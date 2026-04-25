5 Things to Know About Bucs Third-Round Pick Ted Hurst 

1. Ted Hurst played a variety of sports in elementary school and was a running back in Pop Warner before he transitioned to receiver due to size.
2. At Sol C. Johnson High School, Hurst played cornerback his senior year in 2021 and nabbed one interception but was also a two-way player, catching 41 passes for 591 yards and six touchdowns to earn MVP honors. Hurst received first-team all-region and honorable mention all-state honors. In addition, Hurst was a stellar shooting guard on the Johnson basketball team and earned honorable mention all-state honors as a senior, averaging 16.6 points and eight rebounds per game.
3. After two seasons at Valdosta State as a no-star recruit, Hurst hit the transfer portal in 2024 and committed to the Panthers.
4. Hurst has the speed to stretch the field vertically and possesses elite ball-tracking skills downfield. He can high-point the ball and is proficient on fades. Hurst quickly hits the gas into his routes and is effective on stutter-and-go's. He is quick in-and-out of breaks and has a second gear to annihilate pursuit angles.
5. 70.9 percent of his catches resulted in either a first down or touchdown and Hurst's 34 catches of 20-plus yards over the previous two seasons ranked No.1 in the FBS. He combined for 127 catches, 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns over his junior and senior campaigns.