated just 35 overall. First-round draft pick Shemar Stewart added little to the pass rush, with just one sack and four QB hits in eight games played.

2026 Arrivals

With the offense in good shape and Burrow healthy, the Bengals focused most of their 2026 offseason on revamping the defense in Al Golden's second year as the coordinator. With the expected departure of Hendrickson, the Bengals honed in on recently-minted Super Bowl champion Boye Mafe, giving the former Seahawk edge rusher a three-year $60 million deal.Mafe had just 2.0 sacks last year after getting 15.0 in the previous two campaigns combined, but his pressure rate remained high. The Bengals then addressed the back end of their defense by landing safety Bryan Cook from the Chiefs on a three-year, $40 million pact.

Cincinnati's porous run defense should be improved in 2026 thanks to a couple of additions on the interior front. First, the Bengals snapped up 10th-year veteran Jonathan Allen two days after he was released by the Vikings in March. The bigger move came shortly before the draft when the Bengals gave up the 10th overall pick to get star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the Giants. Lawrence had just half a sack last season but was in the Pro Bowl in the three previous campaigns and was considered one of the top two or three players at his position. Lawrence had 9.0 sacks in 2024 and has 30.5 in his first seven seasons while also offering elite run-stopping ability.

After the Lawrence trade, the Bengals' first pick in the draft was in Round Two and they stayed with the defensive theme, grabbing Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell. Howell was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 after leading the conference with 11.0 sacks, though his slide into the second round was likely the product of his well below average arm length for the position. If recent first-round picks Stewart and Myles Murphy can take steps forward in 2026, the Bengals could have a robust edge rotation even after Hendrickson left for division-rival Baltimore.

The Bengals' next pick was also on defense, as they snagged Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in the third round. The 6-4 Davis has great length for the position and he ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the Combine. If he can win a starting spot on the outside, the Bengals could slideDax Hill into the slot position, where they have a need for an upgrade.

The Bengals did get some offensive help in the draft, landing Georgia wideout Colbie Young in the fourth round and Texas tight end Jack Endries in the seventh. They used a pair of Day Three picks on offensive line depth, taking Auburn guard Connor Lew and Ducke center Brian Parker.The only offensive addition of note in free agency was well-traveled quarterback Josh Johnson, who was also with the team in 2013 and 2015. The team did re-sign Flacco to a one-year deal, as well.

2026 Departures

The Bengals' most significant loss in the offseason was, again, expected, as Hendrickson took a four-year $112 million deal with the Ravens, who pivoted after dropping out of a tentative trade agreement for the Raiders Maxx Crosby. Fellow edge rusher Joseph Addai also left to take a three-year deal with the Jets.

Tight end Noah Fant only spent one season in Cincinnati, with 34 catches, before moving on again to New Orleans. Browning, Burrow's backup for three seasons, signed with the Buccaneers. Safety Geno Stone signed with the Bills after a shaky 2025 season at the back end of the Bengals' defense and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt took a deal with the Colts.

Pressing Questions

Will a defensive overhaul return the Bengals to deep playoff contention?

Even if Burrow had been able to play a full season last fall, the Bengals would have been hard-pressed to make any sort of deep playoff run given their defensive struggles. Cincinnati surrendered 39 or more points on five occasions, including to the Jets and Vikings. Missed tackles were an issue for a team that gave up 147.1 rushing yards per game and 5.22 yards per carry.

Cincinnati made it to the Super Bowl in 2021 and got back to the conference championship game in 2022, and as long as they have the trio of Burrow, Chase and Higgins are going to have playoff aspirations every year. That meant restocking the defense, as described above, including the trade for Lawrence that was received very enthusiastically by Burrow. The additions of Lawrence, Mafe, Cook, Howell and others recently prompted Burrow to note this about the Bengals' roster and ability to compete for the playoffs: "We have everything we need."

If Joe Burrow stays healthy for 17 games, what is the ceiling for the Cincinnati offense?

This does not have to be pure conjecture. Burrow was healthy for all 17 games in 2024 and he led the league in completions (460), passing yards (4,918), touchdown passes (43) and passing first downs (253). The Bengals had the league's top-ranked passing attack, finished with the sixth most points and were top-five performers on third down and in the red zone. Chase and Higgins combined for 2,619 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. Burrow is still just 29 and his top receivers are both 27. This is a trio very much still in its prime.